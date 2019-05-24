Co-presented by


Politics FP Staff May 24, 2019 08:40:37 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 WINNERS LIVE Updates: Congress-led UDF gets a comfortable win in Kerala by securing 15 out of 20 seats

  • 08:24 (IST)

    Kerala Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Congres-led UDF gets a comfortable win in Kerala

    The Lok Sabha election 2019 results were declared in all 20 seats in Kerala. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had a comfortable win by securing 15 seats.

    Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1
    Indian National Congress 15
    Indian Union Muslim League 2
    Kerala Congress (M) 1
    Revolutionary Socialist Party 1

  • 08:07 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

     

    TMC wins in Jadavpur, Kolkata Uttar seats

    Actor Mimi Chakraborty, who was pitched in Jadavpur seat by chief minister Mamata Banerjee against BJP's Anupam Hazra, won by a margin of 2,95,239 votes. She bagged 6,88,472 votes, while Hazra managed 3,93,233.

    In the Kolkata Uttar, TMC's sitting MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay defeated BJP's Rahul Sinha by 1,27,095 votes.

  • 08:02 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's SS Ahluwalia wins from Bengal's Burdwan-Durgapur seat; In Darjeeling, BJP' Raju Bista emerged victorious

    Union minister SS Ahluwalia, BJP's sitting MP from Darjeeling who was shifted to the Burdwan-Durgapur seat this time, won the elections by a slender margin of 2,439 votes. He defeated Trinamool Congress's Mamtaz Sanghamita.

    In Darjeeling, Raju Bista of BJP defeated TMC's Amar​ Singh Rai by a massive margin of 4,13,443 votes.

  • 07:54 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Tollywood actor and TMC candidate from Ghatal seat is re-elected

    Tollywood actor Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, was re-elected from the Ghatal seat on a Trinamool​ Congress (TMC) ticket. He defeated former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, the BJP candidate, by 1,07,973 votes.

     
    Khalilur Rahman of TMC won the Jangipur​ seat by a margin of 2,45,782 votes. He defeated BJP's Mafuja Khatun. Interestingly, the sitting MP of the Congress, Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, was relegated to the third spot with 2,55,836 votes.

  • 07:46 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh wins Medinipur seat by 88,952 votes

    BJP's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh won the Medinipur seat by defeating Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Manas Ranjan Bhunia with a margin of 88,952 votes. Ghosh secured 6,85,433 votes while Bhunia received 5,96,481.

  • 07:37 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Babul Supriyo emerges winner from Bengal's Asansol seat

    In Asansol, BJP candidate and Union minister Babul Supriyo defeated Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Moon Moon Sen by a whooping margin of 1,97,637 votes. While Supriyo polled 6,33,378 votes, Moon Moon Sen managed to secure 4,35,741 votes.

  • 07:34 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury retains Baharampur seat

    Congress candidate and sitting MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur seat in Murshidabad district and Maldaha South MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury managed to retain their respective seats.

  • 07:25 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP wins in 288 constituencies, leads in 15 others; Congress bags 50 seats 

    Out of the 542 parliamentary constituencies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have won in 288 seats and is in the leading position in 15 others. Congress has emerged victorious in 50 seats, while it continues to lead in two seats.

  • 07:12 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP candidates secure win in three other Mumbai seats 

    BJP candidates Gopal Shetty, Poonam Mahajan and Manoj Kotak have emerged victorious from Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seats respectively.

  • 07:09 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Shiv Sena candidates trump three Mumbai constituencies 

    Shiv Sena candidates Arvind Sawant, Gajanan Kirtikar and Rahul Ramesh Shewal have won the Mumbai South, Mumbai North-West, and Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha seats respectively.

  • 06:25 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Visuals of celebration from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari won the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 2 lakh votes (2,16,009). Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present.

  • 05:56 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Kirron Kher wins from Chandigarh seat 

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kirron Kher was declared the winner from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat by 46,970 votes. Kher was pitted against Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal.  

  • 05:21 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Arjun Munda wins from Khunti by 1,445 votes

  • 03:33 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Satyapal Singh wins from Baghpat

    Union minister Satyapal Singh has won the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat by defeating Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Chaudhary with a margin of 23,502 votes. 

