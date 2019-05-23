North States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: Congress fails to capitalise on Assembly poll gains in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

North States Election 2019 Vote Counting LIVE Results and Updates: In both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Congress is leading on just one seat out of the total 25 and 29, respectively, while in Chhattisgarh, it is trailing on 9 seats out of the 11, according to the trends. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on the remaining seats in the three states. The trends come as a surprise, especially in Chhattisgarh, where Congress had won 68 seats out of the 90 in the assembly polls. The BJP, which had ruled the state for 15 years, managed to win only 15.
Smriti Irani is leading by 9820 votes in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi trails. This is after the sixth round of counting.
BJP's Sakshi Maharaj is set to win from the Unnao Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency with at least 56 percent votes. He was also the sitting MP from the central UP seat.
Anticipating the party-led NDA's victory at the national level in the Lok Sabha elections as forecast by exit polls, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is making preparations for celebrations on Thursday.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has won the Srinagar constituency with close to 50,000 votes, local reports said. PDP candidate Aga Mohsin got 20489 Votes while People's Conference candidate got 15718 Votes. The BJP managed to secure only 1,205 votes.
BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi. The Congress right now is leading only in Rae Bareli from where Sonia Gandhi is contesting. In 2014, Congress had managed to save the Gandhi's pocket borough of Amethi and Rae Bareli but this time Smriti Irani is giving a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi.
Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first ever time, rallies nearly 900 points and Nifty crossed 12,000 points as a win for Prime Minister Modi becomes more and more likely from early trends.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on all seats in Delhi. BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra. In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh. In East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir is in lead over Congress' Arvindar Lovely, AAP's Atishi is at the third spot. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Lekhi is maintaining her lead in South Delhi.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur is now leading from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh with over 22,000 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Alok Sanjar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,70,696 votes which was 34.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.
AAP's star campaigner and key candidate Atishi is trailing behind BJP's Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi.
In Madhya Pradesh, early leads suggest a Congress rout which had only recently won the Assembly election in state, putting an end to 15-year-rule of the BJP. The BJP is leading on 27 out of the 29 seats. Congress veteran Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing from his bastion Guna, where he has remained undefeated until now. However, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has held on to his early lead in Chhindwara till this point.
Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli but with only around 800 votes. Meanwhile, Jaya Prada, who was trailing behind Azam Khan in Rampur in early trends, has now gained a lead.
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading on Bhopal seat. She contested against Congress candidate and two-term former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. A strong BJP bastion, Bhopal seat has been dominated by the saffron party for the last 30 years.
People's Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti is trailing behind Congress' Ghulam Ahmed Mir in Anantnag constituency.
The BJP is leading on 23 of 25 seats in Rajasthan while the Congress is ahead on four seats. The BJP had won all 25 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha election.
If early trends are anything to go by, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appears to be losing out to BJP's Smriti Irani in the Congress bastion Amethi. Another Congress veteran to be trailing in polls in Salman Khurshid who is trailing behind BJP's Mukesh Rajput.
News18 has reported that the counting has stopped in Amethi constituency due to a server failure. The technical fault is expected to be resolved shortly.
Amethi is one of the key constituencies, keenly watched today as Union Minister Smriti Irani has given a very tough fight to Congress' President and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has been saying that Rahul Gandhi has accepted defeat after he filed his nominations and contested from Wayanad, Kerala. It may also be mentioned that Smriti Irani has been visiting regularly in Amethi even before the elections were announced and had been doing very active politics.
Counting of votes began Thursday for all states in UTs in India, including the northern region comprising Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. Meanwhile, party candidates Ravi Kishan and Queen Ojha were photographed offering early morning prayers at their residence.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg.
The results of the Lok Sabha election will be known today (Thursday, 23 May) for northern states Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
The counting for all states is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Though trends will be available at regular intervals during the counting, results will be declared only after approval from the Election Commission.
After the end of counting, five randomly-selected Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips from each Assembly segment of that particular Lok Sabha seat would be matched with the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course to retain power at the Centre for a second term. However, the Opposition parties have trashed results of the exit polls, claiming that the BJP will suffer severe drubbing due to rising unemployment, farm distress and slowdown in the economy.
In Delhi, the fate of 164 candidates will be decided when the counting of votes takes place amid tight security. With VVPAT counting to be introduced in this Lok Sabha election, the results are likely to get delayed by five to six hours, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh had earlier said. Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies and in all 350 VVPATs will be counted.
