Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 WINNERS LIVE updates: Smriti Irani wins from Amethi, Amit Shah from Gandhinagar; Rahul Gandhi leads in Wayanad

Politics FP Staff May 23, 2019 19:43:08 IST
  • 19:43 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's Raju Bista set to win from Darjeeling; votes from hills play key role

     

    BJP leader Raju Bista is set to win the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP leader has secured a lead of nearly four lakh votes over Trinamool Congress candidate Amar Singh Rai who is trailing in the seat with just 3,31,143 votes.

    This is the third time in a row that a BJP candidate had won in the Lok Sabha elections even though it has no major support base in the hills, but votes from the hilly region form a major chnk of the total votes received.

    Input by Roshan Gupta/ 101 Reporters

  • 19:23 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Results for 58 seats declared; Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah among key winners

    Results for 58 seats declared so far. Thirty-seven of these seats went to BJP,10 to INC, 2 to TRS,1 each went to seven other parties

  • 19:16 (IST)

    Telangana Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar wins from Karimnagar


    BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar has won from Karimnagar, Telangana seat.

  • 19:11 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's Ravi Kishan wins from Gorakhpur by over 3 lakh votes

     

    Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan has won the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat by 3,01,664 votes. Kishan was fielded by BJP against Samajwadi Party's Rambhual Nishad

  • 18:58 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Farooq Abdullah wins from Srinagar

     

    Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Farooq Abdullah has won from Srinagar, according to the Election Commission website. Abdullah won the election by 70,050 votes.

     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    18:43 (IST)

    Karnataka Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's Pralhad Joshi wins Dharwad seat


    BJP's Pralhad Joshi defeated the Congress' Vinay Kulkarni in Karnataka's Dharwad.

    Manjunath Somareddi/101Reporters

  • 18:38 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates

    Rahul Gandhi extends lead in Wayanad by over 4.3 lakh votes, concdes Amethi to Smriti Irani

    Rahul Gandhi has conceded Amethi to BJP leader Smriti Irani, however, the Congress chief has extended his lead in Wyanad Lok Sabha constituency by over 4.3 lakh votes. Gandhi had contested the Lok Sabha seats from both Wayanad in Kerala as well as Amethi, the Gandhi family pocket borough. 

    Addresing a press conference, the Congres chief said, "My philosophy is to always spread the message of love and I will continue to do so. 

  • 18:25 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    34 results declared; 22 seats go to BJP, 7 to Congress

     

    According to Election Commission, resutls for 34 results have been decalred, of which 22 seats have gone to the BJP and seven to Congress. One seat each went to DMK, JKNC, NCP, TRS and JD (S). Currently BJP is leading in 282 seats, Congress in 43, Trinamool Congress in 23 seats and others in the remaining seats.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    18:07 (IST)

    Guajrat Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar, reports News18

     

    BJP chief Amit Shah is leading in Gandhinagar by over 5.5 lakh votes. Congress' Dr CJ Chavda is trailing with 3,33,891 votes.

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

     

    Sonia retains Rae Bareily, reports News18

    Only Congress bastion which the Gandhi family retained was Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareily. According to News18, Sonia Gandhi has managed to retain the UP seat, while son Rahul Gandhi is trailing in Amethi by over 24,000 votes. 

  • 17:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Sadhvi Prayag wins from Bhopal; Anantkumar Hegde from Uttar Kannada

    BJP candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has won from Bhopal, according to News18. Thakur has managed to trump Congress' Digvijaya Singh. In Karnataka, BJP's Anantkumar Hegde won from Uttar Kannada constituency. 

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Delhi NCT Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Hans Raj Hans wins from North West Delhi constituency

  • 16:40 (IST)

    Mumbai South winner 2019 latest updates

    Milind Deora wins Mumbai South constituency

    Congress leader Milind Deora has won from the Mumbai South constituency. 

  • 16:24 (IST)

    Asansol winner 2019 latest update

    Babul Supriyo to win from Asansol in West Bengal

    BJP leader Babul Supriyo is set to win from Asansol by a margin of 98,000 votes. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:22 (IST)

    Jodhpur winner 2019 latest updates

    Gajendra Singh to win Rajasthan's Jodhpur seat

    BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is set to win in the Jodhpur seat. He was competing against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

    Input by Rangoli Agrawal

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Amethi winner 2019 latest updates

    Smriti Irani to win constituency in Uttar Pradesh

    BJP leader Smriti Irani is likely to win the crucial Congress bastion of Amethi. In doing so, she will be defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

  • 16:18 (IST)

    Anantnag winner 2019 latest updates

    Hasnain Masoodi wins Anantnag constituency

    National Conference candidate Hasnain Masoodi has won the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. He has defeated PDP's and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Four seats won by BJP: EC website

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Rampur winner 2019 latest updates

    Azam Khan to win from Uttar Pradesh constituency

    Samajwadi Party leader, who was caught in a controversy over "sexist" remarks about BJP candidate Jaya Prada, is likely to win Rampur in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of over a lakh of votes. 


     

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Varanasi winner 2019 latest updates

    Narendra Modi set to win from Uttar Pradesh's temple town

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to win his "Kashi" Varanasi constituency as trends across the country show a favourable situation for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election. 

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Begusarai winner 2019 latest updates

    Giriraj Singh wins Bihar constituency

    BJP Union Minister Giriraj Singh has won the Begusarai constituency from Bihar. He has defeated CPM's candidate and popular student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Bengaluru South winner 2019 latest updates

    Tejasvi Surya may win in Karnataka constituency

    The BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency in Karnataka, Tejasvi Surya is likely to win the constituency.

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Tumkur winner 2019 latest updates

    GS Basavaraju inches HD Deve Gowda towards defeat in Karnataka

    BJP maintains a strong lead with 5,38,090 votes for GS Basavaraju in the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, pushing former prime minister HD Deve Gowda towards loss.

  • 15:18 (IST)

    Wayanad winner 2019 latest updates

    Rahul Gandhi set to win constituency in Kerala

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is trailing in the party's bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, is set to win the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Gandhinagar winner 2019 latest updates

    Amit Shah likely to win Gandhinagar

    BJP president is set to win in Gandhinagar, he is leading over Congress's CJ Chavda from Gandhinagar with a margin of 51,1180 votes.

With the counting of votes underway across 1,100 centres to elect the new Lok Sabha and numbers trickling in fast, all eyes are on the candidates who will emerge victorious at the end of the day as leads have started to consolidate already with may candidates surging ahead with over two lakh votes.

The results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which were held in seven phases between 11 April and 19 May, were declared on Thursday.

Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country in 2019 general election. The two-month-long political battle saw the involvement of over 90 crore voters.

The election to the Lok Sabha constituency of Vellore in Tamil Nadu was canceled in wake of cash seizures by the Election Commission.

This was the first general election where voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units were deployed in all seats.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 19:43:08 IST

