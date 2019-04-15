You are here:
Lok Sabha polls: Narendra Modi to address rallies in Maharashtra's Nashik and Nandurbar districts on 22 April

Apr 15, 2019

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies on 22 April in Nashik and Nandurbar districts in Maharashtra.

Bharati Pawar and Union minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre are the BJP candidates from Dindori and Nandurbar Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Dindori is one of the three Lok Sabha seats in Nashik district.

"Narendra Modi will address the rally in Dindori first followed by another one in Nandurbar on 22 April," a Maharashtra BJP functionary said Monday.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 18:13:42 IST

