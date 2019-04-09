Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Andhra Pradesh edition: Nara Lokesh of TDP tells Firstpost that state has been cheated

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Andhra Pradesh, we spoke to Nara Lokesh, YS Sharmila and Manohar Nadendla about a range of issues, from farmer distress to infrastructural spending.

In this interview, Sajaya speaks to Nara Lokesh of the Telugu Desam Party. Lokesh is the Minister for Information Technology, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development in Andhra Pradesh and the son of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh responds to the various criticisms that have mounted on the ruling TDP government such as continuing suicides of farmers, failure to provide relief as promised and implementation of newly introduced schemes in AP.

