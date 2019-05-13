Lok Sabha elections: 'For Congress, OROP means One Rahul, One Priyanka,' Amit Shah claims at rally in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan

Nahan: BJP president Amit Shah asserted at a public rally at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh that the Narendra Modi government did not just ensure national security but also brought in the One Rank, One Pension scheme for the armed forces after it came to power. For the Congress party, OROP only meant 'One Rahul, One Priyanka', he alleged.

"The Congress government never even thought of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme. For them, OROP meant 'One Rahul, One Priyanka'. The Modi government agreed to the OROP plan in just over a year after coming to power. Apart from development work, the biggest work the government has done is to ensure national security for the country," Shah claimed.

"There is only one slogan everywhere — 'Modi, Modi'. And this is not just a slogan but people's blessings for the incumbent prime minister. In five years, a lot of work has been done in Himachal Pradesh and in the entire country," Shah added.

"Eight crore households got toilets, 2.5 crore houses were made for the poor and 2.35 crore people got electricity for the first time in their houses. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, 50 crore people got the facility of getting up to Rs 5 Lakh for treatment of serious diseases free of cost," he said.

Speaking further on the achievements of the government in the healthcare sector, Shah said, "The Congress always talks about the poor, but what was the state of poor people for 55 years? If any poor son had to get his father treated earlier, the bills used to be astronomically high. Due to this, people didn't get treatment. Today, there is Modi's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which gives treatment for up to Rs 5 lakh free of cost to the poor. As many as 25,20,000 people got surgeries done under this scheme. This change has taken place under Narendra Modi."

Talking about the achievements of the state government, Shah said, "In Nahan, a medical college was built at a cost of Rs 300 crore. In Sirmour, the BJP government built an IIM. Nine new roads were planned by the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. The state government under Jairam Thakur has taken incredible steps in the healthcare sector."

"Congress used to issue out grants under a 60:40 plan; BJP has started issuing grants under 90:10 plan to the state government. Rs 15,000 crore was given for the development of railways by the Central government," Shah said.

Six phases of polling stand completed in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country. The last phase of polling will be held on 19 May. The votes will be counted on 23 May.