Thirty-nine companies of central forces have been deployed for the security of EVMs at 21 locations across Punjab. Three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centres, with the deployment of 39 companies of paramilitary forces.
In Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, extra precaution is being taken in about a dozen sensitive districts and prohibitory orders have been imposed. Sources told PTI that the EC has already banned victory processions and warned that no laxity in compliance of orders would be tolerated.
On Tuesday, the Opposition had approached the EC to demand that the five random VVPATs in each Assembly segment be counted first so that if there is a problem or a mismatch, the entire slips can be counted from the beginning itself. However, the EC on Wednesday decided against making any last-minute changes to the way votes are to be tallied, drawing heavy criticism from the Opposition.
As the row over the EVM, Opposition workers at several places kept a tight vigil at strongrooms storing them.
The voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election was staggered between 11 April and 19 May during which around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants.
In the 2014 election, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had suffered a severe drubbing getting an all-time low of 44 seats as against 206 it won in 2009.
Hopefully new govt at Centre will do justice with Jammu and Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who is all set to win from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Thursday expressed hope that the new government at the Centre would do justice with the state and engage in a dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Digvijaya Singh set to lose to Pragya Thakur in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, stares at end of political career
In the high-decibel Bhopal constituency election in Madhya Pradesh, deep saffron is set to beat light saffron. BJP candidate from Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, a Malegaon blast accused and representative of the radical right has taken a substantial lead of 1.45 lakh votes against Congress candidate and two-term Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Singh — known for cultivating the Muslim voters assiduously and coining the term “Hindu terror” to describe Thakur and others — tried every trick in the trade to portray himself as a friend of the Hindus.
Congress office wears deserted look as BJP establishes lead on majority seats alone
The Congress headquarters in the capital wore a deserted look with counting trends showing only a marginal improvement in the partys tally from the previous Lok Sabha elections. Senior party leaders were conspicuous by their absence as the trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead on 298 seats while the cCongress was leading in 52 seats, as per the Election Commission website. Congress spokespersons present at the party headquarters were also keen to know the trends to firm up before giving their opinion. Some Congress workers who gathered outside the party office blamed the results trends on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). They also held a protest carrying placards demanding that EVMs should not be used in elections.
Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP leads on 10 seats in Chhattisgarh
The BJP is maintaining a lead on the 10 out of total 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh while the Congress is leading only in Bastar (ST) constituency, as per the trends available so far. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had bagged 10 seats and the Congress one.
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Sunny Deol leads Gurdaspur on urban votes, Akali support and star power
Stars are aligning well for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party’s candidate from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, is leading his nearest rival, Congress’ Sunil Jhakhar, by a margin of 50,000 votes. Gurdaspur, which borders Pakistan, is on the highway that links Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the country. Unemployment is high in the region beset with migration, the two key issues for voters. Deol, too, raised these issues as the campaign entered the final lap.
When Deol entered the contest, a divide between rural and urban voters was evident, with Jhakhar getting more support from villages. The trend, however, reversed as the campaign picked up and Deol acquainted himself with area and local issues.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP's Sakshi Maharaj is set to win from the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency with at least 56 percent votes. He was also the sitting MP from the central UP seat.
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
NDA ahead in 12 seats, Congress in 2
The BJP-led NDA is leading in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies while the Congress is ahead in two seats in Jharkhand as per trends, election officials said Thursday. The BJP is leading in 11 Lok Sabha seats while its alliance partner Ajsu in one. Union Minister of state for Civil Aviation Minister and BJP candidate Jayant Sinha is leading by 1,16,819 votes against his nearest Congress rival Gopal Sahu in the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.
AAP congratulates BJP, says it hopes Narendra Modi would do good work
The AAP on Thursday congratulated the BJP for its victory and said it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do "good work" in his future tenure. The BJP was leading in all the seven seats in the national capital, with three of its candidates ahead by over one lakh votes, while the Congress and the AAP were trailing at the second spot in five and two seats respectively.
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Farooq Abdullah wins Srinagar constituency
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has won the Srinagar constituency with close to 50,000 votes, local reports said. PDP candidate Aga Mohsin got 20489 Votes while People's Conference candidate got 15718 Votes. The BJP managed to secure only 1,205 votes. The Election Commission is yet to call out the results.
RLD faces tough fight from BJP in UP
The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which had entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, is witnessing a tough fight on the three seats it is contesting in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP's Sakshi Maharaj leads in Unnao
Sakshi Maharaj of BJP is leading by 173633 votes in Unnao. Sakshi has polled 333678 votes, while Annu Tondon of Congress has got 76,629 votes. Anna Maharaj who was fielded by the alliance has got 160045 votes.
