Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE updates: 'Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign, CWC rejected it unanimously,' says Randeep Singh Surjewala

Lok Sabha election results 2019 LATEST updates: Addressing his second press conference since the loss of his party in the Lok Sabha election, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said which Rahul Gandhi had in fact submitted his resignation at the party's Congress Working Committee meeting, the panel unanimously rejected it, asking him to instead restructure the party as he sees fit. Surjewala and KC Venugopal also expressed gratitude to the voters who exercised their franchise and the party's workers, candidates, allies and leaders for their role in the election.
YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy will meet Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao later today. YSRCP won 151 out of 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election. Jagan is expected to stake his claim to form the government in Andhra Pradesh.
The Congress Working Committee meeting has concluded at the party's headquarters. However, none of the leaders have spoken to reporters. Party leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold a media briefing at 3.30 pm, it is learnt.
Narendra Modi is likely to stake claim to form the new government at around 8 pm today, say reports. This will happen after the NDA's Parliamentary Party meeting. Moments after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted resignation of the Union Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said while the sun has set on the term of the present government, the brightness of its work will continue to illuminate the lives of people.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has submitted the list of winners of the Lok Sabha Elections to President Ram Nath Kovind. The president has, upon the advice of the Union Cabinet, dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha.
Hot in the heels of speculations as to whether Rahul Gandhi has offered his resignation at the Congress Working Committee meeting, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has confirmed that Rahul has not tendered his resignation and that such a claim is incorrect.
As the Congress Working Committee met to introspect on and evaluate the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the #CongBachaoRahulHatao hashtag began trending on Twitter. While many used it to reflect on whether the Congress chief would need to resign from the party in order to take it forward, BJP supporters used it to poke fun, noting how this possibility will perhaps be denied by Rahul's family themselves.
The Congress Working Committee meeting is set to take off in a few minutes. Several veteran leaders are seated at the table, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh, Siddaramaiah, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Sheila Dikshit, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, PL Punia and Motilal Vora are present.
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, PL Punia and Motilal Vora have arrived for the party's working committee meeting scheduled on Saturday in New Delhi. Among others to have already arrived are UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and P Chidambaram. The Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat it has faced in the Lok Sabha polls and possibly take a call on its future under president Rahul Gandhi.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has dismissed the nomination of all the media panelists of the party, and has asked media houses to not invite any party office-bearers for debates. His party has won only five seats in the polls.
Expect all political parties to huddle up with their respective leaders and office bearers in the wake of the historic results of the general elections. While the BJP will hold consultations with its allies at the NDA's Parliamentary Party at Parliament's Central Hall, the Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat and possibly take a call on its future at its working committee meeting. Trinamool Congress will review the BJP's rise in West Bengal. YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh will formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy so he can be sworn in as chief minister. Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, DMK leaders and MPs will hold a meeting to celebrate their stellar performance.
Moments after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted resignation of the Union Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said while the sun has set on the term of the present government, the brightness of its work will continue to illuminate the lives of people.
With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returning to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha election, Modi is set to be sworn in as the prime minister next week. The president has asked the Union Council of Ministers to continue till the next government is formed in the next few days.
"The sun sets on this term, but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions. A new dawn awaits, a new term beckons," Modi tweeted. He said his government is even more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the "New India all of us dreamt of".
Meanwhile, BJP workers from Varanasi Friday handed him the official certificate of election.
Modi won the Varanasi constituency by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes, thus retaining the seat. Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture, he tweeted. Earlier in the day, Modi met officers and staff of the Prime Minister's Office at South Block.
Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.
Updated Date: May 25, 2019 16:13:31 IST
Highlights
Randeep Surjewala addresses press conference after CWC meeting, says Rahul offered to resign
Addressing his second press conference since the loss of his party in the Lok Sabha election, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said which Rahul Gandhi had in fact submitted his resignation at the party's Congress Working Committee meeting, the panel unanimously rejected it, asking him to instead restructure the party as he sees fit. Surjewala and KC Venugopal also expressed gratitude to the voters who exercised their franchise and the party's workers, candidates, allies and leaders for their role in the election.
Ambika Soni says Rahul's leadership not question in meeting at all
Congress leader Ambika Soni has said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's leadership was not questioned in the party's CWC meeting at all, in spite of the speculation surrounding it.
CWC meeting concludes, no media interaction by leaders
The Congress Working Committee meeting has concluded at the party's headquarters. However, none of the leaders have spoken to reporters. Party leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold a media briefing at 3.30 pm, it is learnt.
Jagan to meet Andhra governor today
YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy will meet Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao later today (Saturday). YSRCP won 151 out of 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election.
