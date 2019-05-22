Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: MHA alerts states, UTs on possible violence linked to counting of votes tomorrow

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates; Election Commission of India to start counting of 542 constituencies on 23 May: The MHA asked states/Union Territories to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes. The step was taken in the wake of calls reportedly given in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes.
Posing four questions to the Opposition parties over their demand on EVM-VVPAT tally, Amit Shah said on Twitter, "Just two days before the counting of votes, the demand for change in the electoral process by 22 Opposition parties is completely unconstitutional as no such decision is possible without the consensus of all parties."
The Congress party said that it was pointless to count VVPATs after the trends were already released. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was addressing the presser, said that the Election Commission ignored request of representatives of 75% electorate.
Counting will begin at 8 am. The trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon and results by 4pm in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, counting may continue till midnight in Goa which sends two MPs to the Lok Sabha
BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sadananda Gowda claimed that a number of Congress MLAs were in touch in with the BJP as they were unhappy with the government of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, according to India Today.
After his sister Priyanka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to boost party cadre's morale. He asked Congress workers to not lose hope, believe on their hard work and not believe the fake exit polls.
CNN-News18, quoted sources in the Election Commission to claim that the poll panel has rejected Opposition's request to count more VVPATs during counting tomorrow. The poll body has said that the counting will be held as planned.
The Supreme Court has granted protection from arrest till 28 May to BJP candidate from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat Arjun Singh, who is facing several cases. Referring to the volatile atmosphere during polling Benga, Singh sought protection from arrest stating that he he wanted to be present during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections tomorrow.
IPS Officer D Roopa who was in news earlier for exposing that Sasikala had access to more facilities in jail than a normal prisoner, has joined the EVM row. Roopa tweeted questioning that can all IPS and IAS officers be 'bought together' to facilitate EVM rigging?
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tweeted, "“EVM vilaap mandli wants to make EVMs as their hamper of defeat by raising questions on the Indian democracy and the election process. Unable to digest defeat of the dynasty, they want to discredit the democracy."
The Opposition parties in several states are keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the storage rooms where the voting machines are kept in high security.
Digvijaya Singh, senior Congress leader and the party's candidate in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, and his wife, visited voting machine store room at the central jail in the city last night. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress workers sat outside the EVM store rooms in Meerut and Raebareli, the stronghold of the Gandhis from where Sonia Gandhi is seeking a re-election, NDTV reported.
Udit Raj has asked why was Supreme Court objecting to counting more VVPATs
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday met former prime minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda as part of his efforts to mobilise opposition parties on the controversy over alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Confabulating with Gowda for over an hour here late Tuesday night after a meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi on the EVM issue earlier in the day, Naidu said 23 parties were raising the issue and demanding transparency and accountability. "Earlier, even the BJP had opposed EVMs," he said. "In Uttar Pradesh, we are seeing EVMs in hotels and homes... strong rooms are being changed," Naidu alleged.
Ex-Biju Janata Dal veteran and now a BJP leader, Baijayant Panda has said that the BJP was confident of forming the government on its own. However, on a question of the possibility of BJD joining hands with the NDA, Panda said that his new party will keep an open mind to consider such a possibility.
The leaders of 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha election results and asked it to ensure transparency and fairness in the counting process by verifying EVM results with VVPATs.
The opposition leaders, including from the Congress, the DMK, the TDP and the BSP, submitted a memorandum to the poll panel, demanding the tallying of votes of electronic voting machines with a paper trail of votes (VVPATs) of five randomly identified polling booths in an assembly segment before counting begins on Thursday.
Before meeting the poll panel, the leaders met at the Constitution Club to discuss the current political situation and the need for fairness in the counting process. They held talks after meeting the Election Commission as well and decided they would be in constant touch with each other on counting day and after that too to discuss possibilities of forming a coalition government, an opposition leader told PTI.
"It is requested that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified (05) polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes and not after the completion of last round of counting.
"If any discrepancy is found anywhere during the VVPAT verification, 100% counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done," the memorandum to the Election Commission stated.
The meeting came on a day the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking 100 per cent matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with EVMs.
Demanding fairness in elections, the leaders of the 22 parties who signed the memorandum said they represent the voice of 70 per cent of the electorate of the country.
They said they reached out to the Election Commission in January 2019 to increase VVPAT slips counting to 100 per cent or revert to the old paper ballot system.
