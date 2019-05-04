Lok Sabha polls: Kirron Kher apologises for campaign video featuring children in response to EC notice

Kirron Kher, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh, apologised for using a video featuring children as part of her campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, after the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to her over the same. The fifth phase of the election is due on Monday.

"Whatever happened was wrong, that children were used. Somebody sent it to us, my team shared it and later deleted it...very sorry that it happened. It should not have happened," Kher was quoted by ANI as saying.

The EC on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Kher for sharing a campaign video featuring children on Twitter. The poll panel gave her 24 hours' time to reply to the notice. The district nodal officer said that they had received a complaint along with a video link in which children could be seen actively participating in the election campaign shouting slogans like "Vote for Kirron Kher and Ab ki baar Modi Sarkar".

The complaint was filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights requesting the EC to ensure that children are not involved in any form with election-related activities.

Kher will be contesting against old rival Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat on 19 May. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

With inputs from ANI