Input by Vishal Singh
Begusarai, a reality check for Kanhaiya and the Left
Begusarai was the place to be and the contest to watch in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at least until a few days ago. Former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who made headlines when he was charged with sedition, was the beacon of hope and harbinger of change for the liberalists and the secularists.
Those who understood the dynamics of Begusarai knew the fight would be between Singh and Hassan and Kanhaiya would get some respectable votes but would finish a distant third.
And they were right. Trends at 11.30am showed that Singh had established a clear lead that should seem him home. Hassan was at number two and Kanhaiya was struggling at number three. Kanhaiya’s fate is representative of the misplaced political belief and outdated ideology that the Left is still trying to propagate. The Leftists have been almost wiped out, even in three states -- Tripura, West Bengal and Kerala--which were once their bastions.
Congress leads in Punjab under Captain Amarinder Singh's charge
Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
BJP set to win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh
The ruling BJP is surging ahead in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, with its candidates securing unassailable leads, according to latest Election Commission trends. In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by over 154418 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress.
Gathbandhan hardly making any impact as of now
As per the trends and results pouring in from different Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, the much touted caste-alliance of Yadavs and Dalits, seems to have failed at making an impact in Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, it looked like Gathbandhan will give a good fight to the BJP in the state but the hidden Modi wave has failed them. Take the example of the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, which was one of the constituencies won by the Gathbandhan in 2018 polls, but it now appears to be swaying in the favour of BJ once again.
Giriraj Singh marches ahead in Bihar's Begusarai
Giriraj Singh has further solidified his lead in Begusarai. He is now ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar by over 77,000 votes. Meanwhile, in Patna Sahib, Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading Shatrughan Sinha by over 25,000 votes. In Patliputra, Misa Bharti is leading Ram Kripal Yadav by over 9,000 votes
Smriti Irani leads with over 4,300 votes; Congress' lead in UP falls to lone seat of Rae Bareli
BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi. The Congress right now is leading only in Rae Bareli from where Sonia Gandhi is contesting. In 2014, Congress had managed to save the Gandhi's pocket borough of Amethi and Rae Bareli but this time Smriti Irani is giving a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi.
BJP's Hema Malini leading from Mathura Lok Sabha seat
Sitting MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini leading by 22,893 votes against nearest rival and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh in Mathura.
Congress candidate from Chandani Chowk alleges seal of strong rooms found broken, files complaint with EC
Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk JP Agarwal has filed a complaint with the Returning officer. His complaint is that seals of strong rooms in Matia Mahal, Ballamaran & Chandni Chowk were found to be broken.
Markets soar as BJP strengthens lead across Hindi heartland
Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first ever time, rallies nearly 900 points and Nifty crossed 12,000 points as a win for Prime Minister Modi becomes more and more likely from early trends. The BJP is leading in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Jharkhand. The NDA alliance is ahead in Bihar.
Ludhiana constituency trends: Congress lead by 15000 over PDA
Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu is leading with 10,4223. PDA's Simarjeet Singh Brains is at the second spot with 89210 votes. SAD-BJP alliance candidate, Maheshinder Singh Grewal has polled 8,0467 votes till now while AAP's Prof Tejpal Singh Gill is at the last spot with 4,395 votes
Input by K G Sharma , 101Reporters
Sunny Deol leads in Gurdaspur
BJP candidate Sunny Deol is leading with 2,2604 votes in Gurdaspur constituency of Punjab. Congress state chief Sunil Jakhar is trailing from the BJP bastion which was represented by late Bollywood actor and BJP politician Vinod Khanna.
Input by Gurpreet Chawla/101Reporters
BJP ahead in 23 of 25 seats in Rajasthan
The BJP was ahead in 23 seats in Rajasthan while its alliance party RLP and the Congress were leading in one seat each, according to Election Commission trends. The BJP had contested 4 seats and its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) headed by former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal, contested one seat. Of the total 25 seats, the Congress is leading in only one seat of Bharatpur, according to the Election Commission. The BJP is leading in Ajmer (Bhagirath Chaudhary), Alwar (Balak Nath), Banswara (Kanakmal Katara), Barmer (Kailash Chaudhary), Bhilwara (Subhash Chand Baheria), Bikaner (Arjun Ram Meghwal), Chittorgarh (Chandra Prakash Joshi), Churu (Rahul Kaswan), Dausa (Jaskaur Meena), Pali (PP Chaudhary), Rajsamand (Diya Kumari), Sikar (Sumedhanand), Tonk Sawaimadhopur (Sukhbir Singh), Udaipur (Arjun Lal Meena).