"We told the EC that VVPAT machines should be counted first and if there is any discrepancy, then all of them in that segment should be counted," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters here after meeting the poll panel.
The poll body has now said it will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue, added Azad's party colleague Abhishek Singhvi.
"We are asking the EC to respect the mandate of people. It cannot be manipulated," Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu told reporters.
Alleging large-scale EVM bungling in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra demanded the deployment of central forces.
The opposition parties also raised concerns over the transportation of EVMs ahead of counting of votes and urged the Election Commission to probe the issue.
The opposition parties said they are seeking transparency and fairness in the counting of votes and respecting the mandate of the people of the country.
Those who attended the meeting included Congress' Azad, Singhvi, Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), CPI-M's Sitaram Yechuri and T K Rangarajan, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), NCP's Praful Patel and Majeed Memon (NCP) and DMK's K Kanimozhi. Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, RJD's Manoj Jha, CPI's S Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja, LJD's Javed Razawa, NC's Devender Rana and JD-S' Kupendra Reddy were also among those present.
"On VVPATs and the EVM tally, the EC is yet to come out with a procedure in case there is a mismatch. Even if there is one mismatch in the VVPAT samples picked for counting and EVMs, to maintain the integrity of the electoral process, all VVPATs in that Assembly segment must be counted," Yechury said after the meeting.
NCP's Majid Memon said the parties are demanding that "there should be fairness in the counting of votes".
Updated Date: May 22, 2019 18:17:37 IST
'No place for violence in democracy': Giriraj Singh reacts to Kushwaha and Ram Chandra Yadav's remarks
After RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha and ex-Bihar MLA Ram Chandra Yadav warned the BJP of violence over EVM row, Union minister Giriraj Singh said,"Despite the violence threat by Upendra Kushwaha and Ram Chandra Yadav, there is no place for violence in a democracy. This is the voice of frustration, the voice of defeat. The people will never accept those who don't accept democracy.
MHA alerts states, UTs on possible violence linked to counting of votes tomorrow
No doubt about genuineness of results using EVMs: TRS
The ruling TRS in Telangana said it does not have doubts about the genuineness of the election results using EVMs with VVPATs. "We don't have that kind of doubt. Earlier, we had raised some doubts. But it was clarified time and again and proved 0right by the EC, whatever their version. After that, we are convinced... we have won some elections and lost some...." TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy said.
He was asked about the Election Commission rejecting the Opposition demand to first count the VVPAT slips. TRS had also lost many elections in the past, Reddy said. "We are satisfied and we will go by whether we get positive or negative results. We will go by....that it is the people's mandate," he said.
Modi addressed 142 rallies, Rahul 145 plus eight media briefings
Opposition attempting to mislead public by questioning EVMs: Amit Shah
With Opposition leaders raising concern over EVMs, Amit Shah tweeted, "The questions raised by the Opposition on EVMs are an attempt to mislead the public. We should all stay unaffected by this and should try to strengthen our democratic institutions."
Pointless to count VVPATs after trends are out, says Congress
Congress party says EC gave no valid reason for denying our requests
Counting may continue past midnight in Goa, says state election officials
EC says Indian electorate 'created history' with highest voter turnout this election
The Election Commission said the Indian electorate "created history" by registering the highest voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Karnataka Congress MLA question hue and cry around EVMs post exit polls
Elaborate arrangements in MP for Lok Sabha polls counting
Sadananda Gowda says Congress MLAs in touch with BJP, claims report
Meanwhile, visuals from outside a counting centre in Bihar
The local administration has ensured multi-layered secuirty to ensure that no unauthorised person can access the EVM storage rooms.
What is VVPAT? How does it work?
Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail is an independent system attached with the Electronic Voting Machines that allows the voters to verify that their votes are cast as they desired. When a vote is cast, a slip is printed on the VVPAT printer containing the serial number, name and symbol of the candidate and remains exposed through a transparent window for seven seconds. After that this printed slip automatically gets cut and falls in sealed drop box of the VVPAT.
VVPAT's to be counted after EVMs, not before
The Opposition had requested that the Voter Verifiable Paper Trails be counted before the votes recored in EVMs are counted. However, the Election Commission has snubbed this demand, saying it will not change its counting procedure at the last minute.
