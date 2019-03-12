You are here:
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Mamata Banerjee releases TMC list for all 42 West Bengal seats, attacks BJP over attempts to 'bribe voters'

Politics Press Trust of India Mar 12, 2019 19:31:10 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday announced a list of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates for all the 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state, dropping 10 sitting MPs.

File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Reuters

She also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Narendra Modi government, claiming she had information that "VVIPs" were using helicopters and chartered flights to transport money to bribe voters.

Releasing the list, the TMC supremo assailed the Centre over a host of issues including the Rafale deal, farm distress and shrinking employment opportunities.

Mamata said the outgoing TMC lawmakers whose names do not figure in the list will be drafted for party work. She said 41 percent of the nominees in the list are women.

The TMC, Mamata said, will also contest some seats in Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar and the Andamans.

