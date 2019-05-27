Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: PM prays at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, will thank voters for ensuring BJP victory

Narendra Modi in Varanasi; Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: Received by a rapturous welcome from the public of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the city on Monday morning and headed to Kashi Vishwanath to offer prayers. According to reports, Modi will address and thank voters for showing faith in the BJP and voting them again to power.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah who has accompanied the prime minister.
Modi is expected to address BJP workers but the prime minister will not hold any roadshow, reports have confirmed.
Reports on Monday showed preparations underway ahead of Modi's arrival. The city is all decked up. Various local artists from the region landed in Varanasi ahead of Modi's arrival. The prime minister is expected to land in the city sometime after 10 am.
Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today. pic.twitter.com/7ommYJHrfD
Artists perform in Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the city today. pic.twitter.com/fzqVt2h1AN
Modi is expected to travel by road from the police lines to Bansphatak, with his cavalcade passing through various parts of the city. The prime minister will pay obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Monday morning and later address a gathering of workers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party sources said.
According to ANI, an LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi will offer prayers.
The security of Varanasi has been beefed up exponentially ahead of the prime minister's visit.
Visuals of security from Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple (pic 4) which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi will offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/VObjmcgJ5E
District Magistrate Surendra Singh said heavy security has been put in place for the prime minister's visit. Singh, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, reviewed the security arrangements for Modi's visit. This will be Modi's first visit to his constituency after he won the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes.
Modi not only retained his seat, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly 1 lakh votes as compared to the 2014 general elections.
In a video message ahead of the 19 May polling, Modi had called himself a "Kashivasi" and termed the city his guiding spirit.
He had said that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that he was in service of the city whose presiding deity is Lord Shiva.
Modi also led the BJP to a resounding victory for a second term in office.
In first back-to-back majority in the general elections for a single party in over three decades, the Modi-led BJP won 303 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the Congress and many other political opponents.
May 27, 2019
11:02 (IST)
Modi prays at Kashi Vishwanath
Received by rapturous welcome from the public of Varanasi, Modi landed in the city on Monday morning and headed to Kashi Vishwanath to offer prayers. According to reports, Modi will address and thank voters for showing faith in the BJP and voting them again to power.
10:55 (IST)
Modi reaches Kashi Temple
10:48 (IST)
Modi's security cover includes 10 IPS officers, 24 ASPs, 40 deputy SPs, 18 SHOs, 200 inspectors and 20 companies of central paramilitary forces
Ten IPS officers have been deployed for the security of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi in Varanasi. Along with these IPS officers, 24 additional superintendents of police (ASP), 40 deputy SP, 18 SHOs, 200 inspectors, 1800 constables and 20 companies of central paramilitary forces, and PAC have also been deployed.
10:36 (IST)
WATCH: Modi heads to Kashi Temple
10:35 (IST)
10:35 (IST)
Modi had called himself 'Kashivasi' ahead of 19 May polling
In a video message ahead of 19 May polling, Modi had called himself a "Kashivasi" and termed the city his guiding spirit. He had said that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that he was in service of the city whose presiding deity is Lord Shiva.
10:34 (IST)
Modi met his mother on Sunday
Narendra Modi also met his 98-year-old mother in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where he also addressed a rally for his supporters in the state. Here, he once again said that this election had a pro-incumbency wave to it. He was accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah.
10:33 (IST)
Our fortune that Modi will perfom puja like he did in 2014: Priest at Kashi
The Varanasi visit comes three days before he takes oath after being re-elected as Prime Minister for a second term. "This is our fortune that Prime Minister will perform puja with all rituals like he did in 2014 Lok Sabha devotees himself to god, you can see tears of devotion in his eye," priest Acharya Ashok Dwivedi told news agency ANI.
10:28 (IST)
10:19 (IST)
10:13 (IST)
Mohan Bhagwat reminds Modi of Ram Mandir, says Ram ka kaam has to be done
On a day when the prime minister is visiting Varanasi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stirred the topic of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Bhagwat reportedly reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Ayodhya and said "Ram ka kaam has to be done." Bhagwat's remark comes days after BJP's sweeping victory in Lok Sabha elections, even as the matter (Ayodhya) remains sub judice. At an event in Rajasthan's Udaipur, while addressing the audience, Bhagwat said, "Ram ka kaam karna hain aur wo hokar rahega. Sabko mil kar karna hai Ram ka Kaam."
10:09 (IST)
10:03 (IST)
09:51 (IST)
09:49 (IST)
