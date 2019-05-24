Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 WINNERS LIVE Updates: BJP-Shiv Sena combine wins 41 out of 48 seats; Sharad Pawar's NCP gets only four

Lok Sabha election result 2019 WINNERS LATEST updates: In a sweeping victory in Maharashtra, the BJP and the Shiv Sena bagged a total of 41 seats together out of the 48 parliamentary constituencies. The NCP has pocketed four seats, while for Congress, they could manage just one.
The Lok Sabha election 2019 results were declared in all 20 seats in Kerala. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had a comfortable win by securing 15 seats.
BJP's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh won the Medinipur seat by defeating Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Manas Ranjan Bhunia with a margin of 88,952 votes. Ghosh secured 6,85,433 votes while Bhunia received 5,96,481.
Out of the 542 parliamentary constituencies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have won in 288 seats and is in the leading position in 15 others. Congress has emerged victorious in 50 seats, while it continues to lead in two seats.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kirron Kher was declared the winner from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat by 46,970 votes. Kher was pitted against Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal.
Union minister Satyapal Singh has won from Baghpat by defeating Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Chaudhary with a margin of 23,502 votes.
Two-time BJP MP CR Patil Thursday came close to surpassing the all-time victory margin in Lok Sabha polls as he won the Navsari seat in Gujarat by garnering 6.89 lakh more votes than his rival — the highest margin in 2019 polls. So far, the highest victory margin of 6.96 lakh votes in Lok Sabha polls belongs to Pritam Munde, who won the by-election to Beed seat in Maharashtra in October 2014.
Deepak (Dev) Adhikari of TMC retains Ghatal Lok Sabha seat from West Bengal, however, the actor-turned-politician's win margin saw a drop of over one lakh votes as compared to the 2014 results.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 3.8 lakh votes.
Results for 58 seats declared; Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah among key winners. BJP's Pralhad Joshi defeated the Congress' Vinay Kulkarni in Karnataka's Dharwad. Rahul Gandhi has conceded Amethi to BJP leader Smriti Irani, however, the Congress chief has extended his lead in Wyanad Lok Sabha constituency by over 4.3 lakh votes. Gandhi had contested the Lok Sabha seats from both Wayanad in Kerala as well as Amethi, the Gandhi family pocket borough.
BJP chief Amit Shah is leading in Gandhinagar by over 5.5 lakh votes. Congress' Dr CJ Chavda is trailing with 3,33,891 votes.
Only Congress bastion which the Gandhi family retained was Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareily. According to News18, Sonia Gandhi has managed to retain the UP seat.
BJP candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has won from Bhopal, according to News18. Thakur has managed to trump Congress' Digvijaya Singh. Uttara Kannada LS BJP candidate Anant Kumar Hegde also won from his constituency.
According to official Election Commission numbers, BJP is leading in 295 constituencies. News18 reports that Milind Deora has won from Mumbai South.
BJP Union Minister Giriraj Singh has the Begusarai constituency from Bihar. He has defeated CPM's candidate and popular student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who concde the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, has won the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.
BJP'S Anurag Thakur has almost swept the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh, meanwhile BJP chief Amit Shah is leading by over two lakh votes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and is all set to win the seat.
With the counting of votes underway across 1,100 centres to elect the new Lok Sabha and numbers trickling in fast, all eyes are on the candidates who will emerge victorious at the end of the day as leads have started to consolidate already with may candidates surging ahead with over two lakh votes.
The results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which were held in seven phases between 11 April and 19 May, were declared on Thursday.
Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country in 2019 general election. The two-month-long political battle saw the involvement of over 90 crore voters.
The election to the Lok Sabha constituency of Vellore in Tamil Nadu was canceled in wake of cash seizures by the Election Commission.
This was the first general election where voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units were deployed in all seats.
Updated Date: May 24, 2019 09:52:41 IST
Highlights
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
BJP retains three LS seats, NC gets two; Mehbooba Mufti's PDP faces defeat
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained its three Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the National Conference has won two seats in the Kashmir region and is leading in one, leaving Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) stunned as it could not open its account.
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and Union minister Jitendra Singh were among the prominent faces to make it to the 17th Lok Sabha from the state which sends six MPs to the lower house.
The biggest electoral upset in the state was witnessed in Anantnag where former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti finished third. The seat has been won by National Conference candidate and former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi whose nearest rival was Ghulam Ahmad Mir of the Congress. According to the Election Commission website, while Masoodi polled 40,180 votes, Mir got 33,504 and Mufti received 30,524 votes.
