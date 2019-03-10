Lok Sabha polls 2019 dates: Amit Shah lauds Modi's leadership, Kejriwal says time to throw out 'dictatorial' govt

As the Election Commission of India (EC) on Sunday announced the seven-phase election schedule for the upcoming general election, leaders across the political spectrum reacted as they prepare themselves to campaign for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

After the announcement of national election dates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in 2014 Lok Sabha election, people rejected the United progressive Alliance (UPA) as there was an "unprecedented" anger over its "corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis."

Wishing all political parties and candidates the very best for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We may belong to different parties but our aim must be the same- the development of India and empowerment of every Indian! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

Praising the prime minister for taking "bold and futuristic" decisions for the welfare of 130 crore Indians, BJP chief Amit Shah said: "In the last five years, India’s prestige on the world stage stands enhanced significantly. Value of the Indian passport has increased. Our country has emerged as a leading voice in the global fight against terrorism, climate change and black money."

PM @narendramodi’s government has dared to take bold and futuristic decisions for the welfare of 130 crore Indians. It has struck at the root of corruption and celebrated honesty.#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar will ensure India’s giant leap, where everyone will be happy and prosperous. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2019

Taking a jibe at the ruling dispensation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, saying, "Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India."

Ultimately back to We the people -the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2019

Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav promised to work for the poor and empower the youth and women.

The First Law of Democracy: what goes up, must come down Those who forget this do so at their peril. As we celebrate our democracy let us vote for hope and unity. We promise to work for the poor and our farmers and empower our youth and women.#LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/DigZh3V9f3 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 10, 2019

Hitting out at the "anti-poor" and "pro-capitalist" Modi government, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said that India deserved a better government.

Anti-poor & pro-capitalist Modi govt functioning disturbed peace & tranquillity, causing unrest & anger among masses. India's 130 crore peace loving people certainly deserve a better govt. Hence new govt must honour constitution, respect democratic values & care sarvasamaj. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 10, 2019

After Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that no state elections and only parliamentary elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted strongly. Criticising the prime minister, Abdullah said, "First time since 1996, Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are not being held on time. Remember this the next time you are praising Modi for his strong leadership."

In 2014 we had Lok Sabha elections on time & assembly elections on schedule even after the most devastating floods. Shows how badly the BJP & earlier the BJP-PDP mishandled J&K. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 10, 2019

The EC on Sunday announced that the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be held from 11 April to 19 May and the votes will be counted on 23 May.

