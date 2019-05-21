Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Opposition leaders begin meet at Delhi's Constitution Club, to call on EC later

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates; Election Commission of India to start counting of 542 constituencies on 23 May: Leaders of several Opposition parties are currently holding a meeting at the Constitution Club of New Delhi. Among chief topics to be discussed are EVMs. The same delegation is expected to meet the Election Commission over the same issue at 3 pm. Among those in the delegation will be Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and Majeed Memon, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, Communist Party of India's D Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Sitaram Yechury, Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Mishra, Telugu Desam Party's Chandrababu Naidu, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's TKS Elangovan.
Amid poor numbers given by exit polls to the Congress in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Roshan Baig Monday dropped hints of quitting the party, and humbly appealed to Muslims to compromise with the situation, if NDA returns to power. "Well if NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation," he told a section of media. He also slammed KC Venugopal, calling him a ‘buffoon’ and said he felt sorry for Rahul Gandhi. He said: “KC Venugopal is a buffoon. I feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi ji. Buffoons like Venugopal, the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah & the flop show of Gundu Rao...The result is this.”
The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reiterated that polled EVMs are safe in the sealed strong rooms which are under surveillance and also urged people to keep faith in the poll panel. "Polled EVMs are safe in sealed strong rooms under security, CCTV coverage and surveillance of candidates. There is no possibility of changing EVMs. Don't panic and keep faith", the official handle of CEO, Uttar Pradesh tweeted on Tuesday.
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi today (Tuesday), where he was expected to take part in a meeting of Opposition leaders over issues pertaining to EVMs and vote counting on 23 May. A delegation of Opposition party leaders will once again take up the issue of EVM tampering with the Election Commission, in a meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday.
"The proposed visit of the chief minister to New Delhi today stands cancelled," the CMO said, without specifying any reasons. According to the schedule of the chief minister shared with the media earlier, Kumaraswamy was to leave for Delhi by a special flight at 11 am and take part in meetings there, before heading back to the city in the evening.
Among those in the delegation will be Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and Majeed Memon, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, Communist Party of India's D Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Sitaram Yechury, Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Mishra, Telugu Desam Party's Chandrababu Naidu, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's TKS Elangovan.
The leaders, it has been reported, will seek recounting if VVPAT slips and EVM machine tallies do not match.
Many parties like DMK, AAP and Congress have already formed vigilance groups and teams to monitor strong rooms, in an effort to ensure that EVMs are untampered until 23 May. Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh (east), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday sent an audio recording to her party workers, urging them not to believe in the survey and "remain alert in the strong rooms and counting rooms."
Following an almost unanimously predicted exit poll edge, Union ministers belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party will meet party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday. The meeting is expected to be followed by a dinner for leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend the meeting.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 21, 2019 14:14:53 IST
Highlights
Opposition meet begins in Delhi
Leaders of several Opposition parties are currently holding a meeting at the Constitution Club of New Delhi. Among chief topics to be discussed are EVMs. The same delegation is expected to meet the Election Commission over the same issue.
Roshan Baig calls Venugopal a buffoon, leader leaves for Karnataka
Amid poor numbers given by exit polls to the Congress in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Roshan Baig dropped hints of quitting the party, and appealed to Muslims to compromise with the situation, if NDA returns to power. "Well if NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation," he told a section of media.
Even more damningly, he also slammed KC Venugopal, calling him a ‘buffoon’ and said he felt sorry for Rahul Gandhi. He said: “KC Venugopal is a buffoon. I feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi ji. Buffoons like Venugopal, the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah and the flop show of Gundu Rao...The result is this." Venugopal has allegedly left for Karnataka to hold talks with party leadership.
Milind Deora joins cry for EVM security
Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora hs written to Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, requesting "increase of vigilance and security at counting centers, so that EVM machines should not get tampered in any manner whatsoever."
EC issues area-wise clarifications for EVM safety concerns
The Election Commission has issued individual clarifications for each of the EVM-related complaints that have arisen out of Uttar Pradesh.
Ghazipur: An issue regarding candidates keeping a watch on EVMs in the strong room was allegedly resolved after the EC clarified that this was indeed allowed.
Chandauli: The EC has pronounced the allegation "frivolous," and said EVMs had proper security.
Domariaganj: EVMs were under proper security and protocol, said the poll panel. Agitators were convinced to stop protests by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police.
Jhansi: EVMs have been put under proper security and protocols are being followed in presence of candidates, EC said.
Keep faith, urges Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer
The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reiterated that polled EVMs are safe in the sealed strong rooms which are under surveillance and also urged people to keep faith in the poll panel.
Baijayant Panda thanks Kendrapada residents for 'looking out' for him
Newly anointed BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda tweeted that he was deeply touched by how Kendrapada people were looking out for him. He also shared screenshots of a text message exchange where someone wanted to report an alleged Model Code of Conduct violation to him.
AIADMK asks counting agents to be alert of DMK's 'dishonest practices'
The AIADMK Tuesday instructed its counting agents to remain vigilant over archrival DMK's "dishonest practices" during the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-polls, and asked them to ensure all standard procedures were followed.
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami said in a statement that agents must follow a slew of steps, including reaching the counting centres as early as 6 am on 23 May. Palaniswami is Tamil Nadu chief minister while Panneerselvam is his deputy.