'Crucial 24 hours, be on your guard,' Rahul Gandhi's message to Congress cadre ahead of counting
Will accept result even if results are different from exit polls, says BJP's RP Singh on EVM row
Reacting to Election Commission's decision to reject Opposition plea on counting VVPATs, BJP leader RP Singh told CNN-News18 that the BJP did not question the EVM's reliability when it lost in three states in 2018 Assembly polls, or when it lost by a few seats in Karnataka. He said that his party would not question the credibility of an insttution like the Opposition has, even if the results turn out to be different from exit poll predictions.
EC rejects Opposition's plea on VVPATs, says counting to take place as planned, reports News18
In a memorandum submitted to the EC, the leaders discussed their demands, which included counting VVPAT slips in five polling booths of each Lok Sabha constituency before beginning the counting of votes and not after the completion of the last round of counting. In the meeting that lasted for over an hour, the second demand posed before the poll body was that if any discrepancy is found during the VVPAT slip counting, all the paper slips of VVPAT at all polling stations of the Assembly constituency be counted.
SC grants BJP's Barrackpore candidate protection from arrest till 28 May
The Supreme Court has granted protection from arrest till 28 May to BJP candidate from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat Arjun Singh, who is facing several cases.
Referring to the volatile atmosphere during polling Benga, Singh sought protection from arrest stating that he he wanted to be present during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Singh, said around 20 criminal cases have been lodged against him from 4 April to 20 May due to political vendetta and to ensure that he remains away during counting of votes. "If I go back without protection I will be arrested. Tomorrow I have to be present at counting," the senior lawyer said, adding lawyers are on strike in Kolkata, News18 reported.
How are votes counted?
Counting of votes recorded on the EVM and tallying them with VVPAT paper slips will be held in special and secured booths under the close supervision of the Returning Officer and the supervision of the observer. For VVPAT, counting rooms will be set up in every polling booth. These rooms will be enclosed by a wire mesh, rule out unauthorised access to the paper slips.The selection of the five EVMs in every Assembly Constituency will be done by a draw of lots in the presence of all candidates. There are a total of 4,215 Assembly segments in India. When the five EVMs are chosen from each of these segments, it would increase the VVPAT verification percentage from 0.44 to a little under two percent.
EC wants to set new precedent of 'dark secrets', 'secluded chambers', says Congress
A day before the counting of the votes polled in the Lok Sabha election, the Congress on Wednesday termed as "constitutional travesty" the EC's rejection of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's demand that dissent notes should be recorded and alleged that the poll watchdog wanted to set a new precedent of "dark secrets" and "secluded chambers" in performing its duties.
IPS D Roopa backs EC's claim on EVM being tamperproof
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls Opposition 'Vilaap Mandali' over EVM rigging allegations
Buoyed by favourable exit poll results, BJP sets eyes on 2020 Delhi Assembly elections
Boosted by positive exit poll forecasts for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is now laying foundation for the assembly elections in the city in 2020, party leaders said yesterday. To improve the party's image here, the BJP leaders are focusing on performance of the three municipal corporations it has majority in, said a senior party leader.
Congress' Udit Raj drags SC into EVM row, asks why apex court opposed to counting more VVPATs
Congress leader Udit Raj courted a controversy on Wednesday when he questioned if the Supreme Court was involved in rigging elections. He questioned that why was the judiciary playing obstructionist in counting of votes.
Raj’s statement comes amid a growing demand by the Opposition to verify VVPAT slips of randomly selected polling stations before the counting of votes polled in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election begins on 23 May.
EC suspends 10 officials in Andhra for fiasco that led to repolling in Chandragiri in Andhra Pradesh
The Election Commission in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday suspended the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers of five polling booths in Chandragiri constituency after they were charged with dereliction of duties, The News Minute reported. The EC took the decision following an appeal for re-poll by YSRCP contestant Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy alleged that TDP resorted to malpractice on the day of polling. He alleged that the TDP denied voters belonging to a particular community from casting their votes. These officers were reportedy complicit and showed favouritism.
BJP's Barrackpore candidate moves SC for anticipatory bail, says TMC govt may order arrest due to political vendetta
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear plea of BJP candidate from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh seeking protection from arrest, at 12:30 pm today. Singh, who is a four-time legislator from TMC recently jumped ship to the BJP.
Earlier, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had also expressed suspicion that Singh could either be arrested or killed because he had abandoned TMC to join BJP.
