Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Pre-poll Trends updates: DMK releases list of candidates; A Raja retains Nilgiris seat, Kanimozhi to contest from Thoothukudi

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Tracker LATEST updates: BJP president Amit Shah is slated to head a BJP Core Committee meeting on Sunday to finalise the party's list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Goa and Rajasthan. The ruling party is likely to release its first list of candidates on Monday. So far, main rival Congress has already released four lists of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, which begins from 11 April.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to kickoff her campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj and Varanasi, taking the river route to establish "direct contact" with people.
The Samajwadi Party on Saturday decided to field a sitting BJP MP from Allahabad Shyama Charan Gupta as its nominee from Banda Lok Sabha seat, PTI reported.
Senior BJP leader Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri's son, Manish Khanduri, joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally in Dehradun in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi.
Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father.
The Goa Congress on Saturday wrote to state governor Mridula Sinha, and called on her to dismiss the BJP-led government in the state. The Congress alleged that the BJP is a"minority", and has lost the trust of the people under Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's rule.
It further stated that "any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal and will be challenged."
Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Kiren Rijiju, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday evening arrived at the BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. According to ANI, the CEC is expected to deliberate on candidates for Bihar, Uttarakhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar islands, in its meeting today.
In a stream of criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his rally in Dehradun said he will visit the families of the CRPF jawans who died in the Pulwama terror attack in February and slammed Modi for "filming for the National Geographic Channel at Corbett Park".
Rahul said, "I will be visiting the Pulwama martyrs' families today. When the terror attack took place, Congress party cancelled all political programmes and vowed to stand with our Armed Forces and the government."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday during a rally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale issue. Rahul said, "In Parliament, I questioned Mr. Modi on the Rafale scam. Why was Anil Ambani given the deal? Why did you steal the job opportunities from our youth? Mr. Narendra Modi could not meet my eyes."
Rahul's comments came soon after BJP leader BC Khanduri's son Manish quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He said, "Khanduriji was the Chairman of Parliament's Defence Committee. He was removed from the position by Narendra Modi, because he raised concerns in the Parliament on national security. There is no place for truth in BJP."
Senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. Welcoming him into the party fold, Gandhi said him joining the Congress will strengthen the party.
Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father. The former chief minister was removed last year as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence.
Senior BJP leader and Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta resigned on Saturday and joined Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP). He is set to contest the Lok Sabha election as an SP candidate from the Banda constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Gupta is also likely to pose a challenge to the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress has not announced their candidate for the constituency, yet.
The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, when its central election committee is scheduled to meet. The list will have the names of most of the candidates for the first phase of polling, which will be held on 11 April in 91 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will attend the central election committee meeting.
Lok Sabha elections will begin on 11 April and continue for over a month till 19 May across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on 23 May, the Election Commission announced Sunday, kick-starting a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Modi government amid the Opposition's efforts for a united fight to unseat it.
The polling will be held on 11 April, 18 April, 23 April, 29 April, 6 May, 12 May and 19 May for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said.
However, elections for Jammu and Kashmir assembly have been deferred, the EC said citing security reasons. The state has been under President's Rule after the ruling alliance between the BJP and Peoples Democratic Party fell apart last year.
Political parties and leaders have already began campaigning for the big finals, even as preparations for this very battle has been for the past two years when state elections were being touted as "semi-finals". Just like 2014, two candidates have surfaced as the face of this fight — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi — the two opposing camps are rallying behind these two. However, there are other contenders to Rahul, like West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Election Commission has officially opened the battlegrounds and in the coming days we will track campaign rallies, sloganeering, advertisements, social media and television debates — anything which is consequential for the upcoming polls — to make it easy to navigate through all the politicking which is expected before 23 May.
Here are a few things to note after EC's date announcements:
- All southern states will have voted by the third phase, 23 April.
- But West Bengal (42 seats), Madhya Pradesh (29 seats), Bihar (40 seats) and, crucially, Uttar Pradesh (80 seats) vote over several phases that carry on until the very last day of voting, 19 May.
- This means that the famous 'hawa', political chatter that suggests which way the wind is blowing, will continue to build until the very last date.
Mamata commenced her party's campaign for the 2014 parliamentary and 2016 assembly elections on International Women's Day, 8 March, and this time was no different. She led a padyatra (rally) in Kolkata on the occasion. The TMC, which is vying to play a major role in the formation of the next government at the Centre, has vowed to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party had won 34 seats in the 2014 general election. However, the BJP state leadership mocked TMC's decision to kick start its poll campaign on International Women's day.
