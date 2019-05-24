Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 WINNERS LIVE Updates: BJP wins in 288 constituencies, leads in another 15 out of 542 LS seats

Lok Sabha election result 2019 WINNERS LATEST updates: Out of the 542 parliamentary constituencies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have won in 288 seats and is in the leading position in 15 others. Congress has emerged victorious in 50 seats, while it continues to lead in two seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kirron Kher was declared the winner from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat by 46,970 votes. Kher was pitted against Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Union minister Satyapal Singh has won from Baghpat by defeating Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Chaudhary with a margin of 23,502 votes.

Two-time BJP MP CR Patil Thursday came close to surpassing the all-time victory margin in Lok Sabha polls as he won the Navsari seat in Gujarat by garnering 6.89 lakh more votes than his rival — the highest margin in 2019 polls. So far, the highest victory margin of 6.96 lakh votes in Lok Sabha polls belongs to Pritam Munde, who won the by-election to Beed seat in Maharashtra in October 2014.

Deepak (Dev) Adhikari of TMC retains Ghatal Lok Sabha seat from West Bengal, however, the actor-turned-politician's win margin saw a drop of over one lakh votes as compared to the 2014 results.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 3.8 lakh votes.

Results for 58 seats declared; Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah among key winners. BJP's Pralhad Joshi defeated the Congress' Vinay Kulkarni in Karnataka's Dharwad. Rahul Gandhi has conceded Amethi to BJP leader Smriti Irani, however, the Congress chief has extended his lead in Wyanad Lok Sabha constituency by over 4.3 lakh votes. Gandhi had contested the Lok Sabha seats from both Wayanad in Kerala as well as Amethi, the Gandhi family pocket borough.

BJP chief Amit Shah is leading in Gandhinagar by over 5.5 lakh votes. Congress' Dr CJ Chavda is trailing with 3,33,891 votes.

Only Congress bastion which the Gandhi family retained was Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareily. According to News18, Sonia Gandhi has managed to retain the UP seat.

BJP candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has won from Bhopal, according to News18. Thakur has managed to trump Congress' Digvijaya Singh. Uttara Kannada LS BJP candidate Anant Kumar Hegde also won from his constituency.

According to official Election Commission numbers, BJP is leading in 295 constituencies. News18 reports that Milind Deora has won from Mumbai South.

BJP Union Minister Giriraj Singh has the Begusarai constituency from Bihar. He has defeated CPM's candidate and popular student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who concde the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, has won the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

BJP'S Anurag Thakur has almost swept the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh, meanwhile BJP chief Amit Shah is leading by over two lakh votes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and is all set to win the seat.

With the counting of votes underway across 1,100 centres to elect the new Lok Sabha and numbers trickling in fast, all eyes are on the candidates who will emerge victorious at the end of the day as leads have started to consolidate already with may candidates surging ahead with over two lakh votes.

The results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which were held in seven phases between 11 April and 19 May, were declared on Thursday.

Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country in 2019 general election. The two-month-long political battle saw the involvement of over 90 crore voters.

The election to the Lok Sabha constituency of Vellore in Tamil Nadu was canceled in wake of cash seizures by the Election Commission.

This was the first general election where voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units were deployed in all seats.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.