Repolling begins at North Kolkata seat where voting was marred by allegations of rigging
Polling is underway at polling station number 200 in North Kolkata parliamentary constituency. ECI had declared void the poll held on 19 May at the polling station.
BJP's Rahul Sinha, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and CPI(M)'s Kaninika Bose Ghosh are in the fray from Kolkata Uttar constituency.
BJP claims 36 allies backing it as Opposition bid to fortify anti-BJP front continues
Riding high on exit polls prediction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah hosted a dinner party for their allies in National Capital. The BJP claimed that 36 allies have pledged support to the National Democratic Alliance in writing ahead of counting day, even as the Opposition's bid, primarily led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu continued to consolidate a non-NDA front.
Modi described the NDA as an alliance of India's hope and aspirations, saying it has become an "organic entity" like a family and is representative of the country's regional aspirations. The NDA leaders at the meeting, which was presided by Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, felicitated the prime minister and praised his council of ministers for their work.
Chandrababu Naidu takes lead in consolidating anti-BJP front; meets HD Deve Gowda
From time to time, there have been several efforts within the Opposition rank and file to consolidate a front to keep the BJP out of power. However, leading such forays is the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken it upon himself to round up as many leaders as possible before results are out. This is despite exit polls predicting a walkover for the NDA and a perceived lethargy in the Congress camp, which has invited all non-BJP, non-NDA parties to Sonia Gandhi's residence on counting day.
From Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav to Arvind Kejriwal and HD Deve Gowda, Naidu has met over 21 Opposition party leaders since polling has concluded. Last, he was seen visiting former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru.
After RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha and ex-Bihar MLA Ram Chandra Yadav warned the BJP of violence over EVM row, Union minister Giriraj Singh said,"Despite the violence threat by Upendra Kushwaha and Ram Chandra Yadav, there is no place for violence in a democracy. This is the voice of frustration, the voice of defeat. The people will never accept those who don't accept democracy.
NCP's Jaydutt Kshirsagar joins Shiv Sena
NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Ram Madhav slams Congress over EVM charges
Claiming that the people want Narendra Modi to return as the prime minister for another term, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said, "We'll form a strong government again, together with our NDA partners. They (Congress) are looking for excuses for their impending defeat tomorrow, they have blamed EC, now they are blaming EVMs, tomorrow they'll start blaming voters also."
The MHA asked states/Union Territories to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes. The step was taken in the wake of calls reportedly given in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes.
No doubt about genuineness of results using EVMs: TRS
The ruling TRS in Telangana said it does not have doubts about the genuineness of the election results using EVMs with VVPATs. "We don't have that kind of doubt. Earlier, we had raised some doubts. But it was clarified time and again and proved 0right by the EC, whatever their version. After that, we are convinced... we have won some elections and lost some...." TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy said.
He was asked about the Election Commission rejecting the Opposition demand to first count the VVPAT slips. TRS had also lost many elections in the past, Reddy said. "We are satisfied and we will go by whether we get positive or negative results. We will go by....that it is the people's mandate," he said.
Modi addressed 142 rallies, Rahul 145 plus eight media briefings
Ex-Bihar MLA Ram Chandra Yadav threatens violence over EVM row, shows weapon at presser
A day after Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha warned of violent reprisals from the public if the BJP and its allies tried to manipulate voting machines, former Bihar MLA Ram Chandra Yadav brandished weapons at a press conference to show his support to Kushwaha.
Sweet shop workers prepare ladoos in Ludhiana ahead of results tomorrow
Opposition's demand to change electoral process before counting unconstitutional, says Amit Shah
Posing four questions to the Opposition parties over their demand on EVM-VVPAT tally, Amit Shah said on Twitter, "Just two days before the counting of votes, the demand for change in the electoral process by 22 Opposition parties is completely unconstitutional as no such decision is possible without the consensus of all parties."
He further said that the majority of the Opposition parties questioning the reliability of EVM have won the elections by EVM. "If they don't believe in EVM, why would these parties have the power formula on winning the election?" he asked.
Opposition attempting to mislead public by questioning EVMs: Amit Shah
With Opposition leaders raising concern over EVMs, Amit Shah tweeted, "The questions raised by the Opposition on EVMs are an attempt to mislead the public. We should all stay unaffected by this and should try to strengthen our democratic institutions."