Meanwhile, Rahul kicked off the Congress' poll campaign in Assam. The Congress scion attacked the BJP and the RSS, accusing them of "burning" every state in the region. "The BJP-RSS ideology is burning every state in the northeast. They are attacking your lifestyle, culture, language and history," he said. Gandhi exuded confidence that the Congress will come to power at the Centre and work towards protecting the identity of the region.
He has since addressed a rally in Karnataka's Haveri on 9 March.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Madhya Pradesh with rallies on 15 and 16 February. Despite suffering a major loss in the 2018 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is hopeful to serve a second term at the Centre. The prime minister has been making public appearances across the nation. He visited Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad cities on 8 March. He also addressed a rally in Greater Noida on 9 March.
Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 22:03:06 IST
Who is Justice PC Ghose?
Justice PC Ghose retired from the Supreme Court in May 2017. He is also the most senior member of the National Human Rights Commission, having been a part of it since June 2017. He is a former judge of the Calcutta High Court and former chief justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
According to reports, his name was finalised at a meeting of the Lokpal selection committee, which comprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, on Friday evening.
Justice PC Ghose likely to be appointed as India's first Lokpal
Former Supreme Court judge, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, is likely to be appointed India's first Lokpal. The government is expected to make an official announcement on his appointment on Monday, reports said. Ghose was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2013. He retired in 2017.
On 7 March, the Supreme Court had asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to inform it within 10 days about a possible date for when the selection committee would meet to appoint the Lokpal and its members.
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah include 'chowkidar' in Twitter names
A day after kick-starting the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign ahead of crucial Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed his Twitter account to "Chowkidar Narendra Modi". Soon after, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah also renamed his Twitter handle to "Chowkidar Amit Shah".
Following them, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan added the prefix "Chowkidar" to their Twitter handles.
On Saturday, the Prime Minister had tweeted a video showing how all Indians are chowkidars while flagging off the BJP's poll campaign. "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he tweeted.
The origin of the word 'chowkidar' dates back to the poll campaigning ahead of the 2014 general elections when Modi had promised to work as a 'chowkidar' to guard the people's money and their trust once elected to the top office.
'Main Bhi Chowkidar’ has been started after extensive surveys and data analysis by BJP strategists who feel that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s 'chowkidar chor hai’ jibe and campaign is not resonating among people.
NDA likely to announce Bihar seat-sharing formula today
NDA leaders in Bihar will hold a press conference later on Sunday at the JD(U) office in Patna to announce its seat sharing formula in the state, ANI reported.
Grand alliance sealed in Jharkhand: Soren
BJP to finalise list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls
BJP president Amit Shah is slated to head a BJP Core Committee meeting on Sunday to finalise the party's list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Goa and Rajasthan. The ruling party is likely to release its first list of candidates on Monday. So far, main rival Congress has already released four lists of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, which begins from 11 April.
On Saturday, as well, BJP had deliberated on finalising the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha election, particularly for constituencies where polling will be held in the first phase. The names were discussed at the party's central election committee attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.
Congress releases fourth list for LS polls
The Congress on Saturday night released its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, including 12 from Kerala and 7 from Uttar Pradesh. Shashi Tharoor is set to contest from Kerala's, Thiruvananthapuram constituency and former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki will contest from Arunachal West constituency.
Goa Congress calls on governor to dismiss 'minority' BJP
The Goa Congress on Saturday wrote to state governor Mridula Sinha, and called on her to dismiss the BJP-led government in the state. The Congress alleged that the BJP is a"minority", and has lost the trust of the people under Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's rule.
It further stated that "any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal and will be challenged."
Next BJP CEC meet on 18 March, say sources
ANI quoted sources as saying that the next meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) has been scheduled for 18 March.
BJP leaders arrive at party headquarters for CEC meeting
Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Kiren Rijiju, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday evening arrived at the BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. According to ANI, the CEC is expected to deliberate on candidates for Bihar, Uttarakhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar islands, in its meeting today.
FOLLOW: Firstpost Model Code of Conduct tracker
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is now in effect in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The MCC is a set of rules established by the Election Commission of India, meant as guidelines for political parties as they launch their election campaigns.
However, various parties have already accused each other of violating the rules.
Click here to read for LIVE updates on the MCC violations that have surfaced thus far.