  • 02:34 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's Smriti Irani unseats Rahul from Amethi bastion
    BJP candidate Smriti Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his bastion of Amethi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, in a major setback for the grand old party. According to the Election Commission website, Irani polled 4,68,514 votes while Rahul secured 4,13,394 votes.
     
    The victory margin for Irani is 55,120 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes.

  • 00:14 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Results for 390 seats decalred; BJP wins 239, Congress wins 39; list of key winners and losers

    Counting of votes for 390 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats has been declared of which 239 have gone to the BJP, 39 to Congress, 14 to Trinamool Congress, 15 each to JD(U) and DMK, 10 to Shiv Sena, eight each to TRS and BSP and six to LJSP while the remaining seats to other regional parties.

    Here are some of the key constituencies, the results for which has been declared by the Election Commission:

    Constituency Winning Candidate Party Losing Candidate Party
    Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary
    Congress    		 Charanjit Singh Atwal Shiromani Akali Dal
    Giridih Chandra Prakash Choudhary AJSU Party Jagarnath Mahto JMM
    Ghatal ADHIKARI DEEPAK (DEV) All India Trinamool Congress BHARATI GHOSH BJP
    Jangipur KHALILUR RAHAMAN All India Trinamool Congress MAFUJA KHATUN BJP
    Kolkata Dakshin Mala Roy All India Trinamool Congress Chandra Kumar Bose BJP
    Jadavpur MIMI CHAKRABORTY All India Trinamool Congress ANUPAM HAZRA BJP
    Uluberiya SAJDA AHMED All India Trinamool Congress JOY BANERJEE BJP
    Dum Dum SOUGATA RAY All India Trinamool Congress SAMIK BHATTACHARYA Bharatiya Janata Party
    Murshidabad ABU TAHER KHAN All India Trinamool Congress ABU HENA Congress
    Shrirampur KALYAN BANERJEE All India Trinamool Congress DEBJIT SARKAR BJP
    Gandhinagar Amit Shah BJP CJ Chavda Congress
    Ujjain ANIL FIROJIYA BJP BABULAL MALVIYA Congress
    Bikaner Arjun Ram Meghwal BJP Madan Gopal Meghwal Congress
    Udaipur Arjunlal Meena BJP Raghuvir Singh Meena Congress
    Garhchiroli - Chimur Ashok Nete BJP Namdeo Usendi Congress
    Asansol BABUL SUPRIYO BJP MOON MOON SEN
    All India Trinamool Congress
    Ajmer Bhagirath Choudhary BJP Rijju Jhunjhunwala Congress
    Dhule Bhamre Subhash Ramrao BJP Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil Congress
    Dindori Bharati Pawar BJP Dhanraj Mahale NCP
    Bhavnagar Bharatiben Shiyal BJP Manharbhai Patel Congress
    Patan Bharatsinhji Dabhi BJP Jagdish Thakor Congress
    Hisar Brijendra Singh BJP Dushyant Chautala Jannayak Janta Party
    Chittaurgarh Chandra Prakash Joshi BJP Gopal Singh Idwa Congress
    Dhar CHATTARSINGH DARBAR BJP GIRWAL DINESH Congress
    Sasaram Chhedi Paswan BJP Meira Kumar Congress
    Navsari CR Patil BJP Dharmeshbhai Patel Congress
    Jalna Dadarao Danve BJP Vilas Autade Congress
    Surat Darshana Jardosh BJP Ashok Patel Congress
    Jalore Devaji Patel BJP Ratan Devasi Congress
    Bhiwani - Mahendragarh Dharambir Singh BJP    
    Rajsamand Diya Kumari BJP Devkinandan (Kaka) Congress
    Nandurbar Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit BJP Adv KC Padavi Congress
    Betul DURGA DAS (D.D.) UIKEY BJP RAMU TEKAM (ADVOCATE) Congress
    Jhalawar - Baran Dushyant Singh BJP Pramod Sharma Congress
    Bangalore North DV Sadananda Gowda BJP Krishna Byregowda Congress
    Bagalkot Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda BJP Veena Kashappanavar Congress
    Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat BJP Vaibhav Gehlot Congress
    Khargone GAJENDRA UMRAO SINGH PATEL BJP DR. GOVIND SUBHAN MUJALDA Congress
    East Delhi GAUTAM GAMBHIR BJP ARVINDER SINGH LOVELY Congress
    Begusarai Giriraj Singh BJP Kanhaiya Kumar
    Communist Party of India
    Raigarh, Chhattisgarh Gomati Sai BJP Laljeet Singh Rathia Congress
    Darbhanga Gopal Jee Thakur BJP Abdul Bari Siddiqui RJD
    Mumbai North Gopal Shetty BJP Urmila Matondkar Congress
    Dahod Jashvantsinh Bhabhor BJP Babubhai Katara Congress
    Dausa Jaskaur Meena BJP Savita Meena Congress
    Barmer Kailash Choudhary BJP Manvendra Singh Congress
    Biwandi Kapil Patil BJP Suresh Taware Congress
    Valsad KC Patel BJP Jitubhai Chaudhary Congress
    Raver Khadse Raksha Nikhil BJP Dr.Ulhas Vasudeo Patil Congress
    Bishnupur KHAN SAUMITRA BJP SHYAMAL SANTRA
    All India Trinamool Congress
    Kangra Kishan Kapoor BJP Pawan Kajal Congress
    Rajkot Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai BJP Kagathara Lalitbhai Congress
    Daman & Diu Lalubhai Babubhai Patel BJP Ketan Dahyabhai Patel Congress
    Dewas MAHENDRA SINGH SOLANKY BJP MAHENDRA SINGH SOLANKY Congress
    Mumbai North-East Manoj Kotak BJP Patil Sanjay Dina
    Nationalist Congress Party
