Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Updates: At NDA meet, 39 parties back BJP; Modi says alliance represents India's diversity

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 22:29:26 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
22:29 (IST)
NDA represents India's diversity, says Modi
Sharing visuals from the NDA dinner meet in Delhi on Twitter, Narendra Modi said, "Our alliance represents India's diversity and our agenda is India's progress. We are best suited to address regional aspirations and enhance national progress."
22:28 (IST)
NDA passes resolution at dinner meet
After the NDA dinner, Rajnath Singh said that 36 NDA allies were present at the NDA meeting and three allies who were unable to send representatives gave their support in writing.
Speaking on the meeting, Rajnath said, "Narendra Modi took historical decisions during his tenure. All NDA allies congratulated him. Amit Shah and Modi thanked all those who worked hard during the elections. In the resolution, we condemned the violence in West Bengal."
21:01 (IST)
NDA likely to pass resolution at Delhi meet on growth of Modi govt, claims report
News18 quoted sources as saying that a resolution is likely to be passed by NDA on how the government has grown from strength-to-strength in the last five years under Narendra Modi. The dinner meet is currently underway in Delhi, with several NDA bigwigs in attendance.
20:39 (IST)
NDA leaders felicitate Modi at Ashoka Hotel meet
20:26 (IST)
Let's keep momentum going for New India under Modi, tweets Amit Shah
20:23 (IST)
Narendra Modi arrives at Ashoka Hotel for NDA leaders dinner
20:20 (IST)
20:12 (IST)
Mumbai Mahila Congress writes to police seeking to file FIr against Vivek Oberoi for tweet on exit polls
According to ANI, Mumbai Mahila Congress has written to police seeking to lodge an FIR under Section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC against actor Vivek Oberoi for his "obnoxious statement on women in a meme which has insulted modesty of women."
19:56 (IST)
BJP's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari slams AAP over EVM tampering complaint
Meanwhile, BJP's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari slammed the Aaam Aadmi Party for complaining to the Election Commission over EVM tampering in a series of tweets. He also said that the Aam Aadmi leaders are flabbergasted seeing the exit poll results.
The BJP's Delhi Unit also issued a media release stating that the AAP is starting at political extinction hence it's blaming the EVMs and rejecting exit polls results.
19:44 (IST)
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar arrive at Ashoka Hotel for NDA leaders dinner
According to ANI, Uddhav Thackeray and Nitish Kumar have already arrived at the Ashoka Hotel, where Amit Shah is hosting NDA leaders dinner.
19:42 (IST)
Amit Shah congratulates Union ministers for their work
BJP president Amit Shah congratulates the Union ministers in the Modi govt for their work in the five years of the Modi govt. Shah also tweeted images of the meeting with the ministers.
19:12 (IST)
BJP, allies to meet in Delhi at 7.30 pm
BJP leaders and their allies are expected to arrive at Ashoka hotel in Delhi at 7.30 pm for an NDA dinner, hosted by Amit Shah.
19:04 (IST)
Uddhav, Nitish expected to attend Amit Shah's thanksgiving dinner
Amit Shah will host a dinner meeting for NDA parters at The Ashoka Hotel in Delhi on Tuesday evening. Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend the meeting. Sena leader Sanjay Raut told PTI that Uddhav will be accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and party veteran Subhash Desai.
18:47 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu to meet HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru later today
18:29 (IST)
18:09 (IST)
17:55 (IST)
Congress sends show cause notice to Roshan Baig over remarks against party leaders
The Congress on Tuesday sent a show cause notice to Karnatala MLA Roshan Baig for his remarks against party colleagues KC Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Siddaramaiah. Reacting to the notice, Baig was quoted as saying by ANI, "I've received the show-cause notice sent to me by the KPCC. I'm not even going to bother to read it because it's clearly sent by the orders of the same people whose incompetencies were highlighted by me."
17:46 (IST)
Modi holds meeting with Union ministers
17:42 (IST)
Visuals from Union Council of Ministers meeting in Delhi
17:31 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah at BJP office in New Delhi
Narendra Modi is at the BJP office in New Delhi to hold meeting with his Council of Ministers ahead of the NDA dinner scheduled for later on Tuesday.
