Lok Sabha polls: Chants of 'Modi, Modi' across India is manifestation of people's blessings, says Amit Shah in Ujjain

Ujjain: BJP chief Amit Shah Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get re-elected for a second term after the Lok Sabha polls as he has blessings of the people of the country.

Shah said wherever he goes in the country, he hears the chants of "Modi, Modi".

"I have visited the whole of India during the Lok Sabha electioneering and wherever I went Modi, Modi chants rented the air.

"This is not just a slogan but the manifestation of 125 crore people's blessings for Modi," he told an election rally here.

"Narendra Modiji is going to become the prime minister again on 23 May, the date the result of the general election will be announced," he added.

Showering praises on Modi, Shah claimed the prime minister is a workaholic, "who has not taken even a single day's leave in the last 20 years".

Modiji works for 18 hours daily, he said, adding that in contrast, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi dashes off to foreign destinations when the mercury shoots up in the summer.

His party and his mother then look for him, the BJP chief said, taking potshots at Rahul. He asked people to vote for Modi "as the country was safe in his hands".

"During the previous regime of Sonia-Manmohan, our jawans were slaughtered and their heads were taken away. But the previous UPA government kept mum," he said.

However, things have changed under the Modi government, Shah said.

He said after the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF men attained martyrdom, Pakistan, fearing a surgical strike, increased vigil at the border.

But Modi gave a free hand to the Indian Air Force, and our jawans bombed a terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan and blew away terrorists, he said.

