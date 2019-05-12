Lok Sabha polls: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Opposition grand alliance, says India doesn't want contractual PM

Kolkata: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said the country wants a permanent and decisive prime minister, instead of a contractual one.

Hitting out at the Opposition alliance for having "too many" contenders for the prime minister's post, Naqvi said the country "does not want a contractual prime minister, where you have someone as prime minister for six months and somebody else for the next six months."

Asserting that the people want a strong and decisive government, he told a press conference in Kolkata, "The country does not want a 'jugaad' or 'jod tod ki sarkar' (stop-gap arrangement leading to the formation of an unstable government)."

The people, claimed the Union minister of minority affairs, will vote for the developmental work done in the last five years.

Mocking the Opposition alliance for fighting a battle of survival, Naqvi added, "Most of the Opposition parties will lose their recognition after elections. They are all fighting a battle for survival."

Naqvi said that the last five years of the Narendra Modi-led government have proved to be years of performance, progress and prosperity.

"Despite of negative and obstructionist politics of the Opposition, the Modi government has tirelessly and honestly worked for the welfare of every section of the society. Earlier, the Opposition used to abuse Modi but now they have started abusing EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also," he said.

Criticising Opposition parties for questioning EVMs, the Union minister said this proves that the Opposition parties have surrendered even before the Lok Sabha election results are declared.

Hitting out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her "arrogance, Naqvi said the Opposition parties like TMC wants to convert "the legacy of Satyamev Jayate" into "the politics of jhoothmev (lies) jayate".