    Karauli - Dhaulpur Manoj Rajoria BJP Sanjay Kumar Congress
    North East Delhi MANOJ TIWARI BJP SHEILA DIKSHIT Congress
    Bharuch Mansukhbhai Vasava BJP Sherkhan Pathan Congress
    Khandwa NANDKUMAR SINGH CHOUHAN BJP ARUN SUBHASH CHANDRA YADAV Congress
    Jhunjhunun Narendra Kumar BJP Sharwan Kumar Congress
    Ganganagar Nihal Chand BJP Bharat Ram Meghwal Congress
    Nagpur Nitin Gadkari BJP Nana Patole Congress
    Kota Om Birla BJP Ramnarain Meena Congress
    Banaskantha Parbatbhai Patel BJP Bharatbhai Solanki Congress
    Bardoli Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava BJP Chaudhari Dr Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai Congress
    Bangalore Central PC Mohan BJP Rizwan Arshad Congress
    Mumbai North-Central Poonam Mahajan BJP Priya Dutt Congress
    Jamnagar Poonamben Maadam BJP Mulubhai Kandoriya Congress
    Pali PP Chaudhary BJP Badriram Jakhar Congress
    Beed Pritam Munde BJP Bajrang Sonwane NCP
    Churu Rahul Kaswan BJP Rafique Mandelia Congress
    Junagadh Rajeshbhai Chudasama BJP Punjabhai Vansh Congress
    Jaipur Rural Rajyavardhan Rathore BJP Krishna Poonia Congress
    Jabalpur RAKESH SINGH BJP Pt. VIVEK KRISHNA TANKHA Congress
    Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma BJP Aashray Sharma Congress
    Vidisha Ramakant Bhargava BJP Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel Congress
    Jaipur Ramcharan Bohra BJP Jyoti Khandelwal Congress
    Sonipat Ramesh Chander Kaushik BJP Bhupinder Singh Hooda Congress
    Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli BJP Abhijeet Jatav Congress
    Sabar Kantha Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh BJP Rajendrasinh Thakor Congress
    Chhota Udaipur Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai BJP Rathava Ranjitsinh Mohansinh Congress
    Sarguja Renuka Singh Saruta BJP Khel Sai Singh Congress
    Allahabad Rita Bahuguna Joshi BJP    
    Rajgarh RODMAL NAGAR BJP MONA SUSTANI Congress
    Akola Shamrao Dhotre BJP Prakash Ambedkar Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
    Indore SHANKAR LALWANI BJP PANKAJ SANGHVI Congress
    North Goa Shripad Naik BJP Girish Chodankar Congress
    Solapur Sidheshwar Mahaswamiji BJP Sushilkumar Shinde Congress
    Hoshiarpur SOM PARKASH BJP Dr RAJ KUMAR CHABBEWAL Congress
    Bhilwara Subhash Chandra Baheria BJP Rampal Sharma Congress
    Latur Sudhakar Shrangare BJP Machhindra Kamant Congress
    Ahmadnagar Sujay Vikhepatil BJP Sangram Jagtap NCP
    Tonk - Sawai Madhopur Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria BJP Namonarayan Congress
    Sikar Sumedhanand Saraswati BJP Subhash Maharia Congress
    Raipur Sunil Kumar Soni BJP Pramod Dubey Congress
    Bhandara - Gondiya Sunil Mendhe BJP Nana Panchabudhe NCP
    Gurdaspur SUNNY DEOL BJP SUNIL JAKHAR Congress
    Shimla Suresh Kumar Kashyap BJP Dhani Ram Shandli Congress
    Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya BJP BK Hariprasad Congress
    Haveri Udasi SC BJP DR Patil Congress
    Hoshangabad Uday Pratap Singh BJP SHAILENDRA DIWAN CHANDARBHAN SINGH Congress
    Jalgaon Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil BJP Gulabrao Baburao Deokar
    Nationalist Congress Party
    Chamarajanagar V Srinivas Prasad BJP R Dhruvanarayan Congress
    Pilibhit Varun Gandhi BJP    
    Khajuraho VD SHARMA BJP MAHARANI KAVITA SINGH NATIRAJA Congress
    Kachchh Vinod Chhavda BJP Naresh Maheshwari Congress
    Bellary Y Devendrappa BJP VS Ugrappa Congress
    Bidar Bhagwanth Khuba BJP Eshwar B Khandre Congress
    Bijapur Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa BJP Dr Sunit Devanand Chavan JDS
    Anand Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai) BJP Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki Congress
    Idukki Adv. Dean Kuriakose Congress Adv, Joice George Independent
    Chalakudy Benny Behanan Congress Innocent CPM
    South Goa Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha Congress Narendra Sawaikar BJP
    Bangalore Rural DK Suresh Congress Ashwath Narayan Gowda BJP
    Ernakulam Hibi Eden Congress P Rajeev CPM
    Khadoor Sahib JASBIR SINGH GILL (DIMPA) Congress BIBI JAGIR KAUR Shiromani Akali Dal
    Kannur K Sudhakaran Congress PK Sreemathi Teacher CPM
    Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari Congress Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra Shiromani Akali Dal
    Chhindwara NAKUL KAMAL NATH Congress NATHANSAHA KAWRETI BJP
    Patiala Preneet Kaur Congress Surjit Singh Rakhra Shiromani Akali Dal
    Kasaragod Rajmohan Unnithan Congress KP Sathishchandran CPM
    Alathur Ramya Haridas Congress Dr PK Biju CPM
    Ludhiana RAVNEET SINGH BITTU Congress SIMARJEET SINGH BAINS Lok Insaaf Party
    Rae Bareli Sonia Gandhi Congress Dinesh Pratap Singh BJP
    Shillong Vincent H Pala Congress Jemino Mawthoh  
    Barddhaman - Durgapur S.S AHLUWALIA DR. MAMTAZ SANGHAMITA
    All India Trinamool Congress
    		  