Former BJD MP Balabhadra Majhi joins BJP
Balabhadra Majhi, a former BJD MP from Odisha's Nabarangpur, met BJP president Amit Shah and joined the party on Saturday.
In a setback to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the elections, Majhi on Thursday resigned from the party claiming that he was "ignored and cheated".
"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the BJD as I felt ignored, neglected and cheated. I presumed the party no more requires me," Majhi, who represents Nabarangpur (ST) Lok Sabha seat, said.
Manish Khanduri says 'ready to walk on path of truth' with Congress
After joining the Congress in presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi,, son of ex-Uttarakhand chief minister and BJP leader BC Khanduri, said, “I believe that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress will make the country stronger. Before coming here, I sought the blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on the path of the truth. I said, "Yes.”
Manish Khanduri, son of ex-Uttarakhand CM&BJP leader BC Khanduri, on joining Congress: I believe that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress will make country stronger. Before coming here,I sought blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on path of truth,I said, 'yes’ pic.twitter.com/4sOvWWzRlS— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019 "> Manish Khanduri
Congress releases third list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections
The Congress on Friday released its third list of 18 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma from the Tura Parliamentary constituency.
Among the third list of candidates declared by the Congress after a meeting of the party's central election committee are five from Assam, two from Meghalaya, one from Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland each, besides eight from Telangana.
All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat and Gaurav Gogoi from the Kaliabor seat in Assam.
Rahul Gandhi promises 'simple' GST tax instead of 'Gabbar Singh Tax' during rally in Dehradun
Congress president Rahul Gandhi raked up the unemployment issue at the rally in Dehradun on Saturday, a topic he has used often to target the Narendra Modi-led government. Rahul said, "Mr. Modiji told you that Rs 15 lakhs will be added to every person's bank account, every year, 2 crore youths are employed. The country has the highest unemployment in 45 years today."
Rahul also said that he would bring in a "simple" consolidated tax instead of the "Gabbar Singh Tax", or GST. "I want to assure small and medium businessmen in Uttarakhand that the separate Gabbar Singh tax will be converted into a simple tax GST," he added.
'Narendra Modi was filming for National Geographic channel after Pulwama,' says Rahul Gandhi
In a stream of criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his rally in Dehradun said he will visit the families of the CRPF jawans who died in the Pulwama terror attack in February and slammed Modi for "filming for the National Geographic Channel at Corbett Park".
Rahul said, "I will be visiting the Pulwama martyrs' families today. When the terror attack took place, Congress party cancelled all political programmes and vowed to stand with our Armed Forces and the government."
Rahul Gandhi raises Rafale issue, Pulwama attack during rally in Uttarakhand
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday during a rally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale issue. Rahul said, "In Parliament, I questioned Mr. Modi on the Rafale scam. Why was Anil Ambani given the deal? Why did you steal the job opportunities from our youth? Mr. Narendra Modi could not meet my eyes."
Rahul's comments came soon after BJP leader BC Khanduri's son Manish quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He said, "Khanduriji was the Chairman of Parliament's Defence Committee. He was removed from the position by Narendra Modi, because he raised concerns in the Parliament on national security. There is no place for truth in BJP."
BJP's Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta resigns from party
Senior BJP leader and Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta resigned on Saturday and joined Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP). He is set to contest the Lok Sabha election as an SP candidate from the Banda constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Gupta is also likely to pose a challenge to the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress has not announced their candidate for the constituency, yet.
Two BJP leaders quit party, ahead of announcement of first list of Lok Sabha candidates
Senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. Welcoming him into the party fold, Gandhi said him joining the Congress will strengthen the party.
Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father. The former chief minister was removed last year as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence.
Mayawati issues 'strict' orders for party workers to follow Model Code of Conduct
According to the feedback received during the meeting, the appeals of BSP and SP leaders have had a good impact on the people, a press release by the party said. "Workers of all the three parties in the alliance, including the Rashtriya Lok Dal, have gotten into election mode, setting aside their differences."
BSP also likely to release first list of candidates for Lok Sabha election today
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati is also likely to announce the party's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election on Saturday. At a party meeting on Thursday, Mayawati had discussed other important electoral issues, PTI reported.
Congress responds to 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign
Congress has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main bhi chowkidar (I too am watchman) campaign pledge, claiming that those indulging in corruption cannot pose as anti-corruption crusaders.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi smelled weakness in the prime minister's move, while his party leaders hit back with the chowkidar chor hai jibe.