Bharatiya Janata Party leading on all 7 seats in Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on all seats in Delhi. BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra. In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh. In East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir is in lead over Congress' Arvindar Lovely, AAP's Atishi is at the third spot. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Lekhi is maintaining her lead in South Delhi.
The Congress is at the second spot in five of the seven constituencies as of now.
Pragya Singh Thakur leads over Digvijaya Singh with over 22k votes in Bhopal
Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur is now leading from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh with over 22,000 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Alok Sanjar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,70,696 votes which was 34.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.
AAP's Atishi trails behind Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi
AAP's star campaigner and key candidate Atishi is trailing behind BJP's Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi. The duo fought a pitched battle with allegations flying thick and fast. While Atishi accused Gambhir of distributing a derogatory pamphlet about her, the latter slammed the AAP candidate for manufacturing lies.
In 2014 BJP candidate Maheish Girri had defeated AAP's Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, by a margin of 1,90,463 votes.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh is trailing against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjeev Kumar Balyan from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 11. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan of BJP had defeated Kadir Rana of the BSP by a margin of 4,01,150 votes in the 2014 general elections. Balyan is the minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation under Cabinet minister Uma Bharti.
In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia trails from bastion Guna; Nakul Nath ahead in Chhindwara
In Madhya Pradesh, early leads suggest a Congress rout which had only recently won the Assembly election in state, putting an end to 15-year-rule of the BJP. The BJP is leading on 27 out of the 29 seats. Congress veteran Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing from his bastion Guna, where he has remained undefeated until now. However, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has held on to his early lead in Chhindwara till this point.
Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli but with only around 800 votes. Meanwhile, Jaya Prada, who was trailing behind Azam Khan in Rampur in early trends, has now gained a lead.
BJP takes lead in Delhi seats
BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra.
In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari /101 Reporters
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari leading from North East Delhi
North East Delhi is seeing a triangular contest between political heavyweights, Manoj Tiwari of BJP, Sheila Dikshit, the Delhi Congress chief and AAP's Dilip Pandey. In 2014, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari won from here with 59,6125 votes, AAP’s Anand Kumar came in second with 45,2041 and Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress came in third with 21,4792. Even in a group of Congress supporters at Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow here on 8 May, Modi supporters could be seen. “We know Manoj Tiwari hasn’t done anything for this area. We are voting for Modi. We don’t want Rs 15 lakh in our accounts for free. If Modi becomes prime minister again, we will find the ability to earn Rs 15 crore on our own,” Prakash Thakur, a resident of North East Delhi, told Firstpost. Suresh Kumar, a BJP Karyakarta from the constituency, had told Firstpost that the Delhi cadre knows that this election isn’t about Manoj Tiwari but about Modi.
Bihar's Begusarai is one of the most closely watched battles where Kanhaiya Kumar, a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), is challenging BJP's dominance in the Lok Sabha constituency. The CPI candidate, however, is trailing from the constituency.
BJP's Maneka Gandhi is leading by 1,100 votes from Sultanpur leaving behind Sanjay Singh of INC. Likewise, her son Varun Gandhi is also in lead from the Mau constituency. The mother-son duo had swapped their seats in these elections.
Input by Asgar Naqvi, 101 Reporters
Sonia Gandhi leads in Rae Bareli
Congress' Sonia Gandhi is leading from her pet seat. She has till now polled 5380 votes while BJP's Dinesh Singh has polled 2430 votes.
Input by Asgar Naqvi, 101Reporters.
Input by Vijith Rao
Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi, Salman Khurshid trails in Farrukhabad; Congress yet to secure a lead in UP
If early trends are anything to go by, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appears to be losing out to BJP's Smriti Irani in the Congress bastion Amethi. Another Congress veteran to be trailing in polls in Salman Khurshid who is trailing behind BJP's Mukesh Rajput.
In Uttar Pradesh, BJP ahead in early trends with 7 seats, SP-BSP ahead at 1
As of now, the SP-BSP alliance is leading from one seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is Aonla parliamentary constituency that is currently held by Dharmendra Kumar of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dharmendra Kumar beat Kunwar Sarvraj Singh of SP by receiving 41.20 percent of the votes cast in this constituency.
Meanwhile, the BJP is maintaining its early lead in 7 Uttar Pradesh seats.