    Dadra & Nagar Haveli Mohanbhai Delkar Independent Natubhai Patel BJP
    Amravati Navnit Ravi Rana Independent Anandrao Adsul Shiv Sena
    Katihar Dulal Chandra Goswami JDU Tariq Anwar Congress
    Purnia Santosh Kumar JDU Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh Congress
    Sitamarhi Sunil Kumar Pintu JDU Arjun Ray RJD
    Kottayam Thomas Chazhikadan Kerala Congress (M) VN Vasavan CPM
    Jamui Chirag Kumar Paswan LJP Bhudeo Choudhary
    Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
    Mizoram C LALROSANGA Mizo National Front LALNGHINGLOVA HMAR Independent
    Shirur Dr. Amol Ramsing Kolhe Nationalist Congress Party Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey Shivsena
    Lakshadweep Mohammed Faizal PP Nationalist Congress Party Hamdullah Sayeed Congress
    Baramati Supriya Sule Nationalist Congress Party Kanchan Rahul Kool BJP
    Raigad, Maharashtra Tatkare Sunil Dattatray Nationalist Congress Party Anant Geete Shiv Sena
    Srinagar Farooq Abdullah NC Aga Syed Mohsni PDP
    Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi NC Ghulam Ahmad Mir Congress
    Satara Udayanraje Bhonsle NCP Narendra Patil Shiv Sena
    Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal RLP Jyoti Mirdha Congress
    Firozpur SUKHBIR SINGH BADAL Shiromani Akali Dal SHER SINGH GHUBAYA Congress
    Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal Shiromani Akali Dal Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Congress
    Mumbai South Arvind Ganpat Sawant Shiv Sena Deora Milind Murli Congress
    Mumbai North-West Gajanan Kirtikar Shiv Sena Sanjay Nirupam Congress
    Buldana Ganpatrao Jadhav Shiv Sena Rajendra Shingne NCP
    Hingoli Hemant Patil Shiv Sena Subhashrao Wankhede Congress
    Parbhani JADHAV SANJAY (BANDU) HARIBHAU Shiv Sena RAJESH UTTAMRAO VITEKAR
    Nationalist Congress Party
    Osmanabad Omprakash Bhupalsinh alias Pawan Rajenimbalkar Shiv Sena Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil
    Nationalist Congress Party
    Mumbai South-Central Rahul Ramesh Shewale Shiv Sena Eknath M. Gaikwa Congress
    Palghar Rajendra Dhedya Gavit Shiv Sena Baliram Sukur Jadhav
    Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi
    Shirdi SADASHIV KISAN LOKHANDE Shiv Sena KAMBLE BHAUSAHEB MALHARI Congress
    Kolhapur Sanjay Mahadik Shiv Sena Dhananjay Mahadik NCP
    Kalyan Shrikant Shinde Shiv Sena Babaji Patil NCP
    Maval SHRIRANG APPA CHANDU BARNE Shiv Sena PARTH AJIT PAWAR
    Nationalist Congress Party
    Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut Shiv Sena Nilesh Narayan Rane
    Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh

  • 00:00 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's CR Patil wins Navsari seat by 6.89 lakh votes, biggest victory margin in 2019 elections

     
    Two-time BJP MP CR Patil Thursday came close to surpassing the all-time victory margin in Lok Sabha polls as he won the Navsari seat in Gujarat by garnering 6.89 lakh more votes than his rival — the highest margin in 2019 polls. So far, the highest victory margin of 6.96 lakh votes in Lok Sabha polls belongs to Pritam Munde, who won the by-election to Beed seat in Maharashtra in October 2014.
     
     
    Patil has party colleagues Sanjay Bhatia, Krishan Pal and Subhash Chandra Baheria in the 6 lakh-plus club, while about a dozen other candidates have won by over 5 lakh margin.
     
     
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi widened his victory margin to 4.79 lakh votes when he defeated his nearest rival of Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party in Varanasi parliamentary constituency. In 2014, he had defeated Arvind Kejeriwal by 3.71 lakh votes.
     
     
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah won his maiden Lok Sabha election by a huge margin of 5.57 lakh votes from Gandhinagar in Gujarat this elections, bettering senior party leader L K Advani's margin of 4.83 lakh votes in 2014.
     
     
    With inputs from PTI
     

  • 22:52 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Results for 13 seats declared in West Bengal; Babul Supriyo wins from Asansol

     

    In West Bengal, counting for 29 out of the 42 seats is still in progress. Results for 13 seats have been decalred officially of which  BJP had won four and TMC has won nine.

    The four wins by BJP include Asansol where Babul Supriyo has won. Khan Saumitra from Bishnupur, SS Ahluwalia from Burdwan-durgapur, and Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly. 