BJP MP expects 'more torture' of party workers
BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said on Saturday that Bengal politics is filthy. "Wherever BJP has won there will be even more commotion and torture, after all they are the ruling party (TMC), police is with them and their cadres are experts in this," she told ANI. A BJP worker was allegedly shot dead in Bengal's Nadia two days after quitting the TMC.
BJP worker shot dead days after quitting TMC, say reports
A BJP worker was shot dead in Nadia district of West Bengal, an ABP report has said. The murder has come only days after the party worker quit TMC to join the saffron party. BJP has blamed Mamata Banerjee’s party for Santu Ghosh’s murder.
Why must Rahul resign, asks Sanjay Nirupam
Sanjay Nirupam, a key player in the Congress's Mumbai branch, has spoken against the demand for Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress chief. "There is a conspiracy to malign our leader and a well-designed plan to target him. It must be stopped and party must stand by him fully," he tweeted.
Congress worker shaves head after losing bet with BJP worker
ANI has reported that a Congress worker, one BL Sen, in Madhya Pradesh, has shaved his head after losing a bet to a BJP worker in Rajgarh. The two had decided that they will shave their respective heads if prime ministers were elected of the opposing parties.
Leaders begin arriving for NDA Parliamentary Party meeting
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat have arrived for the National Democratic Alliance's Parliamentary Party meeting, to be held at around 5 pm today (Saturday, 25 May).
President dissolves 16th Lok Sabha
President Ram Nath Kovind, on the advice of the Union Cabinet, has signed the order on dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha.
CEC submits list of winners to President
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has submitted the list of winners of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to President Ram Nath Kovind.
Tejasvi Surya posts meme of Modi standing with Avengers
In a leap of expression, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has posted a meme in apparent retaliation to comedian Kunal Kamra, projecting Narendra Modi's many qualities, all of which Surya claims, outshine the fantasy superheroes, Avengers. "Energy better than Hulk. Agility better than Captain America. Heavy lifting better than Thor. Vision better than Iron man. Tactics better than Black Widow," the young BJP MP wrote.
Delhi's new BJP MPs address press conference, Gambhir brings up AAP
At the press conference attended by all seven of Delhi's newly elected MPs, East Delhi elect Gautam Gambhir brough up his controversial run in with AAP's candidate Atishi on the campaign trail. AAP had accused Gambhir of circulating a wildly misogynistic pamphlet. "I don't have words to describe these people, who can blame me this way for just one seat," he said.
Faced with the charges, Gambhir had asked Arvind Kejriwal to prove they were true and offered to hang himself if they were. His present reaction to AAP may be considered a bit of a volte face, considering that he had exchanged pleasantries with Atishi right after being declared winner.
Reports of Rahul tendering resignation false: Randeep Surjewala
Hot in the heels of speculations as to whether Rahul Gandhi has offered his resignation at the Congress Working Committee meeting, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has confirmed that Rahul has not tendered his resignation and that such a claim is incorrect.
DMK leaders pay tribute to Karunanidhi after sweeping Tamil Nadu
DMK president MK Stalin and newly elected MPs and MLAs, along with other leaders of the party, paid tributes to M Karunanidhi, in Chennai, following their sweep of Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha election and comparatively worse performance in the bypolls. The leaders also met party general secretary K Anbazhagan at his residence.
Kamal Nath skips CWC meet
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath is not present at the Congress Working Committee meeting taking place at the party headquarters today. No reasons have been made official as to why Nath has skipped the meeting, even though speculation is alive that the leader is worried about his own government's future.
Congress spokesperson blames party hubris for loss, calls for removal of old gods
Congress spokesperson Aiyshwarya Mahadev tweeted in the aftermath of her party's loss in the Lok Sabha elections that it was not the BJP which beat Congress but its own hubris. She also called for a change of guard. The topic has proven a recurring one in the ranks of the Congress, as its working committee meets to discuss the future of the leadership in the party.
Modi's victory a loss for battle of ideas, writes Amartya Sen in NYT op-ed
Nobel laureate and economist Amartya Sen has written an opinions editorial in the New York Times, where he has called Narendra Modi's victory a loss of the "battle of ideas." He has criticised the open rightwing hatred allegedly harnessed by the BJP in the path to its electoral victory, citing examples of Pragya Singh Thakur and Modi's repeated mentions of the Balakot airstrikes.
"If Modi used his charisma in electioneering, he also poured money into electoral spending — many times more than the Congress Party and all the other political parties. This is in addition to the asymmetry in media coverage: The state-owned television network, Doordarshan, gave the ruling BJP twice the amount of airtime than it offered to the Congress Party in the important month of May," Sen wrote.