Congress says MCC has become Modi Code of Conduct
At the Congress press conference, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "I read out 'VVPAT slips have been counted due to either non-display of result from control unit or under rule 56 D of conduct of polls rule or whatsoever 'the reason shan't be included in draw of lots for mandatory verification of VVPAT slips'. What's the reason? Is it because 'Chunav Achar Sanhita' (Model Code of Conduct) has become 'Modi Prachar Sanhita' (Modi Code of Conduct)? Won't you do anything for credibility of EVMs? Will you make EVMs 'Electronic Victory Machines' for BJP? Is it because EC stands for 'Enfeebled Commission', 'Eradicated/Eliminated' Credibility'?
Pointless to count VVPATs after trends are out, says Congress
The Congress party said that it was pointless to count VVPATs after the trends were already released. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was addressing the presser, said that it defeats logic that the Election Commission wants to check the sample after all the votes are counted.
Congress party says EC gave no valid reason for denying our requests
The Congress party, in its presser, said that the Election Commission ignored the wish of the parties who represent close to over 75 percent of the electorate. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was addressing the Congress presser, said that the Election Commission did not even give one valid logistical reason for dishonouring their requests, while these parties had clearly stated multiple reasons to express their concerns.
Counting VVPATs after trends are declared will lead to protests, warns Sitaram Yechury
Sitaram Yechury has said that counting the VVPATs after the trends have already been made public is pointless and will give rise to protests and law and order problems.
Counting may continue past midnight in Goa, says state election officials
EC says Indian electorate 'created history' with highest voter turnout this election
The Election Commission said the Indian electorate "created history" by registering the highest voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
TRS confidents of winning 16 seats in Telangana; BJP hopes to pull off a surprise
A day ahead of counting of votes, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is upbeat about winning 16 of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Opposition Congress and BJP are also hopeful of winning a good number of seats.
"We have full confidence that we will definitely win 16 seats. We have no doubts about it. Majority may vary, but we will win 16," TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy said.
BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, who is the candidate from Malkajgiri in the Lok Sabha polls, said his party is going to pull off surprises by winning seats in "unexpected numbers". He siad the party's internal surveys had found that it stands a good chance to win Adilabad, and it did well in Nizamabad and
Karimnagar.
Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar, who is the party candidate from Karimnagar, said his party is expected do very well in Chevella, Nalgonda, Khammam, Karimnagar, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Bhongir constituencies.
Karnataka Congress MLA question hue and cry around EVMs post exit polls
Elaborate arrangements in MP for Lok Sabha polls counting
Sadananda Gowda says Congress MLAs in touch with BJP, claims report
BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sadananda Gowda claimed that a number of Congress MLAs were in touch in with the BJP as they were unhappy with the government of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, according to India Today.
Meanwhile, visuals from outside a counting centre in Bihar
The local administration has ensured multi-layered secuirty to ensure that no unauthorised person can access the EVM storage rooms.
What is VVPAT? How does it work?
Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail is an independent system attached with the Electronic Voting Machines that allows the voters to verify that their votes are cast as they desired. When a vote is cast, a slip is printed on the VVPAT printer containing the serial number, name and symbol of the candidate and remains exposed through a transparent window for seven seconds. After that this printed slip automatically gets cut and falls in sealed drop box of the VVPAT.
VVPAT's to be counted after EVMs, not before
The Opposition had requested that the Voter Verifiable Paper Trails be counted before the votes recored in EVMs are counted. However, the Election Commission has snubbed this demand, saying it will not change its counting procedure at the last minute.
Opposition tirade against EC undermines 11-layer 'technical security', 12-tier procedural safeguards
It is true that any new technology usually brings in some amount of confusion and concerns. In many parts of rural India, people still refrain from using internet banking as they believe that 'hackers' might steal their money. Such concerns usually stem from a lack of knowledge about the said technology. But at the same time, it is also true that some amount of awareness can dispel these fears. But when technology is used as a ploy to buttress one's ill-founded claims then no amount of awareness can help. This is what is happening with EVMs today.
ECI lists, at least, 12 layers of procedural and administrative securities to ensure that there can be no chance of manipulating the EVMs. Any malfunctioning EVM is kept separately and is not used in the election. Also, manufacturers certify at the time of FLC that all components in the EVM are original. After this, the plastic cabinet of Control Unit of the EVM is sealed using a "Pink Paper Seal", which is signed by representatives of political parties and stored in strong rooms. After this, the plastic cabinet of control unit of the EVMs cannot be opened. There is no access to any component inside of EVMs."
