Lok Sabha polls: Narendra Modi lauds Sunny Deol's 'passion for a better India', quotes dialogue from Gadar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

Following the meeting, Modi posted a picture on Twitter and said that he was impressed by Deol's passion for a better India. "What struck me about Sunny Deol is his humility and deep passion for a better India. Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur!"

"We both agree - Hindustan zindabad tha, hai aur rahega," tweeted the Prime Minister.

What struck me about @iamsunnydeol is his humility and deep passion for a better India. Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur! We both agree- हिन्दुस्तान जिंदाबाद था, है, और रहेगा! pic.twitter.com/o4tcvITy2e — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2019

Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency was earlier represented by actor Vinod Khanna who won from here four times - 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 - on a BJP ticket. Deol, who joined the BJP on 23 April, has already come under electoral crosshairs of the party's rivals with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh terming him a 'filmi fauji'.

"Sunny Deol is a 'filmi fauji', while I am a 'real fauji'," Captain Amarinder Singh had said in Gurdaspur on Friday.