BJD leader who trounced Sambit Patra to donate salary for Fani relief
BJP MP Pinaki Misra, who defeated BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra by several thousand votes from Odisha's Puri constituency, has said that he will give up his 'entire salary and allowances' from the Parliament to the the Chief Minister's Relief Fund so that the people in his constituency can benefit from the resulting relief work.
Congress Working Committee meeting takes off
The Congress Working Committee meeting has taken off with the doors to the meeting room of the party's headquarters in New Delhi now being shut for discussions and evaluations on the party's dismal performance in the election. Several veteran leaders are seated at the table, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh, Siddaramaiah, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Sheila Dikshit, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, PL Punia and Motilal Vora are present.
Sonia Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, P Chidambaram arrive for Congress Working Committee meeting
In what is looking to be a sombre meeting of evaluation, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Siddaramaiah have arrived for the Congress's working committee meeting. Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh has also arrived at the venue.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, several others of Congress brass arrive for working committee meeting
Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, PL Punia, Motilal Vohra and Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh have all arrived for the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled on Saturday in New Delhi. The Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat it has faced in the Lok Sabha polls and possibly take a call on its future under president Rahul Gandhi.
TMC suspends BJP leader Mukul Roy's son: Subhrangshu to follow in father's footsteps, to join saffron party for 'new innings'
Suspended TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy on Friday said he would join the BJP within a few days, a "new innings" in which he will be able to "breath freely". The Trinamool Congress earlier in the day suspended Roy for six years for anti-party comments. Subhrangshu, the TMC legislator from Bijpur, is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy. "Now, I will breath freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated," he said, claiming that several others from the party will "follow his footsteps".
PTI
#CongBachaoRahulHatao trends on Twitter as BJP supporters take digs at Congress chief
As the Congress Working Committee prepares to meet on Saturday to introspect on and evaluate the party's performance, it is BJP's social media-happy supporters who have been tweeting en masse using the #CongBachaoRahulHatao hashtag to poke fun at speculation on Rahul's resignation from the party president's post. Several have noted how this possibility will perhaps be denied by Rahul's family itself.
SP removes all media panelists with immediate effect
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has dismissed the nomination of all the media panelists of the party, and asks the media houses to not invite any party office-bearer for debates.
Political parties to hold meetings to discuss success, defeats
Expect all political parties to huddle up with their respective leaders and office bearers in the wake of the historic results of the general elections. While the BJP will hold consultations with its allies at the NDA's Parliamentary Party at Parliament's Central Hall, the Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat and possibly take a call on its future at its working committee meeting. Trinamool Congress will review the BJP's rise in West Bengal. YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh will formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy so he can be sworn in as chief minister. Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, DMK leaders and MPs will hold a meeting to celebrate their stellar performance.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:12 (IST)
Randeep Surjewala addresses press conference after CWC meeting, says Rahul offered to resign
Addressing his second press conference since the loss of his party in the Lok Sabha election, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said which Rahul Gandhi had in fact submitted his resignation at the party's Congress Working Committee meeting, the panel unanimously rejected it, asking him to instead restructure the party as he sees fit. Surjewala and KC Venugopal also expressed gratitude to the voters who exercised their franchise and the party's workers, candidates, allies and leaders for their role in the election.
15:53 (IST)
CWC authorises Rahul to 'restructure' party
The Congress Working Committee, at its first meeting after its significant defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has passed a resolution authorising Rahul Gandhi to restructure the party.
15:34 (IST)
President thanks EC, voters for making elections a success
The President, upon being paid a visit by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora who presented the winners' list to him, appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission, its officers and staff, other government officials, police and security personnel. He said that all of them worked together tirelessly to uphold the sanctity of the people's opinion and for free and fair elections. Kovind also thanked the crores of voters in the country for exercising their franchise.
In accordance with the terms of Section 73 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a copy of the notification issued by the Election Commission of India was submitted to the President by the poll panel. This includes the names of the members who have been elected to the Lok Sabha as a result of the general election.
15:26 (IST)
Ambika Soni says Rahul's leadership not question in meeting at all
Congress leader Ambika Soni has said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's leadership was not questioned in the party's CWC meeting at all, in spite of the speculation surrounding it.
15:18 (IST)
All NDA allies to accompany Modi to Rashtrapati Bhavan
All NDA allies are expected to accompany Narendra Modi as he travels to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to stake his claim in forming the government. Among other NDA leaders to arrive were Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
15:12 (IST)
CWC meeting concludes, no media interaction by leaders
The Congress Working Committee meeting has concluded at the party's headquarters. However, none of the leaders have spoken to reporters. Party leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold a media briefing at 3.30 pm, it is learnt.