    Of the nine seats that the Trinamool Congress has won official inlcude Sougata Roy from Dum Dum, Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur, Khalilur Rahaman from Jangipur, Dev Adhikari from Ghatal, Mala Roy from Kolkata Dakshin, Abu Taher Khan from Murshidabad, Kalyan Bannerjee from Srerampur, Adhikari Dibyendu from Tamluk and Sajda Ahmed from Uluberia. 

  • 22:44 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    TMC's Dev Adhikari retains Ghatal but victory margin reduced by over a lakh

     

    According to Election Commission data, Deepak (Dev) Adhikari of TMC has retained the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat from West Bengal, however, the actor-turned-politician's win margin saw a drop of over one lakh votes in his win margin as compared to the 2014 results. Adhikari was up against BJP's Bharati Ghosh.

  • 22:28 (IST)

    Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Kiren Rijiju set to retain Arunachal West as BJP takes lead in both LS seats in Arunachal Pradesh

     

    Counting of votes in both seats — Arunachal East and Arunachal West — is still in progress. However, in both seats BJP candidates are leading. Tapir Gao is leading from Arunachal East by 63,760 votes from Congress' Lowangcha Wanglat. The set was won by Congress leader Ninong Ering in 2014 by 12,478 seats.

    From Arunachal West, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has taken a lead of 1.2 lakh votes over Congress' candidate Nabam Tuki. Rijiju who had won the seat in 2014 by 41,738 seems set to retain the seat.

  • 20:43 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Narendra Modi wins Varanasi with a margin of over 3.8 lakh votes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by a marging of voer 3.8 lakh votes

  • 19:43 (IST)

    West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's Raju Bista set to win from Darjeeling; votes from hills play key role

     

    BJP leader Raju Bista is set to win the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP leader has secured a lead of nearly four lakh votes over Trinamool Congress candidate Amar Singh Rai who is trailing in the seat with just 3,31,143 votes.

    This is the third time in a row that a BJP candidate had won in the Lok Sabha elections even though it has no major support base in the hills, but votes from the hilly region form a major chnk of the total votes received.

    Input by Roshan Gupta/ 101 Reporters

  • 19:23 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Results for 58 seats declared; Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah among key winners

    Results for 58 seats declared so far. Thirty-seven of these seats went to BJP,10 to INC, 2 to TRS,1 each went to seven other parties

  • 19:16 (IST)

    Telangana Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar wins from Karimnagar


    BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar has won from Karimnagar, Telangana seat.

  • 19:11 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's Ravi Kishan wins from Gorakhpur by over 3 lakh votes

     

    Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan has won the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat by 3,01,664 votes. Kishan was fielded by BJP against Samajwadi Party's Rambhual Nishad

  • 18:58 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Farooq Abdullah wins from Srinagar

     

    Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Farooq Abdullah has won from Srinagar, according to the Election Commission website. Abdullah won the election by 70,050 votes.

     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    18:43 (IST)

    Karnataka Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    BJP's Pralhad Joshi wins Dharwad seat


    BJP's Pralhad Joshi defeated the Congress' Vinay Kulkarni in Karnataka's Dharwad.

    Manjunath Somareddi/101Reporters

  • 18:38 (IST)

    Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates

    Rahul Gandhi extends lead in Wayanad by over 4.3 lakh votes, concdes Amethi to Smriti Irani

    Rahul Gandhi has conceded Amethi to BJP leader Smriti Irani, however, the Congress chief has extended his lead in Wyanad Lok Sabha constituency by over 4.3 lakh votes. Gandhi had contested the Lok Sabha seats from both Wayanad in Kerala as well as Amethi, the Gandhi family pocket borough. 

    Addresing a press conference, the Congres chief said, "My philosophy is to always spread the message of love and I will continue to do so. 

  • 18:25 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    34 results declared; 22 seats go to BJP, 7 to Congress

     

    According to Election Commission, resutls for 34 results have been decalred, of which 22 seats have gone to the BJP and seven to Congress. One seat each went to DMK, JKNC, NCP, TRS and JD (S). Currently BJP is leading in 282 seats, Congress in 43, Trinamool Congress in 23 seats and others in the remaining seats.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    18:07 (IST)

    Guajrat Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar, reports News18

     

    BJP chief Amit Shah is leading in Gandhinagar by over 5.5 lakh votes. Congress' Dr CJ Chavda is trailing with 3,33,891 votes.

