Lok Sabha polls 2019: Mamata Banerjee releases TMC list for all 42 West Bengal seats, attacks BJP over attempts to 'bribe voters'

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday announced a list of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates for all the 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state, dropping 10 sitting MPs.

She also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Narendra Modi government, claiming she had information that "VVIPs" were using helicopters and chartered flights to transport money to bribe voters.

Releasing the list, the TMC supremo assailed the Centre over a host of issues including the Rafale deal, farm distress and shrinking employment opportunities.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) releases list of 42 candidates contesting #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ut1sCReYQB — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

Mamata said the outgoing TMC lawmakers whose names do not figure in the list will be drafted for party work. She said 41 percent of the nominees in the list are women.

The TMC, Mamata said, will also contest some seats in Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar and the Andamans.

