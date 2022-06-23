Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP starts preparations, forms seven-member team
The members include party general secretary Tarun Chugh, national secretary Rituraj Sinha, Arvind Menon, Alka Gurjar, Pradyuman Kumar, Rajkumar Phulwariyan and Rohit Chahal
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party has started preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024, sources said on Thursday adding that a team has been formed to capitalise on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially during the election rallies.
The BJP president has announced a Prime Minister's Coordination Toli (team) of seven people. The party's general secretary Tarun Chugh has been made the convener. Party's National Secretary Rituraj Sinha is the co-convener. Arvind Menon, Alka Gurjar, Pradyuman Kumar, Rajkumar Phulwariyan and Rohit Chahal have been inducted into the team.
Notably, during the election campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Modi had held more than 100 rallies and travelled about one lakh kilometres. In March 2022, he had said the five state Assembly election results have put a stamp of approval on BJP's pro-poor and proactive governance.
Addressing party karyakartas at party headquarters in New Delhi after emerging victorious in four States, Modi had said that despite being in government in three states Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, the vote share of BJP has increased. He said, in Goa BJP has emerged as the single largest party. Modi said, even after being in power for 10 years, the number of BJP seats in the state has increased. He said BJP has created history in Uttarakhand too.
The prime minister said Uttar Pradesh has given many prime ministers to the country, but this is the first instance that a chief minister who has completed a five-year term has been re-elected.
Modi said that over the years, the government has not only improved the governance delivery system, but also brought transparency in the process. He said BJP assures the poor that government facilities will reach every poor person.
In his address, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said, people once again reposed their faith and put their stamp of approval on Prime Minister's welfare programmes and policies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Modi to visit Bengaluru and Mysuru on 20-21 June, announces Karnataka CM
Laying the foundation stone for a railway project, inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics, participating in the Yoga Day event and visit to Chamundi hills and Suttur Mutt are among the key highlights of his upcoming visit
ASEAN foreign ministers call on PM Modi
Had a good interaction with Foreign Ministers and Representatives of ASEAN countries as we celebrate 30 years of close India-ASEAN cooperation, PM Modi tweeted
Need to strengthen culture of healthy debate, open discussions that have been India's hallmark: PM Modi
Over the last thousands of years, Indians have spoken openly about the most difficult of the topics and made correct logic an integral part of the society, PM Modi said