PTI
Maharashtra Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
BJP-Shiv Sena combine win 41 out of 48 seats
Kerala Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Congres-led UDF gets a comfortable win in Kerala
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
TMC wins in Jadavpur, Kolkata Uttar seats
Actor Mimi Chakraborty, who was pitched in Jadavpur seat by chief minister Mamata Banerjee against BJP's Anupam Hazra, won by a margin of 2,95,239 votes. She bagged 6,88,472 votes, while Hazra managed 3,93,233.
In the Kolkata Uttar, TMC's sitting MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay defeated BJP's Rahul Sinha by 1,27,095 votes.
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
BJP's SS Ahluwalia wins from Bengal's Burdwan-Durgapur seat; In Darjeeling, BJP' Raju Bista emerged victorious
Union minister SS Ahluwalia, BJP's sitting MP from Darjeeling who was shifted to the Burdwan-Durgapur seat this time, won the elections by a slender margin of 2,439 votes. He defeated Trinamool Congress's Mamtaz Sanghamita.
In Darjeeling, Raju Bista of BJP defeated TMC's Amar Singh Rai by a massive margin of 4,13,443 votes.
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Tollywood actor and TMC candidate from Ghatal seat is re-elected
Tollywood actor Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, was re-elected from the Ghatal seat on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket. He defeated former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, the BJP candidate, by 1,07,973 votes.
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh wins Medinipur seat by 88,952 votes
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Babul Supriyo emerges winner from Bengal's Asansol seat
In Asansol, BJP candidate and Union minister Babul Supriyo defeated Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Moon Moon Sen by a whooping margin of 1,97,637 votes. While Supriyo polled 6,33,378 votes, Moon Moon Sen managed to secure 4,35,741 votes.
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury retains Baharampur seat
Congress candidate and sitting MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur seat in Murshidabad district and Maldaha South MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury managed to retain their respective seats.
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
BJP wins in 288 constituencies, leads in 15 others; Congress bags 50 seats
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
BJP candidates secure win in three other Mumbai seats
BJP candidates Gopal Shetty, Poonam Mahajan and Manoj Kotak have emerged victorious from Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seats respectively.
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Shiv Sena candidates trump three Mumbai constituencies
Shiv Sena candidates Arvind Sawant, Gajanan Kirtikar and Rahul Ramesh Shewal have won the Mumbai South, Mumbai North-West, and Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha seats respectively.
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Visuals of celebration from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari won the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 2 lakh votes (2,16,009). Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present.
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Kirron Kher wins from Chandigarh seat
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Union minister Satyapal Singh has won the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat by defeating Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Chaudhary with a margin of 23,502 votes.
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
BJP's CR Patil wins Navsari seat by 6.89 lakh votes, biggest victory margin in 2019 elections
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
TMC's Dev Adhikari retains Ghatal but victory margin reduced by over a lakh
Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Kiren Rijiju set to retain Arunachal West as BJP takes lead in both LS seats in Arunachal Pradesh
Counting of votes in both seats — Arunachal East and Arunachal West — is still in progress. However, in both seats BJP candidates are leading. Tapir Gao is leading from Arunachal East by 63,760 votes from Congress' Lowangcha Wanglat. The set was won by Congress leader Ninong Ering in 2014 by 12,478 seats.
From Arunachal West, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has taken a lead of 1.2 lakh votes over Congress' candidate Nabam Tuki. Rijiju who had won the seat in 2014 by 41,738 seems set to retain the seat.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Narendra Modi wins Varanasi with a margin of over 3.8 lakh votes
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
BJP's Raju Bista set to win from Darjeeling; votes from hills play key role
BJP leader Raju Bista is set to win the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP leader has secured a lead of nearly four lakh votes over Trinamool Congress candidate Amar Singh Rai who is trailing in the seat with just 3,31,143 votes.
This is the third time in a row that a BJP candidate had won in the Lok Sabha elections even though it has no major support base in the hills, but votes from the hilly region form a major chnk of the total votes received.
Input by Roshan Gupta/ 101 Reporters
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Results for 58 seats declared; Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah among key winners
Results for 58 seats declared so far. Thirty-seven of these seats went to BJP,10 to INC, 2 to TRS,1 each went to seven other parties
Telangana Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar wins from Karimnagar
BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar has won from Karimnagar, Telangana seat.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
BJP's Ravi Kishan wins from Gorakhpur by over 3 lakh votes
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan has won the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat by 3,01,664 votes. Kishan was fielded by BJP against Samajwadi Party's Rambhual Nishad
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Farooq Abdullah wins from Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Farooq Abdullah has won from Srinagar, according to the Election Commission website. Abdullah won the election by 70,050 votes.
