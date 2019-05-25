Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE updates: Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad arrive for Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi

Lok Sabha election results 2019 LATEST updates: Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, PL Punia and Motilal Vora have arrived for the party's working committee meeting scheduled on Saturday in New Delhi. Among others to have already arrived are UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and P Chidambaram. The Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat it has faced in the Lok Sabha polls and possibly take a call on its future under president Rahul Gandhi.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has dismissed the nomination of all the media panelists of the party, and has asked media houses to not invite any party office-bearers for debates. His party has won only five seats in the polls.
Expect all political parties to huddle up with their respective leaders and office bearers in the wake of the historic results of the general elections. While the BJP will hold consultations with its allies at the NDA's Parliamentary Party at Parliament's Central Hall, the Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat and possibly take a call on its future at its working committee meeting. Trinamool Congress will review the BJP's rise in West Bengal. YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh will formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy so he can be sworn in as chief minister. Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, DMK leaders and MPs will hold a meeting to celebrate their stellar performance.
Moments after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted resignation of the Union Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said while the sun has set on the term of the present government, the brightness of its work will continue to illuminate the lives of people.
With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returning to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha election, Modi is set to be sworn in as the prime minister next week. The president has asked the Union Council of Ministers to continue till the next government is formed in the next few days.
"The sun sets on this term, but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions. A new dawn awaits, a new term beckons," Modi tweeted. He said his government is even more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the "New India all of us dreamt of".
Meanwhile, BJP workers from Varanasi Friday handed him the official certificate of election.
Modi won the Varanasi constituency by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes, thus retaining the seat. Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture, he tweeted. Earlier in the day, Modi met officers and staff of the Prime Minister's Office at South Block.
Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.
Updated Date: May 25, 2019 11:06:59 IST
Highlights
Sonia Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, P Chidambaram arrive for Congress Working Committee meeting
In what is looking to be a sombre meeting of evaluation, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Siddaramaiah have arrived for the Congress's working committee meeting. Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh has also arrived at the venue.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, several others of Congress brass arrive for working committee meeting
Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, PL Punia, Motilal Vohra and Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh have all arrived for the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled on Saturday in New Delhi. The Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat it has faced in the Lok Sabha polls and possibly take a call on its future under president Rahul Gandhi.
TMC suspends BJP leader Mukul Roy's son: Subhrangshu to follow in father's footsteps, to join saffron party for 'new innings'
Suspended TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy on Friday said he would join the BJP within a few days, a "new innings" in which he will be able to "breath freely". The Trinamool Congress earlier in the day suspended Roy for six years for anti-party comments. Subhrangshu, the TMC legislator from Bijpur, is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy. "Now, I will breath freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated," he said, claiming that several others from the party will "follow his footsteps".
PTI
#CongBachaoRahulHatao trends on Twitter as BJP supporters take digs at Congress chief
As the Congress Working Committee prepares to meet on Saturday to introspect on and evaluate the party's performance, it is BJP's social media-happy supporters who have been tweeting en masse using the #CongBachaoRahulHatao hashtag to poke fun at speculation on Rahul's resignation from the party president's post. Several have noted how this possibility will perhaps be denied by Rahul's family itself.
SP removes all media panelists with immediate effect
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has dismissed the nomination of all the media panelists of the party, and asks the media houses to not invite any party office-bearer for debates.
Political parties to hold meetings to discuss success, defeats
Expect all political parties to huddle up with their respective leaders and office bearers in the wake of the historic results of the general elections. While the BJP will hold consultations with its allies at the NDA's Parliamentary Party at Parliament's Central Hall, the Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat and possibly take a call on its future at its working committee meeting. Trinamool Congress will review the BJP's rise in West Bengal. YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh will formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy so he can be sworn in as chief minister. Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, DMK leaders and MPs will hold a meeting to celebrate their stellar performance.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:06 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, P Chidambaram arrive for Congress Working Committee meeting
In what is looking to be a sombre meeting of evaluation, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Siddaramaiah have arrived for the Congress's working committee meeting. Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh has also arrived at the venue.
10:59 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, several others of Congress brass arrive for working committee meeting
Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, PL Punia, Motilal Vohra and Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh have all arrived for the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled on Saturday in New Delhi. The Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat it has faced in the Lok Sabha polls and possibly take a call on its future under president Rahul Gandhi.
10:46 (IST)
TMC suspends BJP leader Mukul Roy's son: Subhrangshu to follow in father's footsteps, to join saffron party for 'new innings'
Suspended TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy on Friday said he would join the BJP within a few days, a "new innings" in which he will be able to "breath freely". The Trinamool Congress earlier in the day suspended Roy for six years for anti-party comments. Subhrangshu, the TMC legislator from Bijpur, is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy. "Now, I will breath freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated," he said, claiming that several others from the party will "follow his footsteps".
PTI
10:43 (IST)
Narendra Modi to meet his mother tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, as much a part of the BJP and Opposition's poll campaign as any other plank, will get a visit from her son tomorrow (Sunday, 26 May). Modi tweeted that he will seek her blessings before visiting Varanasi the next day. Modi's visits to his mother, in Gujarat, always receive great media attention, something the Opposition had criticised more than often.
10:34 (IST)
#CongBachaoRahulHatao trends on Twitter as BJP supporters take digs at Congress chief
As the Congress Working Committee prepares to meet on Saturday to introspect on and evaluate the party's performance, it is BJP's social media-happy supporters who have been tweeting en masse using the #CongBachaoRahulHatao hashtag to poke fun at speculation on Rahul's resignation from the party president's post. Several have noted how this possibility will perhaps be denied by Rahul's family itself.
10:21 (IST)
SP removes all media panelists with immediate effect
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has dismissed the nomination of all the media panelists of the party, and asks the media houses to not invite any party office-bearer for debates.
09:57 (IST)
Political parties to hold meetings to discuss success, defeats
Expect all political parties to huddle up with their respective leaders and office bearers in the wake of the historic results of the general elections. While the BJP will hold consultations with its allies at the NDA's Parliamentary Party at Parliament's Central Hall, the Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat and possibly take a call on its future at its working committee meeting. Trinamool Congress will review the BJP's rise in West Bengal. YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh will formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy so he can be sworn in as chief minister. Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, DMK leaders and MPs will hold a meeting to celebrate their stellar performance.