Lok Sabha polls: MK Stalin says ‘no chances’ for non-BJP, non-Congress third front, but may consider option after 23 May

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday said he saw no chances for a non-BJP, non-Congress "third front" post the Lok Sabha polls, but a decision could be taken only after 23 May, the counting day.

Stalin's remarks come a day after TRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been pushing for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties, called on the DMK chief. Stalin, also Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, said Rao had not visited the state for forging alliances.

"He did not come to form alliances. He came to Tamil Nadu to offer prayers in various temples and on that basis, sought an appointment with me for a courtesy call. That is all," he told reporters here.

Rao had earlier visited the Sri Ranganatha Temple at Srirangam before meeting Stalin. Asked about the possibility of a "third front" sans BJP and Congress, the DMK leader said, "It doesn't seem to me that there is a chance for that." "However, that will be decided only after counting on 23 May," he added.