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

     

    Sonia retains Rae Bareily, reports News18

    Only Congress bastion which the Gandhi family retained was Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareily. According to News18, Sonia Gandhi has managed to retain the UP seat, while son Rahul Gandhi is trailing in Amethi by over 24,000 votes. 

  • 17:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates

    Sadhvi Prayag wins from Bhopal; Anantkumar Hegde from Uttar Kannada

    BJP candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has won from Bhopal, according to News18. Thakur has managed to trump Congress' Digvijaya Singh. In Karnataka, BJP's Anantkumar Hegde won from Uttar Kannada constituency. 

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Delhi NCT Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates

    Hans Raj Hans wins from North West Delhi constituency

  • 16:40 (IST)

    Mumbai South winner 2019 latest updates

    Milind Deora wins Mumbai South constituency

    Congress leader Milind Deora has won from the Mumbai South constituency. 

  • 16:24 (IST)

    Asansol winner 2019 latest update

    Babul Supriyo to win from Asansol in West Bengal

    BJP leader Babul Supriyo is set to win from Asansol by a margin of 98,000 votes. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:22 (IST)

    Jodhpur winner 2019 latest updates

    Gajendra Singh to win Rajasthan's Jodhpur seat

    BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is set to win in the Jodhpur seat. He was competing against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

    Input by Rangoli Agrawal

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Amethi winner 2019 latest updates

    Smriti Irani to win constituency in Uttar Pradesh

    BJP leader Smriti Irani is likely to win the crucial Congress bastion of Amethi. In doing so, she will be defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

  • 16:18 (IST)

    Anantnag winner 2019 latest updates

    Hasnain Masoodi wins Anantnag constituency

    National Conference candidate Hasnain Masoodi has won the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. He has defeated PDP's and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Four seats won by BJP: EC website

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Rampur winner 2019 latest updates

    Azam Khan to win from Uttar Pradesh constituency

    Samajwadi Party leader, who was caught in a controversy over "sexist" remarks about BJP candidate Jaya Prada, is likely to win Rampur in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of over a lakh of votes. 


     

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Varanasi winner 2019 latest updates

    Narendra Modi set to win from Uttar Pradesh's temple town

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to win his "Kashi" Varanasi constituency as trends across the country show a favourable situation for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election. 

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Begusarai winner 2019 latest updates

    Giriraj Singh wins Bihar constituency

    BJP Union Minister Giriraj Singh has won the Begusarai constituency from Bihar. He has defeated CPM's candidate and popular student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Bengaluru South winner 2019 latest updates

    Tejasvi Surya may win in Karnataka constituency

    The BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency in Karnataka, Tejasvi Surya is likely to win the constituency.

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Tumkur winner 2019 latest updates

    GS Basavaraju inches HD Deve Gowda towards defeat in Karnataka

    BJP maintains a strong lead with 5,38,090 votes for GS Basavaraju in the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, pushing former prime minister HD Deve Gowda towards loss.

  • 15:18 (IST)

    Wayanad winner 2019 latest updates

    Rahul Gandhi set to win constituency in Kerala

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is trailing in the party's bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, is set to win the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Gandhinagar winner 2019 latest updates

    Amit Shah likely to win Gandhinagar

    BJP president is set to win in Gandhinagar, he is leading over Congress's CJ Chavda from Gandhinagar with a margin of 51,1180 votes.

With the counting of votes underway across 1,100 centres to elect the new Lok Sabha and numbers trickling in fast, all eyes are on the candidates who will emerge victorious at the end of the day as leads have started to consolidate already with may candidates surging ahead with over two lakh votes.

The results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which were held in seven phases between 11 April and 19 May, were declared on Thursday.

Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country in 2019 general election. The two-month-long political battle saw the involvement of over 90 crore voters.

The election to the Lok Sabha constituency of Vellore in Tamil Nadu was canceled in wake of cash seizures by the Election Commission.

This was the first general election where voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units were deployed in all seats.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 08:40:37 IST

