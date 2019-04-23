Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3 Voting: Google Doodle encourages voting, answering all possible FAQs you may have

Marking the beginning of the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, Google's latest doodle features an inked finger, which when clicked leads users to a page explaining the voting procedure.

The doodle does not just remind users to vote, but it does more than just being an aesthetic on the search engine, by answering all possible FAQs related to voting. When to vote, where to vote, how to vote, how to get your name on the voters' list, and all other such questions have been addressed by Google.

When you click on the doodle, it leads you to a quick guide on 'How to vote' during these Indian general elections, 2019. It has information on the voting process at the polling booth, details of voter helpline in case a citizen finds that their name is not on the voting list, finding out where to vote, and the dates for the voting days for different regions.

Do note, you can only vote if your name appears in the Voter List aka Electoral Roll.

You can also refer to our Election Search Engine.

The 2019 Indian general elections began on 11 April with votings scheduled to take place in seven phases across the country. The stage is now set for the third phase of polling which includes 116 constituencies across 14 states and 2 Union Territories. This is also the biggest phase of all with over 18.85 lakh voters deciding the fate of 1,640 candidates.

The states going to polls are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Tripura and Daman & Diu.

