Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam to campaign for TMC in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Politics Press Trust of India Mar 25, 2019 18:52:42 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party, the Trinamool Congress, has forged an alliance with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

File image of Kamal Haasan. PTI

Haasan, who flew down to Kolkata this afternoon, had an hour-long meeting with Banerjee before the decision was announced.

The TMC would field one candidate for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Haasan said his party would extend full support to him.

"We have formed an alliance with Kamal Haasan's party for Andaman," Banerjee said.

"We are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally with the Trinamool Congress for Andaman... We hope this relationship evolves in the future," Haasan said after the meeting.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 18:52:42 IST