EC issues statement on EVM tampering
After a string of rumors alleging that EVMs were being tampered with sparked protests in Ghazipur, Chandauli, Domariaganj and Jhansi, the Election Commission had issued a detailed statement addressing the situation in each of these regions.
"In fact in all the cases, polled EVMS and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of the political parties candidates. CCTV cameras are installed. CPAF security is there. A representative of each candidate will be allowed to keep a watch on strong rooms 24×7.The allegations are baseless," it said.
Kumaraswamy to skip Opposition parties' EVM meet
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi today (Tuesday), where he was expected to take part in a meeting of Opposition leaders over issues pertaining to EVMs and vote counting on 23 May. A delegation of Opposition party leaders will once again take up the issue of EVM tampering with the Election Commission, in a meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday.
"The proposed visit of the chief minister to New Delhi today stands cancelled," the CMO said, without specifying any reasons. According to the schedule of the chief minister shared with the media earlier, Kumaraswamy was to leave for Delhi by a special flight at 11 am and take part in meetings there, before heading back to the city in the evening.
BJP ministers, NDA leaders to meet in party headquarters
With exit polls forecasting NDA's return to power, top leaders of the BJP-led alliance will meet on Tuesday over dinner to be hosted by party president Amit Shah where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present, party sources said on Monday.
Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend the meeting, which will take place two days before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on 23 May.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:06 (IST)
Opposition meet begins in Delhi
Leaders of several Opposition parties are currently holding a meeting at the Constitution Club of New Delhi. Among chief topics to be discussed are EVMs. The same delegation is expected to meet the Election Commission over the same issue.
13:59 (IST)
Roshan Baig calls Venugopal a buffoon, leader leaves for Karnataka
Amid poor numbers given by exit polls to the Congress in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Roshan Baig dropped hints of quitting the party, and appealed to Muslims to compromise with the situation, if NDA returns to power. "Well if NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation," he told a section of media.
Even more damningly, he also slammed KC Venugopal, calling him a ‘buffoon’ and said he felt sorry for Rahul Gandhi. He said: “KC Venugopal is a buffoon. I feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi ji. Buffoons like Venugopal, the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah and the flop show of Gundu Rao...The result is this." Venugopal has allegedly left for Karnataka to hold talks with party leadership.
13:52 (IST)
Milind Deora joins cry for EVM security
Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora hs written to Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, requesting "increase of vigilance and security at counting centers, so that EVM machines should not get tampered in any manner whatsoever."
13:33 (IST)
EC issues area-wise clarifications for EVM safety concerns
The Election Commission has issued individual clarifications for each of the EVM-related complaints that have arisen out of Uttar Pradesh.
Ghazipur: An issue regarding candidates keeping a watch on EVMs in the strong room was allegedly resolved after the EC clarified that this was indeed allowed.
Chandauli: The EC has pronounced the allegation "frivolous," and said EVMs had proper security.
Domariaganj: EVMs were under proper security and protocol, said the poll panel. Agitators were convinced to stop protests by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police.
Jhansi: EVMs have been put under proper security and protocols are being followed in presence of candidates, EC said.
13:15 (IST)
Keep faith, urges Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer
The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reiterated that polled EVMs are safe in the sealed strong rooms which are under surveillance and also urged people to keep faith in the poll panel.
12:56 (IST)
Baijayant Panda thanks Kendrapada residents for 'looking out' for him
Newly anointed BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda tweeted that he was deeply touched by how Kendrapada people were looking out for him. He also shared screenshots of a text message exchange where someone wanted to report an alleged Model Code of Conduct violation to him.
12:47 (IST)
AIADMK asks counting agents to be alert of DMK's 'dishonest practices'
The AIADMK Tuesday instructed its counting agents to remain vigilant over archrival DMK's "dishonest practices" during the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-polls, and asked them to ensure all standard procedures were followed.
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami said in a statement that agents must follow a slew of steps, including reaching the counting centres as early as 6 am on 23 May. Palaniswami is Tamil Nadu chief minister while Panneerselvam is his deputy.
12:35 (IST)
EC issues statement on EVM tampering
After a string of rumors alleging that EVMs were being tampered with sparked protests in Ghazipur, Chandauli, Domariaganj and Jhansi, the Election Commission had issued a detailed statement addressing the situation in each of these regions.
"In fact in all the cases, polled EVMS and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of the political parties candidates. CCTV cameras are installed. CPAF security is there. A representative of each candidate will be allowed to keep a watch on strong rooms 24×7.The allegations are baseless," it said.
12:24 (IST)
Kumaraswamy to skip Opposition parties' EVM meet
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi today (Tuesday), where he was expected to take part in a meeting of Opposition leaders over issues pertaining to EVMs and vote counting on 23 May. A delegation of Opposition party leaders will once again take up the issue of EVM tampering with the Election Commission, in a meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday.
"The proposed visit of the chief minister to New Delhi today stands cancelled," the CMO said, without specifying any reasons. According to the schedule of the chief minister shared with the media earlier, Kumaraswamy was to leave for Delhi by a special flight at 11 am and take part in meetings there, before heading back to the city in the evening.
12:19 (IST)
BJP ministers, NDA leaders to meet in party headquarters
With exit polls forecasting NDA's return to power, top leaders of the BJP-led alliance will meet on Tuesday over dinner to be hosted by party president Amit Shah where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present, party sources said on Monday.
Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend the meeting, which will take place two days before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on 23 May.