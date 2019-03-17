Lok Sabha polls: Congress releases fourth list of 27 candidates, Shashi Tharoor to contest from Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress on Saturday night released its fourth list of 27 candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

The party has dropped former Union minister KV Thomas from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat. Party leader Shahi Tharoor will contest from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala. K Suresh will contest from Mavelikkara.

Congress has also fielded former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress Central Election Committee announces the fourth list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/yaRNLtdbPt — Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2019

Among the fourth list of candidates are 12 from Kerala, seven from Uttar Pradesh, five from Chhattisgarh, two from Arunachal Pradesh and one from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Congress had released its third list of 18 candidates on Friday night, fielding former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma from the Tura parliamentary constituency.

Among the third list of candidates declared by the Congress after a meeting of the party's central election committee were five from Assam, two from Meghalaya, one from Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland each, besides eight from Telangana.

All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat and Gaurav Gogoi from the Kaliabor seat in Assam.

Both are sitting members of Parliament and have been fielded from their respective constituencies.

Former union ministers Vincent H Pala and Paban Singh Ghatowar have also been fielded from Shillong and Dibrugarh, Assam. Pala is also a sitting MP and has been fielded from the same seat.

Senior leader PL Punia's son Tanuj Punia has been nominated to contest from Barabanki (SC) seat in Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.