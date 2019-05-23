Lok Sabha Election results: 'India has lost' says Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Azhagiri with BJP set to register massive win

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Azhagiri on Thursday said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won polls, "India has lost."

Congress party accepted the people's verdict, he said adding a victory for a "flawed ideology," was, however, a cause for concern.

"This (polls) was a fight between two ideologies, one (Congress's alliance) was about fostering unity and other of polarisation," he told reporters.

"Modi has won and India has lost, there is nothing more to it," he said adding victory or failure was common in a democracy.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance was poised for a "historic" victory in Tamil Nadu and trends pointed to a win for the combine in 37 of 38 Parliamentary constituencies that went to polls in Tamil Nadu, he said.