Narendra Modi supporters call for votes for 'chowkidar' while Opposition says 'chowkidar chor hai'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the chowkidar chor hai (watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.
While Modi supporters pledged to join in the prime minister's efforts to curb corruption after the campaign was launched, there was some Congress bashing as well.
BJP launches 'Main bhi chowkidaar' campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged his supporters to take the main bhi chowkidar pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.
"Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.
He also posted a video, a little over three minutes long, to drive home his message.
Rahul Gandhi hoping to tap into nationalistic sentiments with visit to families of deceased soldiers, report says
With nationalist feelings running high in Uttarakhand after the Pulwama terror attack and the counter-terror offensive carried out by India in the form of an airstrike in Balakot in Pakistan, Rahul's proposed visit to the families of the bravehearts is being seen as a political move with an eye on votes.
Uttarakhand has a large population of serving and retired military personnel with nearly every family having a member in the armed forces.
Rahul Gandhi to address rallies, meet families of deceased soldiers in Uttarakhand today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies and visit the families of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht who died while detonating a mine two days after the Pulwama terror attack, and ASI Mohan Lal and Major Vibhuti Shanker Dhoundiyal, who died in the Pulwama encounter which ended in the death of militant who masterminded the 14 February attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama.
Four Union ministers' constituencies will vote in first phase of Lok Sabha polls
Union ministers Satya Pal Singh, VK Singh, Mahesh Sharma, Giriraj Singh and Kiren Rijiju are among those whose constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase. The BJP is likely to take a call on their fate at Saturday's meeting.
BJP likely to release first list of candidates today
The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, when its central election committee is scheduled to meet. The list will have the names of most of the candidates for the first phase of polling, which will be held on 11 April in 91 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will attend the central election committee meeting.
20:04 (IST)
19:43 (IST)
DMK releases list of candidates, which includes 13 new faces:
DMK announced names of former union ministers Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and TR Baalu and late Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi among its candidates for the 20 Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in Tamil Nadu.
Releasing the list of candidates, DMK chief MK Stalin Sunday said Maran will contest from Central Chennai, A Raja from Nilgiris (SC), TR Baalu from Sriperumbudur constituencies and Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi constituency.
19:05 (IST)
18:45 (IST)
BJP's list of candidates for 54 seats in Arunachal Pradesh:
18:44 (IST)
BJP's list of candidates for 123 seats of Andhra Pradesh:
18:33 (IST)
BJP releases list of candidates for most seats in Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls:
The party has named candidates for 123 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly. Out of the 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP named candidates for 54 seats.
13:56 (IST)
13:55 (IST)
12:45 (IST)
10:35 (IST)
NDA likely to announce Bihar seat-sharing formula today
NDA leaders in Bihar will hold a press conference later on Sunday at the JD(U) office in Patna to announce its seat sharing formula in the state, ANI reported.
10:33 (IST)
O Panneerselvam announces AIADMK-BJP seat sharing formula
Following the BJP joining hands with five other parties in Tamil Nadu, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday announced that the AIADMK will contest on 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which include South Chennai, Theni, Pollachi, Karur and Erode. The BJP, meanwhile, will contest seats in Kanyakumari, Sivagangai, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram.
In addition, the PMK will contest the Lok Sabha seats of Dharmapuri, Velliupuram, Arakkonam, Chennai Central, Dindigul,Sriperumbudur and Cuddalore. The DMDK will contest the Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai North, and Virudunagar seats. All India NR Congress will fight for the seat in Puducherry.
10:14 (IST)
IPFT-BJP alliance to contest both seats in Tripura
Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) leader Mevar Kumar Jamatia spoke to ANI on Saturday regarding its seat-sharing agreement with the BJP in Tripura. "Our central leadership has decided to contest both the seats in the state in the forthcoming elections."
10:05 (IST)
Congress allies with Krishna Patel-led Apna Dal in Uttar Pradesh
The Congress on Saturday finalised the seat-sharing agreement with the Apna Dal led by Krishna Patel and allocated it two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.The Apna Dal will contest from two parliamentary constituencies — Basti and Gonda, the Congress announced.
Meanwhile, Krishna Patel's daughter and Union minister Anupriya Patel, who leads the Apna Dal (Sonelal), tied up with the BJP on Friday. BJP president Amit Shah announced the agreement on Twitter, saying that Apna Dal (S) leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel would again contest from Mirzapur.