17:20 (IST)
'You sick sad low life': Swara Bhasker slams Rajeev Chandrashekar for tweet on Rahul
17:15 (IST)
17:06 (IST)
17:04 (IST)
WATCH | Be ready to pick weapons to stop loot of votes, says Upendra Kushwaha
16:39 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Maneka Gandhi, VK Singh arrive at BJP office
16:34 (IST)
Upendra Kushwaha threatens violence of EVM issue
India Today quoted RLSP leader Upendra Kushwala as telling voters "to be ready to pick weapons to stop loot of votes". He also accused the BJP of trying to rob votes through EVM.
16:24 (IST)
We are asking EC to respect people's mandate, says Chandrababu Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu said that the Opposition leaders were asking the Election Commission "respect the mandate". "People's mandate cannot be manipulated. We've been fighting continuously." He went on to say that the tallying of EVMs and VVPAT slips was like taking a blood sample for the body to check if there is any "pollution" in the body. He also added that the if the blood reports aren't acted upon then there will be "cancer".
16:18 (IST)
Opposition leaders address media on EVM issue
Speaking to reporters after meeting the Election Commission, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke on the issue on EVM machines "being moved around".
Abhishek Manu Singh said, "They (EC) told us that they have an open mind about it (the issue). In the past 1.5 months, we have raised the same issues in writing. Now we have asked the EC why they haven't responded. Strangely, EC heard us for almost an hour and they assured us they'll meet again tomorrow (Wednesday) morning to consider primarily these issues. We are only asking for counting of 100 percent of VVPATs. Why should you have them as decorative pieces after finding a sample problem?"
15:57 (IST)
Opposition parties submit memorandum to EC
In their memorandum to the Election Commision, the Opposition parties claimed that EVM guidelines were flouted during the Lok Sabha election and demanded VVPAT verification. In the memorandum, the Opposition leaders have also demanded that if any discrepancy is found during the VVPAT verification, 100 percent counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that Assembly segment should be done.
15:51 (IST)
EC says reports of EVM movements in strongrooms are false
Rejecting rumours of EVM tampering, the Election Commission said on Tuesday, "Complaints of alleged movement of EVMs, purportedly to replace polled EVMs in strongrooms, are doing rounds in sections of media. We would like to unambiguously clarify that reports are absolutely false. Visuals seen viral on media do not pertain to any EVMs used during the polls."
It also said that the provisions and protocols have been explained to the political parties on multiple occasions, including in several of the 93 meetings held with them since announcement of elections.
15:38 (IST)
Union ministers to meet at 5 pm
ANI reported that a meeting of Union Council of Ministers will be held on Tuesday at 5 pm at the BJP office.
15:32 (IST)
RJD, JVM workers allege EVMs being carried in boxes
At Deoghar in Jharkhand, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha workers stopped a truck alleging that EVMs were being transported in boxes in the truck. SDO Vishal Sagar, however, said the boxes were empty and the EVMs have already been sent to Dumka for counting.
15:31 (IST)
Pranab Mukherjee issues statement on EVM tampering charges
With several Opposition leaders alleging tampering of EVMs, former president Pranab Mukherjee said in a statement,"There can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of our democracy. People's mandate is sacrosanct and has to be above any iota of reasonable doubt... The onus of ensuring institutional integrity in this case (security of EVMs) lies with the Election Commission of India. They must do so and put all speculations to rest." His statement comes a day after he lauded the role of the poll panel, saying the 2019 Lok Sabha polls were conducted "perfectly".
15:14 (IST)
'Who taught you to lie,' Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweets in reply to Rahul's tribute to father on death anniversary
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar asked on Tuesday, on Twitter, who it was that taught Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to lie. He, however, chose to comment on a post Rahul had shared on the occasion of his father Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary. "He taught me to love and respect all beings. To never hate. To forgive," Rahul had written of the late prime minister, to which Rajeev posed the question. His comment, meanwhile, received some degree of backlash, with many saying it was in bad taste to slam Rahul on a post like this today.
15:06 (IST)
Opposition leaders reach EC's office
Leaders of 19 Opposition parties have arrived at the Election Commission. They will be pressing their demands of tallying VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire Assembly constituency in case a discrepancy is found in any polling booth to the poll panel.
14:53 (IST)
Article 370 should not be scrapped, says Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said while BJP's stand on Article 370 is not new, he has always maintained that the article should not be scrapped and an Uniform Civil Code must not be imposed. "A party has its own stand but when there is an alliance, all of this is discussed. So there is no problem there. There's no contradiction. We've always maintained Article 370 shouldn't be scrapped and a Uniform Civil Code shouldn't be imposed. The Ayodhya dispute should be resolved through mutual agreement and the court's intervention. We've maintained this since we first forged an alliance with BJP," said Nitish.