In MP, BJP leads in three of three seats for which trends are out
The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in all three seats of Madhya Pradesh for which trends have been out. Amid leading candidates were Union Minister Virendra Kumar Singh who is the sitting MP of Sagar constituency is leading from his constituency.
Rajnath Singh leads in Lucknow
As per initial trends Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who is contesting from Lucknow, is leading. It may also be mentioned that the opposition has given an easy walkover to the BJP by fielding weak candidates like Poonam Sinha (gathbandhan) and Acharya Pramod Krishnan (Congress).
Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Counting of votes began Thursday for all states in UTs in India, including the northern region comprising Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
In Amethi, Smriti Irani’s increasing visibility is a challenge for Rahul Gandhi
Amethi is one of the key constituencies, keenly watched today as Union Minister Smriti Irani has given a very tough fight to Congress' President and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has been saying that Rahul Gandhi has accepted defeat after he filed his nominations and contested from Wayanad, Kerala. It may also be mentioned that Smriti Irani has been visiting regularly in Amethi even before the elections were announced and had been doing very active politics. Last time in 2014 Rahul Gandhi polled 408651 votes and Smriti Irani was the second runner up by polling 300748 votes.
There has been enough noise about Election Commission counting the VVPAT for a small but randomised sample in all Assembly segments of the nation. But did you know that the counting is also likely to continue till longer? In fact, election officials in most states have already put out statements claiming that clear trends will only start coming in by noon. This because of two reasons.
The counting of votes recorded in EVMs will start only after postal ballots are counted. And the service voters who were eligible to cast their votes through postal ballot stood at 18 lakh, out of which, 16.49 lakh voters have already sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers.
Buoyed by exit poll projections, Delhi BJP leaders order ladoos, motichoor cakes to celebrate win
Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg. The party has also placed orders for a 7-kg special 'motichoor cake' and nine similar cakes, each weighing between 4-5 kgs, at the Bengali Pastry shop, the Delhi BJP's social media team's co-convener Neelkant Bakshi said. The cakes will be cut at the BJP's central office, Bakshi said.
Counting of votes to be held across 24 centres in Jharkhand
Counting for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will begin at 8 am across 24 districts amid tight security, officials said. EC sources said that the counting centers at Dumka, Godda, Hazaribag, Ranchi and Jamshepdur have been categorized as sensitive due to political and social reasons, adding, more security force would be deployed there.
15:14 (IST)
Hopefully new govt at Centre will do justice with Jammu and Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who is all set to win from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Thursday expressed hope that the new government at the Centre would do justice with the state and engage in a dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.
Digvijaya Singh set to lose to Pragya Thakur in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, stares at end of political career
In the high-decibel Bhopal constituency election in Madhya Pradesh, deep saffron is set to beat light saffron. BJP candidate from Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, a Malegaon blast accused and representative of the radical right has taken a substantial lead of 1.45 lakh votes against Congress candidate and two-term Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Singh — known for cultivating the Muslim voters assiduously and coining the term “Hindu terror” to describe Thakur and others — tried every trick in the trade to portray himself as a friend of the Hindus.
Congress office wears deserted look as BJP establishes lead on majority seats alone
The Congress headquarters in the capital wore a deserted look with counting trends showing only a marginal improvement in the partys tally from the previous Lok Sabha elections. Senior party leaders were conspicuous by their absence as the trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead on 298 seats while the cCongress was leading in 52 seats, as per the Election Commission website. Congress spokespersons present at the party headquarters were also keen to know the trends to firm up before giving their opinion. Some Congress workers who gathered outside the party office blamed the results trends on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). They also held a protest carrying placards demanding that EVMs should not be used in elections.
BJP leads on 10 seats in Chhattisgarh
The BJP is maintaining a lead on the 10 out of total 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh while the Congress is leading only in Bastar (ST) constituency, as per the trends available so far. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had bagged 10 seats and the Congress one.
Smriti Irani leads by close to 10,000 votes in Amethi; BJP leads in 60 UP seats
Smriti Irani is leading by 9820 votes in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi trails. This is after the sixth round of counting.
Sunny Deol leads Gurdaspur on urban votes, Akali support and star power
Stars are aligning well for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party’s candidate from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, is leading his nearest rival, Congress’ Sunil Jhakhar, by a margin of 50,000 votes. Gurdaspur, which borders Pakistan, is on the highway that links Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the country. Unemployment is high in the region beset with migration, the two key issues for voters. Deol, too, raised these issues as the campaign entered the final lap.