08:39 (IST)
Grand alliance sealed in Jharkhand: Soren
08:34 (IST)
Not been given ticket from Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat: KV Thomas
08:19 (IST)
BJP likely to replace Shatrughan Sinha with Ravi Shankar Prasad for Patna Sahib
08:08 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi to start Ganga Yatra in Uttar Pradesh
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to kickoff her campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj and Varanasi, taking the river route to establish "direct contact" with people.
According to a letter submitted to the Election Commission, permission has been sought for the Congress leader's visit from Prayagraj to Varanasi from 18 to 20 March. The letter also informs that Priyanka will use a motorboat, taking the river route to cover the distance of around 100 kilometres. It has also sought permission to hold programmes to welcome her.
According to Congress leaders, the party will attempt to reach out to the people living in the riparian areas that are not easily accessible by road.
08:06 (IST)
BJP to finalise list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls
BJP president Amit Shah is slated to head a BJP Core Committee meeting on Sunday to finalise the party's list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Goa and Rajasthan. The ruling party is likely to release its first list of candidates on Monday. So far, main rival Congress has already released four lists of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, which begins from 11 April.
On Saturday, as well, BJP had deliberated on finalising the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha election, particularly for constituencies where polling will be held in the first phase. The names were discussed at the party's central election committee attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.
08:02 (IST)
Congress releases fourth list for LS polls
The Congress on Saturday night released its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, including 12 from Kerala and 7 from Uttar Pradesh. Shashi Tharoor is set to contest from Kerala's, Thiruvananthapuram constituency and former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki will contest from Arunachal West constituency.
18:48 (IST)
PM reaches BJP HQ for CEC meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening arrived at the BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. He was received by BJP president Amit Shah.
18:20 (IST)
Nagaland ex-CM to contest LS polls
Former Nagaland chief minister KL Chishi will contest as a Congress candidate from Nagaland parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. In addition, Alemjongshi Longkumar will be Congress' candidate for the Nagaland Legislative Assembly by-election. He will contest from 26 Aonglenden (ST) Assembly constituency.
18:13 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh: SP fields Shyama Charan Gupta from Banda LS seat
18:11 (IST)
Former Uttarakhand CM BC Khanduri's son joins Congress
Senior BJP leader Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri's son, Manish Khanduri, joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally in Dehradun in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi.
Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father.
18:01 (IST)
Goa Congress calls on governor to dismiss 'minority' BJP
The Goa Congress on Saturday wrote to state governor Mridula Sinha, and called on her to dismiss the BJP-led government in the state. The Congress alleged that the BJP is a"minority", and has lost the trust of the people under Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's rule.
It further stated that "any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal and will be challenged."
17:53 (IST)
Next BJP CEC meet on 18 March, say sources
ANI quoted sources as saying that the next meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) has been scheduled for 18 March.
17:36 (IST)
BJP leaders arrive at party headquarters for CEC meeting
Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Kiren Rijiju, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday evening arrived at the BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. According to ANI, the CEC is expected to deliberate on candidates for Bihar, Uttarakhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar islands, in its meeting today.
17:30 (IST)
Digvijaya should take up 'toughest seat', says Kamal Nath
17:27 (IST)
Adala Prabhakar Reddy moves from TDP to YSR Congress
Former MLA from Pithapuram Vanga Geetha and former TDP leader Adala Prabhakar Reddy on Saturday joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad.
16:43 (IST)
Shah Faesal to launch political party in J&K's Rajbagh tomorrow
Several youngsters and aspiring politicians are expected to join Faesal's political outfit.
16:41 (IST)
Danish Ali joined BSP with my consent: HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that Danish Ali, the JDS General Secretary, has joined BSP with his and HD Deve Gowda's consent "in a purely political arrangement between the two parties."
"It is a thoughtful political decision taken by the JDS and BSP to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections," he wrote in a tweet.
16:27 (IST)
CPM releases first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) on Saturday released its first list of seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among the names are Sukhbir Singh for Haryana's Hisar constituency, and PR Natarajan for Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore constituency.
16:09 (IST)
16:02 (IST)
There will be no elections after 'Modi tsunami' in 2019: Sakshi Maharaj
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has said that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be fought in the name of the country, and there will be no elections after that.
"The Modi tsunami has awakened the country. I feel there will be no election in 2024... this is the only election and we are fighting it in the name of the country with full honesty," Sakshi Maharaj said during a party programme in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Friday.