Karnataka Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
BJP's Pralhad Joshi wins Dharwad seat
BJP's Pralhad Joshi defeated the Congress' Vinay Kulkarni in Karnataka's Dharwad.
Manjunath Somareddi/101Reporters
Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates
Rahul Gandhi extends lead in Wayanad by over 4.3 lakh votes, concdes Amethi to Smriti Irani
Rahul Gandhi has conceded Amethi to BJP leader Smriti Irani, however, the Congress chief has extended his lead in Wyanad Lok Sabha constituency by over 4.3 lakh votes. Gandhi had contested the Lok Sabha seats from both Wayanad in Kerala as well as Amethi, the Gandhi family pocket borough.
Addresing a press conference, the Congres chief said, "My philosophy is to always spread the message of love and I will continue to do so.
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
34 results declared; 22 seats go to BJP, 7 to Congress
According to Election Commission, resutls for 34 results have been decalred, of which 22 seats have gone to the BJP and seven to Congress. One seat each went to DMK, JKNC, NCP, TRS and JD (S). Currently BJP is leading in 282 seats, Congress in 43, Trinamool Congress in 23 seats and others in the remaining seats.
Guajrat Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar, reports News18
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Sonia retains Rae Bareily, reports News18
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Sadhvi Prayag wins from Bhopal; Anantkumar Hegde from Uttar Kannada
Delhi NCT Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Hans Raj Hans wins from North West Delhi constituency
Mumbai South winner 2019 latest updates
Milind Deora wins Mumbai South constituency
Congress leader Milind Deora has won from the Mumbai South constituency.
Asansol winner 2019 latest update
Babul Supriyo to win from Asansol in West Bengal
BJP leader Babul Supriyo is set to win from Asansol by a margin of 98,000 votes.
Jodhpur winner 2019 latest updates
Gajendra Singh to win Rajasthan's Jodhpur seat
BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is set to win in the Jodhpur seat. He was competing against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Input by Rangoli Agrawal
Amethi winner 2019 latest updates
Smriti Irani to win constituency in Uttar Pradesh
BJP leader Smriti Irani is likely to win the crucial Congress bastion of Amethi. In doing so, she will be defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Anantnag winner 2019 latest updates
Hasnain Masoodi wins Anantnag constituency
National Conference candidate Hasnain Masoodi has won the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. He has defeated PDP's and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Four seats won by BJP: EC website
Rampur winner 2019 latest updates
Azam Khan to win from Uttar Pradesh constituency
Samajwadi Party leader, who was caught in a controversy over "sexist" remarks about BJP candidate Jaya Prada, is likely to win Rampur in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of over a lakh of votes.
Varanasi winner 2019 latest updates
Narendra Modi set to win from Uttar Pradesh's temple town
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to win his "Kashi" Varanasi constituency as trends across the country show a favourable situation for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.
Begusarai winner 2019 latest updates
Giriraj Singh wins Bihar constituency
BJP Union Minister Giriraj Singh has won the Begusarai constituency from Bihar. He has defeated CPM's candidate and popular student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.
Bengaluru South winner 2019 latest updates
Tejasvi Surya may win in Karnataka constituency
The BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency in Karnataka, Tejasvi Surya is likely to win the constituency.
Tumkur winner 2019 latest updates
GS Basavaraju inches HD Deve Gowda towards defeat in Karnataka
BJP maintains a strong lead with 5,38,090 votes for GS Basavaraju in the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, pushing former prime minister HD Deve Gowda towards loss.
Wayanad winner 2019 latest updates
Rahul Gandhi set to win constituency in Kerala
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is trailing in the party's bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, is set to win the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.
Gandhinagar winner 2019 latest updates
Amit Shah likely to win Gandhinagar
BJP president is set to win in Gandhinagar, he is leading over Congress's CJ Chavda from Gandhinagar with a margin of 51,1180 votes.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:52 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
09:26 (IST)
Maharashtra Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
08:24 (IST)
Kerala Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
08:07 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
08:02 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
07:54 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
07:46 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
07:37 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
07:34 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
07:25 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
07:12 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
07:09 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
06:25 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
05:56 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
05:21 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
03:33 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
02:34 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
00:14 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Results for 390 seats decalred; BJP wins 239, Congress wins 39; list of key winners and losers
Counting of votes for 390 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats has been declared of which 239 have gone to the BJP, 39 to Congress, 14 to Trinamool Congress, 15 each to JD(U) and DMK, 10 to Shiv Sena, eight each to TRS and BSP and six to LJSP while the remaining seats to other regional parties.
