Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 5 Voting: Google Doodle reminds voters to exercise their right while attempting to answer basic FAQs

As progress to phase 5 of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Google's continuing to try and do its part in reminding people to vote. The doodle doesn't feature anything we haven't seen before and aims to address general queries that any voter might have in mind before one sets out to the nearest polling booth.

These general FAQs include — when to vote, where to vote, how to vote, how to get your name on the voters' list, and all other such similar question.

When you click on the doodle, it leads you to a quick guide on 'How to vote' during these Indian general elections, 2019. It has information on the voting process at the polling booth, details of voter helpline in case a citizen finds that their name is not on the voting list, finding out where to vote, and the dates for the voting days for different regions.

Do note, you can only vote if your name appears in the Voter List aka Electoral Roll.

Voting for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections begin at 7 am today with as many as 656 candidates contesting in seven states to choose representatives for 51 seats. The states which are going to vote in Phase 5 Lok Sabha Elections are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

Prominent candidates for Phase 5 include Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, all contesting from Uttar Pradesh. Other key candidates include Union Minister and former Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha.