Read the full article here
'Crucial 24 hours, be on your guard,' Rahul Gandhi's message to Congress cadre ahead of counting
After his sister Priyanka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to boost party cadre's morale. He asked Congress workers to not lose hope, believe on their hard work and not believe the fake exit polls.
Will accept result even if results are different from exit polls, says BJP's RP Singh on EVM row
Reacting to Election Commission's decision to reject Opposition plea on counting VVPATs, BJP leader RP Singh told CNN-News18 that the BJP did not question the EVM's reliability when it lost in three states in 2018 Assembly polls, or when it lost by a few seats in Karnataka. He said that his party would not question the credibility of an insttution like the Opposition has, even if the results turn out to be different from exit poll predictions.
EC rejects Opposition's plea on VVPATs, says counting to take place as planned, reports News18
CNN-News18, quoted sources in the Election Commission to claim that the poll panel has rejected Opposition's request to count more VVPATs during counting tomorrow. The poll body has said that the counting will be held as planned.
In a memorandum submitted to the EC, the leaders discussed their demands, which included counting VVPAT slips in five polling booths of each Lok Sabha constituency before beginning the counting of votes and not after the completion of the last round of counting. In the meeting that lasted for over an hour, the second demand posed before the poll body was that if any discrepancy is found during the VVPAT slip counting, all the paper slips of VVPAT at all polling stations of the Assembly constituency be counted.
SC grants BJP's Barrackpore candidate protection from arrest till 28 May
The Supreme Court has granted protection from arrest till 28 May to BJP candidate from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat Arjun Singh, who is facing several cases.
Referring to the volatile atmosphere during polling Benga, Singh sought protection from arrest stating that he he wanted to be present during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Singh, said around 20 criminal cases have been lodged against him from 4 April to 20 May due to political vendetta and to ensure that he remains away during counting of votes. "If I go back without protection I will be arrested. Tomorrow I have to be present at counting," the senior lawyer said, adding lawyers are on strike in Kolkata, News18 reported.
How are votes counted?
Counting of votes recorded on the EVM and tallying them with VVPAT paper slips will be held in special and secured booths under the close supervision of the Returning Officer and the supervision of the observer. For VVPAT, counting rooms will be set up in every polling booth. These rooms will be enclosed by a wire mesh, rule out unauthorised access to the paper slips.The selection of the five EVMs in every Assembly Constituency will be done by a draw of lots in the presence of all candidates. There are a total of 4,215 Assembly segments in India. When the five EVMs are chosen from each of these segments, it would increase the VVPAT verification percentage from 0.44 to a little under two percent.
EC wants to set new precedent of 'dark secrets', 'secluded chambers', says Congress
A day before the counting of the votes polled in the Lok Sabha election, the Congress on Wednesday termed as "constitutional travesty" the EC's rejection of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's demand that dissent notes should be recorded and alleged that the poll watchdog wanted to set a new precedent of "dark secrets" and "secluded chambers" in performing its duties.
IPS D Roopa backs EC's claim on EVM being tamperproof
IPS Officer D Roopa who was in news earlier for exposing that Sasikala had access to more facilities in jail than a normal prisoner, has joined the EVM row. Roopa tweeted questioning that can all IPS and IAS officers be 'bought together' to facilitate EVM rigging?
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls Opposition 'Vilaap Mandali' over EVM rigging allegations
Opposition Parties keep night vigil outside EVM rooms amid poll rigging allegations
The opposition parties in several states are keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the storage rooms where the voting machines are kept in high security.
Digvijaya Singh, senior Congress leader and the party's candidate in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, and his wife, visited voting machine store room at the central jail in the city last night. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress workers sat outside the EVM store rooms in Meerut and Raebareli, the stronghold of the Gandhis from where Sonia Gandhi is seeking a re-election, NDTV reported.
Likewise, Gathbandhan candidates are keeping a keen watch outside the strongroom in Meerut constituency.
COUNTING OF VOTES on 23 MAY: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM
Prasar Bharati ties up with Google to live-stream 23 May counting of votes on YouTube
Prasar Bharati and Google have joined hands for the election results day on Thursday (23 May), to provide for a dedicated live stream of the verdict of the Lok Sabha and state polls on YouTube.