14:43 (IST)
Shiv Sena to skip NDA leaders' meet in Delhi today
Shiv Sena leaders, reported News18, will not be attending an informal meeting between NDA leaders and BJP brass at the party headquarters on Tuesday. A party spokesperson has told the channel that there will be meetings after the results are declared.
14:06 (IST)
Opposition meet begins in Delhi
Leaders of several Opposition parties are currently holding a meeting at the Constitution Club of New Delhi. Among chief topics to be discussed are EVMs. The same delegation is expected to meet the Election Commission over the same issue.
13:59 (IST)
Roshan Baig calls Venugopal a buffoon, leader leaves for Karnataka
Amid poor numbers given by exit polls to the Congress in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Roshan Baig dropped hints of quitting the party, and appealed to Muslims to compromise with the situation, if NDA returns to power. "Well if NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation," he told a section of media.
Even more damningly, he also slammed KC Venugopal, calling him a ‘buffoon’ and said he felt sorry for Rahul Gandhi. He said: “KC Venugopal is a buffoon. I feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi ji. Buffoons like Venugopal, the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah and the flop show of Gundu Rao...The result is this." Venugopal has allegedly left for Karnataka to hold talks with party leadership.
13:52 (IST)
Milind Deora joins cry for EVM security
Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora hs written to Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, requesting "increase of vigilance and security at counting centers, so that EVM machines should not get tampered in any manner whatsoever."
13:33 (IST)
EC issues area-wise clarifications for EVM safety concerns
The Election Commission has issued individual clarifications for each of the EVM-related complaints that have arisen out of Uttar Pradesh.
Ghazipur: An issue regarding candidates keeping a watch on EVMs in the strong room was allegedly resolved after the EC clarified that this was indeed allowed.
Chandauli: The EC has pronounced the allegation "frivolous," and said EVMs had proper security.
Domariaganj: EVMs were under proper security and protocol, said the poll panel. Agitators were convinced to stop protests by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police.
Jhansi: EVMs have been put under proper security and protocols are being followed in presence of candidates, EC said.
13:15 (IST)
Keep faith, urges Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer
The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reiterated that polled EVMs are safe in the sealed strong rooms which are under surveillance and also urged people to keep faith in the poll panel.
12:56 (IST)
Baijayant Panda thanks Kendrapada residents for 'looking out' for him
Newly anointed BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda tweeted that he was deeply touched by how Kendrapada people were looking out for him. He also shared screenshots of a text message exchange where someone wanted to report an alleged Model Code of Conduct violation to him.
12:47 (IST)
AIADMK asks counting agents to be alert of DMK's 'dishonest practices'
The AIADMK Tuesday instructed its counting agents to remain vigilant over archrival DMK's "dishonest practices" during the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-polls, and asked them to ensure all standard procedures were followed.
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami said in a statement that agents must follow a slew of steps, including reaching the counting centres as early as 6 am on 23 May. Palaniswami is Tamil Nadu chief minister while Panneerselvam is his deputy.
12:35 (IST)
EC issues statement on EVM tampering
After a string of rumors alleging that EVMs were being tampered with sparked protests in Ghazipur, Chandauli, Domariaganj and Jhansi, the Election Commission had issued a detailed statement addressing the situation in each of these regions.
"In fact in all the cases, polled EVMS and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of the political parties candidates. CCTV cameras are installed. CPAF security is there. A representative of each candidate will be allowed to keep a watch on strong rooms 24×7.The allegations are baseless," it said.
12:24 (IST)
Kumaraswamy to skip Opposition parties' EVM meet
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi today (Tuesday), where he was expected to take part in a meeting of Opposition leaders over issues pertaining to EVMs and vote counting on 23 May. A delegation of Opposition party leaders will once again take up the issue of EVM tampering with the Election Commission, in a meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday.
"The proposed visit of the chief minister to New Delhi today stands cancelled," the CMO said, without specifying any reasons. According to the schedule of the chief minister shared with the media earlier, Kumaraswamy was to leave for Delhi by a special flight at 11 am and take part in meetings there, before heading back to the city in the evening.
12:19 (IST)
BJP ministers, NDA leaders to meet in party headquarters
With exit polls forecasting NDA's return to power, top leaders of the BJP-led alliance will meet on Tuesday over dinner to be hosted by party president Amit Shah where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present, party sources said on Monday.
Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend the meeting, which will take place two days before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on 23 May.