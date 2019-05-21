Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Opposition leaders begin meet at Delhi's Constitution Club, to call on EC later

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates; Election Commission of India to start counting of 542 constituencies on 23 May: Leaders of several Opposition parties are currently holding a meeting at the Constitution Club of New Delhi. Among chief topics to be discussed are EVMs. The same delegation is expected to meet the Election Commission over the same issue at 3 pm. Among those in the delegation will be Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and Majeed Memon, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, Communist Party of India's D Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Sitaram Yechury, Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Mishra, Telugu Desam Party's Chandrababu Naidu, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's TKS Elangovan.

Amid poor numbers given by exit polls to the Congress in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Roshan Baig Monday dropped hints of quitting the party, and humbly appealed to Muslims to compromise with the situation, if NDA returns to power. "Well if NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation," he told a section of media. He also slammed KC Venugopal, calling him a ‘buffoon’ and said he felt sorry for Rahul Gandhi. He said: “KC Venugopal is a buffoon. I feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi ji. Buffoons like Venugopal, the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah & the flop show of Gundu Rao...The result is this.”

The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reiterated that polled EVMs are safe in the sealed strong rooms which are under surveillance and also urged people to keep faith in the poll panel. "Polled EVMs are safe in sealed strong rooms under security, CCTV coverage and surveillance of candidates. There is no possibility of changing EVMs. Don't panic and keep faith", the official handle of CEO, Uttar Pradesh tweeted on Tuesday.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi today (Tuesday), where he was expected to take part in a meeting of Opposition leaders over issues pertaining to EVMs and vote counting on 23 May. A delegation of Opposition party leaders will once again take up the issue of EVM tampering with the Election Commission, in a meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday.

"The proposed visit of the chief minister to New Delhi today stands cancelled," the CMO said, without specifying any reasons. According to the schedule of the chief minister shared with the media earlier, Kumaraswamy was to leave for Delhi by a special flight at 11 am and take part in meetings there, before heading back to the city in the evening.

The leaders, it has been reported, will seek recounting if VVPAT slips and EVM machine tallies do not match.

Many parties like DMK, AAP and Congress have already formed vigilance groups and teams to monitor strong rooms, in an effort to ensure that EVMs are untampered until 23 May. Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh (east), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday sent an audio recording to her party workers, urging them not to believe in the survey and "remain alert in the strong rooms and counting rooms."

Following an almost unanimously predicted exit poll edge, Union ministers belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party will meet party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday. The meeting is expected to be followed by a dinner for leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend the meeting.

