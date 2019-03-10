You are here:
Lok Sabha polls 2019 dates: Amit Shah lauds Modi's leadership, Kejriwal says time to throw out 'dictatorial' govt

Politics FP Staff Mar 10, 2019 19:43:22 IST

As the Election Commission of India (EC) on Sunday announced the seven-phase election schedule for the upcoming general election, leaders across the political spectrum reacted as they prepare themselves to campaign for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

After the announcement of national election dates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in 2014 Lok Sabha election, people rejected the United progressive Alliance (UPA) as there was an "unprecedented" anger over its "corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis."

Praising the prime minister for taking "bold and futuristic" decisions for the welfare of 130 crore Indians, BJP chief Amit Shah said: "In the last five years, India’s prestige on the world stage stands enhanced significantly. Value of the Indian passport has increased. Our country has emerged as a leading voice in the global fight against terrorism, climate change and black money."

Taking a jibe at the ruling dispensation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, saying, "Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India."

Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav promised to work for the poor and empower the youth and women.

Hitting out at the "anti-poor" and "pro-capitalist" Modi government, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said that India deserved a better government.

After Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that no state elections and only parliamentary elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted strongly. Criticising the prime minister, Abdullah said, "First time since 1996, Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are not being held on time. Remember this the next time you are praising Modi for his strong leadership."

The EC on Sunday announced that the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be held from 11 April to 19 May and the votes will be counted on 23 May.