"What is going to happen is whenever anybody accesses YouTube from anywhere in India either through the website of YouTube or through the YouTube App, the first thing they will see on top will be a news stream from DD News updating the results," Prasar Bharati's Shashi Shekhar Vempati said.
Buoyed by favourable exit poll results, BJP sets eyes on 2020 Delhi Assembly elections
Boosted by positive exit poll forecasts for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is now laying foundation for the assembly elections in the city in 2020, party leaders said yesterday. To improve the party's image here, the BJP leaders are focusing on performance of the three municipal corporations it has majority in, said a senior party leader.
MP govt mulls reopening 2007 murder case in which Pragya Thakur was accused
Congress' Udit Raj drags SC into EVM row, asks why apex court opposed to counting more VVPATs
Congress leader Udit Raj courted a controversy on Wednesday when he questioned if the Supreme Court was involved in rigging elections. He questioned that why was the judiciary playing obstructionist in counting of votes.
Raj’s statement comes amid a growing demand by the Opposition to verify VVPAT slips of randomly selected polling stations before the counting of votes polled in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election begins on 23 May.
EC suspends 10 officials in Andhra for fiasco that led to repolling in Chandragiri in Andhra Pradesh
The Election Commission in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday suspended the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers of five polling booths in Chandragiri constituency after they were charged with dereliction of duties, The News Minute reported. The EC took the decision following an appeal for re-poll by YSRCP contestant Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy alleged that TDP resorted to malpractice on the day of polling. He alleged that the TDP denied voters belonging to a particular community from casting their votes. These officers were reportedy complicit and showed favouritism.
BJP's Barrackpore candidate moves SC for anticipatory bail, says TMC govt may order arrest due to political vendetta
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear plea of BJP candidate from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh seeking protection from arrest, at 12:30 pm today. Singh, who is a four-time legislator from TMC recently jumped ship to the BJP.
Earlier, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had also expressed suspicion that Singh could either be arrested or killed because he had abandoned TMC to join BJP.
Repolling begins at North Kolkata seat where voting was marred by allegations of rigging
Polling is underway at polling station number 200 in North Kolkata parliamentary constituency. ECI had declared void the poll held on 19 May at the polling station.
BJP's Rahul Sinha, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and CPI(M)'s Kaninika Bose Ghosh are in the fray from Kolkata Uttar constituency.
Smriti Irani pays homage to BJP workers killed in political violence
Union Minister Smriti Irani remembered BJP workers who died in the poll violence in Kerala and West Bengal. She said, "No words will ever be enough to pay homage to those who died. However , the best tribute would be that every day we contribute constructively to Nation building." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned the poll violence at the NDA's meeting yesterday.
BJP claims 36 allies backing it as Opposition bid to fortify anti-BJP front continues
Riding high on exit polls prediction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah hosted a dinner party for their allies in National Capital. The BJP claimed that 36 allies have pledged support to the National Democratic Alliance in writing ahead of counting day, even as the Opposition's bid, primarily led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu continued to consolidate a non-NDA front.
Modi described the NDA as an alliance of India's hope and aspirations, saying it has become an "organic entity" like a family and is representative of the country's regional aspirations. The NDA leaders at the meeting, which was presided by Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, felicitated the prime minister and praised his council of ministers for their work.
Chandrababu Naidu takes lead in consolidating anti-BJP front; meets HD Deve Gowda
From time to time, there have been several efforts within the Opposition rank and file to consolidate a front to keep the BJP out of power. However, leading such forays is the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken it upon himself to round up as many leaders as possible before results are out. This is despite exit polls predicting a walkover for the NDA and a perceived lethargy in the Congress camp, which has invited all non-BJP, non-NDA parties to Sonia Gandhi's residence on counting day.
From Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav to Arvind Kejriwal and HD Deve Gowda, Naidu has met over 21 Opposition party leaders since polling has concluded. Last, he was seen visiting former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru.
BJP will keep an open mind, says Baijayant Panda on possibility of BJD joining NDA
Ex-Biju Janata Dal veteran and now a BJP leader, Baijayant Panda has said that the BJP was confident of forming the government on its own. However, on a question of the possibility of BJD joining hands with the NDA, Panda said that his new party will keep an open mind to consider such a possibility.