Here are some of the key constituencies, the results for which has been declared by the Election Commission:
Congress
00:00 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
22:52 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
Results for 13 seats declared in West Bengal; Babul Supriyo wins from Asansol
In West Bengal, counting for 29 out of the 42 seats is still in progress. Results for 13 seats have been decalred officially of which BJP had won four and TMC has won nine.
The four wins by BJP include Asansol where Babul Supriyo has won. Khan Saumitra from Bishnupur, SS Ahluwalia from Burdwan-durgapur, and Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly.
Of the nine seats that the Trinamool Congress has won official inlcude Sougata Roy from Dum Dum, Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur, Khalilur Rahaman from Jangipur, Dev Adhikari from Ghatal, Mala Roy from Kolkata Dakshin, Abu Taher Khan from Murshidabad, Kalyan Bannerjee from Srerampur, Adhikari Dibyendu from Tamluk and Sajda Ahmed from Uluberia.
22:44 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
22:28 (IST)
Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
20:43 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
19:43 (IST)
West Bengal Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
19:23 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
19:16 (IST)
Telangana Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
19:11 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
18:58 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
18:43 (IST)
Karnataka Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
18:38 (IST)
Lok Sabha election result 2019 latest updates
18:25 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
18:07 (IST)
Guajrat Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
17:29 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
17:15 (IST)
Lok Sabha winner 2019 latest updates
16:59 (IST)
Delhi NCT Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Hans Raj Hans wins from North West Delhi constituency
16:40 (IST)
Mumbai South winner 2019 latest updates
Milind Deora wins Mumbai South constituency
Congress leader Milind Deora has won from the Mumbai South constituency.
16:24 (IST)
Asansol winner 2019 latest update
Babul Supriyo to win from Asansol in West Bengal
BJP leader Babul Supriyo is set to win from Asansol by a margin of 98,000 votes.
16:22 (IST)
Jodhpur winner 2019 latest updates
Gajendra Singh to win Rajasthan's Jodhpur seat
BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is set to win in the Jodhpur seat. He was competing against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Input by Rangoli Agrawal
16:20 (IST)
Amethi winner 2019 latest updates
Smriti Irani to win constituency in Uttar Pradesh
BJP leader Smriti Irani is likely to win the crucial Congress bastion of Amethi. In doing so, she will be defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
16:18 (IST)
Anantnag winner 2019 latest updates
Hasnain Masoodi wins Anantnag constituency
National Conference candidate Hasnain Masoodi has won the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. He has defeated PDP's and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
16:01 (IST)
Four seats won by BJP: EC website
16:01 (IST)
Rampur winner 2019 latest updates
Azam Khan to win from Uttar Pradesh constituency
Samajwadi Party leader, who was caught in a controversy over "sexist" remarks about BJP candidate Jaya Prada, is likely to win Rampur in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of over a lakh of votes.
15:56 (IST)
Varanasi winner 2019 latest updates
Narendra Modi set to win from Uttar Pradesh's temple town
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to win his "Kashi" Varanasi constituency as trends across the country show a favourable situation for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.
15:47 (IST)
Begusarai winner 2019 latest updates
Giriraj Singh wins Bihar constituency
BJP Union Minister Giriraj Singh has won the Begusarai constituency from Bihar. He has defeated CPM's candidate and popular student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.
15:43 (IST)
Bengaluru South winner 2019 latest updates
Tejasvi Surya may win in Karnataka constituency
The BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency in Karnataka, Tejasvi Surya is likely to win the constituency.
15:23 (IST)
Tumkur winner 2019 latest updates
GS Basavaraju inches HD Deve Gowda towards defeat in Karnataka
BJP maintains a strong lead with 5,38,090 votes for GS Basavaraju in the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, pushing former prime minister HD Deve Gowda towards loss.
15:18 (IST)
Wayanad winner 2019 latest updates
Rahul Gandhi set to win constituency in Kerala
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is trailing in the party's bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, is set to win the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.
15:06 (IST)
Gandhinagar winner 2019 latest updates
Amit Shah likely to win Gandhinagar
BJP president is set to win in Gandhinagar, he is leading over Congress's CJ Chavda from Gandhinagar with a margin of 51,1180 votes.