15:48 (IST)
Former BJD MP Balabhadra Majhi joins BJP
Balabhadra Majhi, a former BJD MP from Odisha's Nabarangpur, met BJP president Amit Shah and joined the party on Saturday.
In a setback to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the elections, Majhi on Thursday resigned from the party claiming that he was "ignored and cheated".
"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the BJD as I felt ignored, neglected and cheated. I presumed the party no more requires me," Majhi, who represents Nabarangpur (ST) Lok Sabha seat, said.
15:41 (IST)
Manish Khanduri says 'ready to walk on path of truth' with Congress
After joining the Congress in presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi, Manish Khanduri, son of ex-Uttarakhand chief minister and BJP leader BC Khanduri, said, “I believe that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress will make the country stronger. Before coming here, I sought the blessings of my father. He asked me if I can walk on the path of the truth. I said, "Yes.”
15:37 (IST)
Congress releases third list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections
The Congress on Friday released its third list of 18 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma from the Tura Parliamentary constituency.
Among the third list of candidates declared by the Congress after a meeting of the party's central election committee are five from Assam, two from Meghalaya, one from Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland each, besides eight from Telangana.
All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat and Gaurav Gogoi from the Kaliabor seat in Assam.
15:29 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi promises 'simple' GST tax instead of 'Gabbar Singh Tax' during rally in Dehradun
Congress president Rahul Gandhi raked up the unemployment issue at the rally in Dehradun on Saturday, a topic he has used often to target the Narendra Modi-led government. Rahul said, "Mr. Modiji told you that Rs 15 lakhs will be added to every person's bank account, every year, 2 crore youths are employed. The country has the highest unemployment in 45 years today."
Rahul also said that he would bring in a "simple" consolidated tax instead of the "Gabbar Singh Tax", or GST. "I want to assure small and medium businessmen in Uttarakhand that the separate Gabbar Singh tax will be converted into a simple tax GST," he added.
15:12 (IST)
'Narendra Modi was filming for National Geographic channel after Pulwama,' says Rahul Gandhi
In a stream of criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his rally in Dehradun said he will visit the families of the CRPF jawans who died in the Pulwama terror attack in February and slammed Modi for "filming for the National Geographic Channel at Corbett Park".
Rahul said, "I will be visiting the Pulwama martyrs' families today. When the terror attack took place, Congress party cancelled all political programmes and vowed to stand with our Armed Forces and the government."
15:05 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi raises Rafale issue, Pulwama attack during rally in Uttarakhand
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday during a rally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale issue. Rahul said, "In Parliament, I questioned Mr. Modi on the Rafale scam. Why was Anil Ambani given the deal? Why did you steal the job opportunities from our youth? Mr. Narendra Modi could not meet my eyes."
Rahul's comments came soon after BJP leader BC Khanduri's son Manish quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He said, "Khanduriji was the Chairman of Parliament's Defence Committee. He was removed from the position by Narendra Modi, because he raised concerns in the Parliament on national security. There is no place for truth in BJP."
14:55 (IST)
14:41 (IST)
BJP's Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta resigns from party
Senior BJP leader and Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta resigned on Saturday and joined Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP). He is set to contest the Lok Sabha election as an SP candidate from the Banda constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Gupta is also likely to pose a challenge to the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress has not announced their candidate for the constituency, yet.
14:34 (IST)
Two BJP leaders quit party, ahead of announcement of first list of Lok Sabha candidates
Senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri joined the Congress on Saturday at a rally in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. Welcoming him into the party fold, Gandhi said him joining the Congress will strengthen the party.
Speculation is rife that the Congress might field Manish Khanduri from Pauri, a Lok Sabha seat held by his father. The former chief minister was removed last year as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence.
14:18 (IST)
Mayawati issues 'strict' orders for party workers to follow Model Code of Conduct
According to the feedback received during the meeting, the appeals of BSP and SP leaders have had a good impact on the people, a press release by the party said. "Workers of all the three parties in the alliance, including the Rashtriya Lok Dal, have gotten into election mode, setting aside their differences."
14:16 (IST)
BSP also likely to release first list of candidates for Lok Sabha election today
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati is also likely to announce the party's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election on Saturday. At a party meeting on Thursday, Mayawati had discussed other important electoral issues, PTI reported.
14:10 (IST)
14:08 (IST)
14:04 (IST)
14:00 (IST)
13:59 (IST)
13:47 (IST)
