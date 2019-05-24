Lok Sabha Election Results show most NOTA votes were cast in Bihar; Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, HP together account for 86,000 votes

Over 86 thousand people collectively voted for NOTA (None Of The Above) in the states of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, Election Commission data revealed. By opting for None Of The Above (NOTA), a voter can disapprove of all the candidates in the fray.

Delhi

Less than one percent voters in the national capital opted for NOTA, with the North West Delhi constituency seeing the maximum number of votes polled under the category.

A total of 45,595 people cast NOTA votes in Delhi this time as against 39,368 in 2014, an increase of 6,227 votes. The number of votes polled under NOTA in the reserved North West Delhi seat were 10,199 making it 0.73 percent of the total votes polled.

The seat had the least number of candidates in the fray and the maximum number of voters. The New Delhi seat, which saw the lowest turnout, had the second highest number of NOTA votes at 6,601 accounting for 0.72 percent of their total polling.

North East Delhi saw the highest voter turnout but received the least number of NOTA votes at 4,589 accounting for 0.31 percent of the total votes cast in the constituency.

The percentage of NOTA votes polled in Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi stood at 0.52 percent, 0.39 percent, 0.43 percent, and 0.62 percent respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir

About 8000 voters opted for the NOTA button in elections to the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir which was won by National Conference's Mohammad Akbar Lone.

In Baramulla constituency of north Kashmir, 7999 voters pressed the NOTA button, an election official said. NOTA secured 1.79 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

The NOTA secured more votes than four of the nine candidates who were in the fray in the constituency. In Udhampur constituency of Jammu region, 7472 voters pressed the NOTA button – more than what seven candidates contesting the seat polled, the official said.

He said the Jammu parliamentary seat polled 2545 NOTA votes – more than 14 candidates in a total of 24 contestants. Similarly, in Srinagar constituency, 1566 voters chose NOTA. It was higher than five of the 12 candidates in the fray.

In Ladakh constituency, 910 voters pressed the NOTA button on the EVMs, while the lowest NOTA vote share was recorded in the restive south Kashmir's Anantnag constituency which registered 709 NOTA votes – higher than the vote share of nine candidates.

Himachal Pradesh

Over 33,000 NOTA votes were polled in Himachal Pradesh, where the ruling BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections winning all four seats in the state. The saffron party won Mandi, Shimla, Hamirpur, and Kangra with record margins of about four lakh votes in each of the constituencies.

As many as 33,008 voters chose the NOTA option. In this way, 0.87 percent voters opted for NOTA out of the total 38,01, 793 votes polled in the state on May 19, an election official said. Besides, 8,208 (0.22 percent) votes were rejected for the four Lok Sabha seats of the hill-state, he added.

The highest 11,327 voters chose NOTA in Kangra, followed by 8,357 in Shimla, 8,026 in Hamirpur and 5,298 in Mandi, the official said. He said a total of 29,032 voters (0.9 percent) had opted for NOTA in the 2014 parliamentary elections.

The highest 3,322 votes were rejected in Hamirpur, followed by 2,567 in Kangra, 1,777 in Mandi and 1,542 in Shimla. Of the total 53,30,154 registered voters in the four constituencies, 68,028 (1.27 percent) are service voters.

Bihar

Bihar was leading the tally of voters opting for the None of The Above (NOTA) option while exercising their franchise in the 17th Lok Sabha polls.

As per election commission data, the NOTA vote share stood at about 2 percent of the total votes polled in the state, where results of all the 40 seats had been declared.

Other States

In the states of UP, Gujarat and West Bengal, 0.84 percent, 1.38 percent, 0.96 percent of votes were cast in favour of NOTA. The counting was still on for a few seats in each of these states.

Other Constituencies

In 2019 elections, in the key constituency of Varanasi — the seat from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested the elections and won — saw 4,037 voters (0.38 percent) opting for NOTA.

The constituencies of Kerala's Wayanad — where Congress scion Rahul Gandhi won from — saw 2,155 voters (0.2 percent) pressing the NOTA button.

Amongst other key constituencies where results had been declared, Amit Shah's Gandhinagar constituency saw 14214 (1.11 percent) votes, Ravi Shankar Prasad's Patna Sahib constituency saw 5076 (0.52 percent), and Gautam Gambhir's East Delhi constituency had 4920 (0.39 percent) such votes.

Over 5,000 voters opted for the NOTA button in elections to the Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Ten candidates were in the fray for Muzaffarnagar seat which was retained by BJP's Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, who defeated his nearest rival and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh by 6,526 votes.

According to the election officials, 5,061 voters opted for NOTA in Muzaffarnagar.

While Balyan secured 5,73,780 votes, Singh polled 5,67,254 votes. Independent candidate Neel Kumar got 4,884 votes — less than what was polled for NOTA.

The option was first made available in the 2013 Assembly elections in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The 2014 Lok Sabha polls were the first general elections to offer the option of NOTA.