When Deol entered the contest, a divide between rural and urban voters was evident, with Jhakhar getting more support from villages. The trend, however, reversed as the campaign picked up and Deol acquainted himself with area and local issues.
BJP's Sakshi Maharaj is set to win from the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency with at least 56 percent votes. He was also the sitting MP from the central UP seat.
NDA ahead in 12 seats, Congress in 2
The BJP-led NDA is leading in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies while the Congress is ahead in two seats in Jharkhand as per trends, election officials said Thursday. The BJP is leading in 11 Lok Sabha seats while its alliance partner Ajsu in one. Union Minister of state for Civil Aviation Minister and BJP candidate Jayant Sinha is leading by 1,16,819 votes against his nearest Congress rival Gopal Sahu in the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.
Latest trends from Uttar Pradesh
AAP congratulates BJP, says it hopes Narendra Modi would do good work
The AAP on Thursday congratulated the BJP for its victory and said it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do "good work" in his future tenure. The BJP was leading in all the seven seats in the national capital, with three of its candidates ahead by over one lakh votes, while the Congress and the AAP were trailing at the second spot in five and two seats respectively.
Farooq Abdullah wins Srinagar constituency
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has won the Srinagar constituency with close to 50,000 votes, local reports said. PDP candidate Aga Mohsin got 20489 Votes while People's Conference candidate got 15718 Votes. The BJP managed to secure only 1,205 votes. The Election Commission is yet to call out the results.
BJP's 'historic victory' due to Modi's 'astute' leadership, Shah's 'dynamism', says Rajnath Singh
With early trends indicating BJP's return to power, senior leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday termed it "historic" and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "astute" leadership and party chief Amit Shah's "dynamism".
BJP's Hans raj Hans leads fron North West Delhi but AAP could challenge singer-turned-politician's candidature
Hans Raj Hans, the BJP Candidate from North West Delhi is leading and is likely to win the seat. However, the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that he is unfit to fight from a reserved SC constituency as he has already converted to Islam. This is likely to blow up into a larger controversy.
Input by Rahul Singh Satija
RLD faces tough fight from BJP in UP
The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which had entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, is witnessing a tough fight on the three seats it is contesting in Uttar Pradesh.
Voter disenchantment, NC-Congress alliance likely causes of PDP's poor show in Jammu and Kashmir
The Congress and PDP are trailed by a huge margin in Jammu and Kashmir — especially in Jammu region — with the BJP winning over 55 percent votes in Udhampur and Jammu parliamentary constituencies. The BJP candidate has a lead of near 1 lakh votes in Jammu, while the Minister of State in Prime Minister's office Dr Jitendra Singh has a lead of nearly 1.7 lakh votes on Udhampur seat, a record here.
In Anantang, former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has only bagged 23 percent votes at 11,718; and the party managed to secure a meagre 12 percent and 19 percent votes in Baramula abd Srinagar, respectively.
In contrast, NC president Farooq Abdullah has recieved a decisive 59 percent vote share in the Srinagar constituency. The results also mark the rise of BJP ally People's Conference in the Valley, which has got over 58 thousand votes in Baramulla. The poll results seem to be about the BJPs resounding promise of being tough with Pakistan in Jammu region, while in Kashmir, the regional alliance between NC and Congress and the Awami Ittehad party seems to have cut the PDP's votes. Furthermore, PDP's abysmal performance could also be a direct result of voter disenchantment overPDP's alliance with BJP.
BJP's Sakshi Maharaj leads in Unnao
Sakshi Maharaj of BJP is leading by 173633 votes in Unnao. Sakshi has polled 333678 votes, while Annu Tondon of Congress has got 76,629 votes. Anna Maharaj who was fielded by the alliance has got 160045 votes.
Input by Vishal Singh
Begusarai, a reality check for Kanhaiya and the Left
Begusarai was the place to be and the contest to watch in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at least until a few days ago. Former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who made headlines when he was charged with sedition, was the beacon of hope and harbinger of change for the liberalists and the secularists.
Those who understood the dynamics of Begusarai knew the fight would be between Singh and Hassan and Kanhaiya would get some respectable votes but would finish a distant third.
And they were right. Trends at 11.30am showed that Singh had established a clear lead that should seem him home. Hassan was at number two and Kanhaiya was struggling at number three. Kanhaiya’s fate is representative of the misplaced political belief and outdated ideology that the Left is still trying to propagate. The Leftists have been almost wiped out, even in three states -- Tripura, West Bengal and Kerala--which were once their bastions.