14:59 (IST)
Jagan to meet Andhra governor today
YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy will meet Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao later today (Saturday). YSRCP won 151 out of 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election.
14:54 (IST)
BJP MP expects 'more torture' of party workers
BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said on Saturday that Bengal politics is filthy. "Wherever BJP has won there will be even more commotion and torture, after all they are the ruling party (TMC), police is with them and their cadres are experts in this," she told ANI. A BJP worker was allegedly shot dead in Bengal's Nadia two days after quitting the TMC.
14:42 (IST)
Modi likely to stake claim to form govt at 8 pm, say reports
Narendra Modi is likely to stake claim to form the new government at around 8 pm today, say reports. This will happen after the NDA's Parliamentary Party meeting. Moments after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted resignation of the Union Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said while the sun has set on the term of the present government, the brightness of its work will continue to illuminate the lives of people.
14:36 (IST)
BJP worker shot dead days after quitting TMC, say reports
A BJP worker was shot dead in Nadia district of West Bengal, an ABP report has said. The murder has come only days after the party worker quit TMC to join the saffron party. BJP has blamed Mamata Banerjee’s party for Santu Ghosh’s murder.
14:21 (IST)
Why must Rahul resign, asks Sanjay Nirupam
Sanjay Nirupam, a key player in the Congress's Mumbai branch, has spoken against the demand for Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress chief. "There is a conspiracy to malign our leader and a well-designed plan to target him. It must be stopped and party must stand by him fully," he tweeted.
14:12 (IST)
Congress worker shaves head after losing bet with BJP worker
ANI has reported that a Congress worker, one BL Sen, in Madhya Pradesh, has shaved his head after losing a bet to a BJP worker in Rajgarh. The two had decided that they will shave their respective heads if prime ministers were elected of the opposing parties.
14:00 (IST)
Leaders begin arriving for NDA Parliamentary Party meeting
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat have arrived for the National Democratic Alliance's Parliamentary Party meeting, to be held at around 5 pm today (Saturday, 25 May).
13:43 (IST)
President dissolves 16th Lok Sabha
President Ram Nath Kovind, on the advice of the Union Cabinet, has signed the order on dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha.
13:39 (IST)
CEC submits list of winners to President
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has submitted the list of winners of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to President Ram Nath Kovind.
13:37 (IST)
Tejasvi Surya posts meme of Modi standing with Avengers
In a leap of expression, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has posted a meme in apparent retaliation to comedian Kunal Kamra, projecting Narendra Modi's many qualities, all of which Surya claims, outshine the fantasy superheroes, Avengers. "Energy better than Hulk. Agility better than Captain America. Heavy lifting better than Thor. Vision better than Iron man. Tactics better than Black Widow," the young BJP MP wrote.
https://twitter.com/Tejasvi_Surya/status/1127509862072537089
13:33 (IST)
Delhi's new BJP MPs address press conference, Gambhir brings up AAP
At the press conference attended by all seven of Delhi's newly elected MPs, East Delhi elect Gautam Gambhir brough up his controversial run in with AAP's candidate Atishi on the campaign trail. AAP had accused Gambhir of circulating a wildly misogynistic pamphlet. "I don't have words to describe these people, who can blame me this way for just one seat," he said.
Faced with the charges, Gambhir had asked Arvind Kejriwal to prove they were true and offered to hang himself if they were. His present reaction to AAP may be considered a bit of a volte face, considering that he had exchanged pleasantries with Atishi right after being declared winner.
13:12 (IST)
Reports of Rahul tendering resignation false: Randeep Surjewala
Hot in the heels of speculations as to whether Rahul Gandhi has offered his resignation at the Congress Working Committee meeting, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has confirmed that Rahul has not tendered his resignation and that such a claim is incorrect.
13:00 (IST)
12:31 (IST)
DMK leaders pay tribute to Karunanidhi after sweeping Tamil Nadu
DMK president MK Stalin and newly elected MPs and MLAs, along with other leaders of the party, paid tributes to M Karunanidhi, in Chennai, following their sweep of Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha election and comparatively worse performance in the bypolls. The leaders also met party general secretary K Anbazhagan at his residence.
12:28 (IST)
Kamal Nath skips CWC meet
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath is not present at the Congress Working Committee meeting taking place at the party headquarters today. No reasons have been made official as to why Nath has skipped the meeting, even though speculation is alive that the leader is worried about his own government's future.
