Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE updates: Reports of Rahul Gandhi offering to resign incorrect, says Rajdeep Surjewala; CWC meeting underway



Lok Sabha election results 2019 LATEST updates: Hot in the heels of speculations as to whether Rahul Gandhi has offered his resignation at the Congress Working Committee meeting, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has confirmed that Rahul has not tendered his resignation and that such a claim is incorrect.

As the Congress Working Committee met to introspect on and evaluate the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the #CongBachaoRahulHatao hashtag began trending on Twitter. While many used it to reflect on whether the Congress chief would need to resign from the party in order to take it forward, BJP supporters used it to poke fun, noting how this possibility will perhaps be denied by Rahul's family themselves.

The Congress Working Committee meeting is set to take off in a few minutes. Several veteran leaders are seated at the table, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh, Siddaramaiah, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Sheila Dikshit, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, PL Punia and Motilal Vora are present.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, PL Punia and Motilal Vora have arrived for the party's working committee meeting scheduled on Saturday in New Delhi. Among others to have already arrived are UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and P Chidambaram. The Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat it has faced in the Lok Sabha polls and possibly take a call on its future under president Rahul Gandhi.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has dismissed the nomination of all the media panelists of the party, and has asked media houses to not invite any party office-bearers for debates. His party has won only five seats in the polls.

Expect all political parties to huddle up with their respective leaders and office bearers in the wake of the historic results of the general elections. While the BJP will hold consultations with its allies at the NDA's Parliamentary Party at Parliament's Central Hall, the Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat and possibly take a call on its future at its working committee meeting. Trinamool Congress will review the BJP's rise in West Bengal. YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh will formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy so he can be sworn in as chief minister. Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, DMK leaders and MPs will hold a meeting to celebrate their stellar performance.



Moments after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted resignation of the Union Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said while the sun has set on the term of the present government, the brightness of its work will continue to illuminate the lives of people.

With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returning to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha election, Modi is set to be sworn in as the prime minister next week. The president has asked the Union Council of Ministers to continue till the next government is formed in the next few days.

"The sun sets on this term, but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions. A new dawn awaits, a new term beckons," Modi tweeted. He said his government is even more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the "New India all of us dreamt of".

Meanwhile, BJP workers from Varanasi Friday handed him the official certificate of election.

Modi won the Varanasi constituency by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes, thus retaining the seat. Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture, he tweeted. Earlier in the day, Modi met officers and staff of the Prime Minister's Office at South Block.