Congress leads in Punjab under Captain Amarinder Singh's charge
BJP set to win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh
The ruling BJP is surging ahead in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, with its candidates securing unassailable leads, according to latest Election Commission trends. In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by over 154418 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress.
Gathbandhan hardly making any impact as of now
As per the trends and results pouring in from different Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, the much touted caste-alliance of Yadavs and Dalits, seems to have failed at making an impact in Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, it looked like Gathbandhan will give a good fight to the BJP in the state but the hidden Modi wave has failed them. Take the example of the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, which was one of the constituencies won by the Gathbandhan in 2018 polls, but it now appears to be swaying in the favour of BJ once again.
Giriraj Singh marches ahead in Bihar's Begusarai
Giriraj Singh has further solidified his lead in Begusarai. He is now ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar by over 77,000 votes. Meanwhile, in Patna Sahib, Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading Shatrughan Sinha by over 25,000 votes. In Patliputra, Misa Bharti is leading Ram Kripal Yadav by over 9,000 votes
Smriti Irani leads with over 4,300 votes; Congress' lead in UP falls to lone seat of Rae Bareli
BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi. The Congress right now is leading only in Rae Bareli from where Sonia Gandhi is contesting. In 2014, Congress had managed to save the Gandhi's pocket borough of Amethi and Rae Bareli but this time Smriti Irani is giving a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi.
BJP's Hema Malini leading from Mathura Lok Sabha seat
Sitting MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini leading by 22,893 votes against nearest rival and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh in Mathura.
Congress candidate from Chandani Chowk alleges seal of strong rooms found broken, files complaint with EC
Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk JP Agarwal has filed a complaint with the Returning officer. His complaint is that seals of strong rooms in Matia Mahal, Ballamaran & Chandni Chowk were found to be broken.
Markets soar as BJP strengthens lead across Hindi heartland
Sensex hits 40,000 mark for the first ever time, rallies nearly 900 points and Nifty crossed 12,000 points as a win for Prime Minister Modi becomes more and more likely from early trends. The BJP is leading in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Jharkhand. The NDA alliance is ahead in Bihar.
Ludhiana constituency trends: Congress lead by 15000 over PDA
Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu is leading with 10,4223. PDA's Simarjeet Singh Brains is at the second spot with 89210 votes. SAD-BJP alliance candidate, Maheshinder Singh Grewal has polled 8,0467 votes till now while AAP's Prof Tejpal Singh Gill is at the last spot with 4,395 votes
Input by K G Sharma , 101Reporters
Sunny Deol leads in Gurdaspur
BJP candidate Sunny Deol is leading with 2,2604 votes in Gurdaspur constituency of Punjab. Congress state chief Sunil Jakhar is trailing from the BJP bastion which was represented by late Bollywood actor and BJP politician Vinod Khanna.
Input by Gurpreet Chawla/101Reporters
BJP ahead in 23 of 25 seats in Rajasthan
The BJP was ahead in 23 seats in Rajasthan while its alliance party RLP and the Congress were leading in one seat each, according to Election Commission trends. The BJP had contested 4 seats and its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) headed by former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal, contested one seat. Of the total 25 seats, the Congress is leading in only one seat of Bharatpur, according to the Election Commission. The BJP is leading in Ajmer (Bhagirath Chaudhary), Alwar (Balak Nath), Banswara (Kanakmal Katara), Barmer (Kailash Chaudhary), Bhilwara (Subhash Chand Baheria), Bikaner (Arjun Ram Meghwal), Chittorgarh (Chandra Prakash Joshi), Churu (Rahul Kaswan), Dausa (Jaskaur Meena), Pali (PP Chaudhary), Rajsamand (Diya Kumari), Sikar (Sumedhanand), Tonk Sawaimadhopur (Sukhbir Singh), Udaipur (Arjun Lal Meena).
Bharatiya Janata Party leading on all 7 seats in Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on all seats in Delhi. BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra. In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh. In East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir is in lead over Congress' Arvindar Lovely, AAP's Atishi is at the third spot. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Lekhi is maintaining her lead in South Delhi.
The Congress is at the second spot in five of the seven constituencies as of now.
Pragya Singh Thakur leads over Digvijaya Singh with over 22k votes in Bhopal
Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur is now leading from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh with over 22,000 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Alok Sanjar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,70,696 votes which was 34.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 28 contestants in 2014.
AAP's Atishi trails behind Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi
AAP's star campaigner and key candidate Atishi is trailing behind BJP's Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi. The duo fought a pitched battle with allegations flying thick and fast. While Atishi accused Gambhir of distributing a derogatory pamphlet about her, the latter slammed the AAP candidate for manufacturing lies.