12:26 (IST)
Congress spokesperson blames party hubris for loss, calls for removal of old gods
Congress spokesperson Aiyshwarya Mahadev tweeted in the aftermath of her party's loss in the Lok Sabha elections that it was not the BJP which beat Congress but its own hubris. She also called for a change of guard. The topic has proven a recurring one in the ranks of the Congress, as its working committee meets to discuss the future of the leadership in the party.
12:07 (IST)
Modi's victory a loss for battle of ideas, writes Amartya Sen in NYT op-ed
Nobel laureate and economist Amartya Sen has written an opinions editorial in the New York Times, where he has called Narendra Modi's victory a loss of the "battle of ideas." He has criticised the open rightwing hatred allegedly harnessed by the BJP in the path to its electoral victory, citing examples of Pragya Singh Thakur and Modi's repeated mentions of the Balakot airstrikes.
"If Modi used his charisma in electioneering, he also poured money into electoral spending — many times more than the Congress Party and all the other political parties. This is in addition to the asymmetry in media coverage: The state-owned television network, Doordarshan, gave the ruling BJP twice the amount of airtime than it offered to the Congress Party in the important month of May," Sen wrote.
11:47 (IST)
BJD leader who trounced Sambit Patra to donate salary for Fani relief
BJP MP Pinaki Misra, who defeated BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra by several thousand votes from Odisha's Puri constituency, has said that he will give up his 'entire salary and allowances' from the Parliament to the the Chief Minister's Relief Fund so that the people in his constituency can benefit from the resulting relief work.
11:41 (IST)
Bengal BJP leader predicts victory for party in Bengal Assembly polls
Saumitra Khan, the winning BJP candidate from the Bishnupur seat, who was once a TMC heavyweight has said here will be no contest between the BJP and TMC in the West Bengal Assembly elections. "They (TMC) will only be able to win a maximum of 60 seats," he has told ANI.
11:36 (IST)
Congress Working Committee meeting takes off
The Congress Working Committee meeting has taken off with the doors to the meeting room of the party's headquarters in New Delhi now being shut for discussions and evaluations on the party's dismal performance in the election. Several veteran leaders are seated at the table, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh, Siddaramaiah, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Sheila Dikshit, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, PL Punia and Motilal Vora are present.
11:06 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, P Chidambaram arrive for Congress Working Committee meeting
In what is looking to be a sombre meeting of evaluation, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Siddaramaiah have arrived for the Congress's working committee meeting. Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh has also arrived at the venue.
10:59 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, several others of Congress brass arrive for working committee meeting
Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, PL Punia, Motilal Vohra and Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh have all arrived for the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled on Saturday in New Delhi. The Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat it has faced in the Lok Sabha polls and possibly take a call on its future under president Rahul Gandhi.
10:46 (IST)
TMC suspends BJP leader Mukul Roy's son: Subhrangshu to follow in father's footsteps, to join saffron party for 'new innings'
Suspended TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy on Friday said he would join the BJP within a few days, a "new innings" in which he will be able to "breath freely". The Trinamool Congress earlier in the day suspended Roy for six years for anti-party comments. Subhrangshu, the TMC legislator from Bijpur, is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy. "Now, I will breath freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated," he said, claiming that several others from the party will "follow his footsteps".
PTI
10:43 (IST)
Narendra Modi to meet his mother tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, as much a part of the BJP and Opposition's poll campaign as any other plank, will get a visit from her son tomorrow (Sunday, 26 May). Modi tweeted that he will seek her blessings before visiting Varanasi the next day. Modi's visits to his mother, in Gujarat, always receive great media attention, something the Opposition had criticised more than often.
10:34 (IST)
#CongBachaoRahulHatao trends on Twitter as BJP supporters take digs at Congress chief
As the Congress Working Committee prepares to meet on Saturday to introspect on and evaluate the party's performance, it is BJP's social media-happy supporters who have been tweeting en masse using the #CongBachaoRahulHatao hashtag to poke fun at speculation on Rahul's resignation from the party president's post. Several have noted how this possibility will perhaps be denied by Rahul's family itself.
10:21 (IST)
SP removes all media panelists with immediate effect
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has dismissed the nomination of all the media panelists of the party, and asks the media houses to not invite any party office-bearer for debates.
09:57 (IST)
Political parties to hold meetings to discuss success, defeats
Expect all political parties to huddle up with their respective leaders and office bearers in the wake of the historic results of the general elections. While the BJP will hold consultations with its allies at the NDA's Parliamentary Party at Parliament's Central Hall, the Congress will introspect after the crushing defeat and possibly take a call on its future at its working committee meeting. Trinamool Congress will review the BJP's rise in West Bengal. YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh will formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy so he can be sworn in as chief minister. Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, DMK leaders and MPs will hold a meeting to celebrate their stellar performance.