In 2014 BJP candidate Maheish Girri had defeated AAP's Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, by a margin of 1,90,463 votes.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh is trailing against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjeev Kumar Balyan from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 11. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan of BJP had defeated Kadir Rana of the BSP by a margin of 4,01,150 votes in the 2014 general elections. Balyan is the minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation under Cabinet minister Uma Bharti.
In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia trails from bastion Guna; Nakul Nath ahead in Chhindwara
In Madhya Pradesh, early leads suggest a Congress rout which had only recently won the Assembly election in state, putting an end to 15-year-rule of the BJP. The BJP is leading on 27 out of the 29 seats. Congress veteran Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing from his bastion Guna, where he has remained undefeated until now. However, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has held on to his early lead in Chhindwara till this point.
Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli but with only around 800 votes. Meanwhile, Jaya Prada, who was trailing behind Azam Khan in Rampur in early trends, has now gained a lead.
BJP takes lead in Delhi seats
BJP is ahead by over 4,000 votes in West Delhi seat. Party candidate Parvesh Verma is leading over Congress party's Mahabal Mishra.
In South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) leading by 11,600 against Congress party's Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha. North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans (BJP) leading by 11070 against Congress party's Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's senior leader Gugan Singh.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari /101 Reporters
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari leading from North East Delhi
North East Delhi is seeing a triangular contest between political heavyweights, Manoj Tiwari of BJP, Sheila Dikshit, the Delhi Congress chief and AAP's Dilip Pandey. In 2014, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari won from here with 59,6125 votes, AAP’s Anand Kumar came in second with 45,2041 and Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress came in third with 21,4792. Even in a group of Congress supporters at Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow here on 8 May, Modi supporters could be seen. “We know Manoj Tiwari hasn’t done anything for this area. We are voting for Modi. We don’t want Rs 15 lakh in our accounts for free. If Modi becomes prime minister again, we will find the ability to earn Rs 15 crore on our own,” Prakash Thakur, a resident of North East Delhi, told Firstpost. Suresh Kumar, a BJP Karyakarta from the constituency, had told Firstpost that the Delhi cadre knows that this election isn’t about Manoj Tiwari but about Modi.
Bihar's Begusarai is one of the most closely watched battles where Kanhaiya Kumar, a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), is challenging BJP's dominance in the Lok Sabha constituency. The CPI candidate, however, is trailing from the constituency.
BJP's Maneka Gandhi is leading by 1,100 votes from Sultanpur leaving behind Sanjay Singh of INC. Likewise, her son Varun Gandhi is also in lead from the Mau constituency. The mother-son duo had swapped their seats in these elections.
Input by Asgar Naqvi, 101 Reporters
Sonia Gandhi leads in Rae Bareli
Congress' Sonia Gandhi is leading from her pet seat. She has till now polled 5380 votes while BJP's Dinesh Singh has polled 2430 votes.
Input by Asgar Naqvi, 101Reporters.
Input by Vijith Rao
Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi, Salman Khurshid trails in Farrukhabad; Congress yet to secure a lead in UP
If early trends are anything to go by, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appears to be losing out to BJP's Smriti Irani in the Congress bastion Amethi. Another Congress veteran to be trailing in polls in Salman Khurshid who is trailing behind BJP's Mukesh Rajput.
In Uttar Pradesh, BJP ahead in early trends with 7 seats, SP-BSP ahead at 1
As of now, the SP-BSP alliance is leading from one seat in Uttar Pradesh, which is Aonla parliamentary constituency that is currently held by Dharmendra Kumar of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dharmendra Kumar beat Kunwar Sarvraj Singh of SP by receiving 41.20 percent of the votes cast in this constituency.
Meanwhile, the BJP is maintaining its early lead in 7 Uttar Pradesh seats.
In MP, BJP leads in three of three seats for which trends are out
The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in all three seats of Madhya Pradesh for which trends have been out. Amid leading candidates were Union Minister Virendra Kumar Singh who is the sitting MP of Sagar constituency is leading from his constituency.
Rajnath Singh leads in Lucknow
As per initial trends Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who is contesting from Lucknow, is leading. It may also be mentioned that the opposition has given an easy walkover to the BJP by fielding weak candidates like Poonam Sinha (gathbandhan) and Acharya Pramod Krishnan (Congress).
Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101Reporters
Counting of votes began Thursday for all states in UTs in India, including the northern region comprising Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
