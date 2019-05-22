Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Fearing rigging, Opposition parties keep round-the-clock vigil outside strongrooms in sensitive seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates; Election Commission of India to start counting of 542 constituencies on 23 May: The Opposition parties in several states are keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the storage rooms where the voting machines are kept in high security.
Digvijaya Singh, senior Congress leader and the party's candidate in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, and his wife, visited voting machine store room at the central jail in the city last night. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress workers sat outside the EVM store rooms in Meerut and Raebareli, the stronghold of the Gandhis from where Sonia Gandhi is seeking a re-election, NDTV reported.
Udit Raj has asked why was Supreme Court objecting to counting more VVPATs
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday met former prime minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda as part of his efforts to mobilise opposition parties on the controversy over alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Confabulating with Gowda for over an hour here late Tuesday night after a meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi on the EVM issue earlier in the day, Naidu said 23 parties were raising the issue and demanding transparency and accountability. "Earlier, even the BJP had opposed EVMs," he said. "In Uttar Pradesh, we are seeing EVMs in hotels and homes... strong rooms are being changed," Naidu alleged.
Ex-Biju Janata Dal veteran and now a BJP leader, Baijayant Panda has said that the BJP was confident of forming the government on its own. However, on a question of the possibility of BJD joining hands with the NDA, Panda said that his new party will keep an open mind to consider such a possibility.
The leaders of 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha election results and asked it to ensure transparency and fairness in the counting process by verifying EVM results with VVPATs.
The opposition leaders, including from the Congress, the DMK, the TDP and the BSP, submitted a memorandum to the poll panel, demanding the tallying of votes of electronic voting machines with a paper trail of votes (VVPATs) of five randomly identified polling booths in an assembly segment before counting begins on Thursday.
Before meeting the poll panel, the leaders met at the Constitution Club to discuss the current political situation and the need for fairness in the counting process. They held talks after meeting the Election Commission as well and decided they would be in constant touch with each other on counting day and after that too to discuss possibilities of forming a coalition government, an opposition leader told PTI.
"It is requested that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified (05) polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes and not after the completion of last round of counting.
"If any discrepancy is found anywhere during the VVPAT verification, 100% counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done," the memorandum to the Election Commission stated.
The meeting came on a day the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking 100 per cent matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with EVMs.
Demanding fairness in elections, the leaders of the 22 parties who signed the memorandum said they represent the voice of 70 per cent of the electorate of the country.
They said they reached out to the Election Commission in January 2019 to increase VVPAT slips counting to 100 per cent or revert to the old paper ballot system.
"We told the EC that VVPAT machines should be counted first and if there is any discrepancy, then all of them in that segment should be counted," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters here after meeting the poll panel.
The poll body has now said it will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue, added Azad's party colleague Abhishek Singhvi.
"We are asking the EC to respect the mandate of people. It cannot be manipulated," Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu told reporters.
Alleging large-scale EVM bungling in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra demanded the deployment of central forces.
The opposition parties also raised concerns over the transportation of EVMs ahead of counting of votes and urged the Election Commission to probe the issue.
The opposition parties said they are seeking transparency and fairness in the counting of votes and respecting the mandate of the people of the country.
Those who attended the meeting included Congress' Azad, Singhvi, Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), CPI-M's Sitaram Yechuri and T K Rangarajan, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), NCP's Praful Patel and Majeed Memon (NCP) and DMK's K Kanimozhi. Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, RJD's Manoj Jha, CPI's S Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja, LJD's Javed Razawa, NC's Devender Rana and JD-S' Kupendra Reddy were also among those present.
"On VVPATs and the EVM tally, the EC is yet to come out with a procedure in case there is a mismatch. Even if there is one mismatch in the VVPAT samples picked for counting and EVMs, to maintain the integrity of the electoral process, all VVPATs in that Assembly segment must be counted," Yechury said after the meeting.
NCP's Majid Memon said the parties are demanding that "there should be fairness in the counting of votes".
Updated Date: May 22, 2019 12:08:42 IST
12:08 (IST)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls Opposition 'Vilaap Mandali' over EVM rigging allegations
11:49 (IST)
Opposition Parties keep night vigil outside EVM rooms amid poll rigging allegations
Likewise, Gathbandhan candidates are keeping a keen watch outside the strongroom in Meerut constituency.
11:37 (IST)
COUNTING OF VOTES on 23 MAY: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM
Prasar Bharati ties up with Google to live-stream 23 May counting of votes on YouTube
Prasar Bharati and Google have joined hands for the election results day on Thursday (23 May), to provide for a dedicated live stream of the verdict of the Lok Sabha and state polls on YouTube.
"What is going to happen is whenever anybody accesses YouTube from anywhere in India either through the website of YouTube or through the YouTube App, the first thing they will see on top will be a news stream from DD News updating the results," Prasar Bharati's Shashi Shekhar Vempati said.
11:27 (IST)
Buoyed by favourable exit poll results, BJP sets eyes on 2020 Delhi Assembly elections
Boosted by positive exit poll forecasts for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is now laying foundation for the assembly elections in the city in 2020, party leaders said yesterday. To improve the party's image here, the BJP leaders are focusing on performance of the three municipal corporations it has majority in, said a senior party leader.
11:26 (IST)
MP govt mulls reopening 2007 murder case in which Pragya Thakur was accused
11:20 (IST)
Congress' Udit Raj drags SC into EVM row, asks why apex court opposed to counting more VVPATs
Congress leader Udit Raj courted a controversy on Wednesday when he questioned if the Supreme Court was involved in rigging elections. He questioned that why was the judiciary playing obstructionist in counting of votes.
Raj’s statement comes amid a growing demand by the Opposition to verify VVPAT slips of randomly selected polling stations before the counting of votes polled in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election begins on 23 May.
11:13 (IST)
EC suspends 10 officials in Andhra for fiasco that led to repolling in Chandragiri in Andhra Pradesh
The Election Commission in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday suspended the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers of five polling booths in Chandragiri constituency after they were charged with dereliction of duties, The News Minute reported. The EC took the decision following an appeal for re-poll by YSRCP contestant Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy alleged that TDP resorted to malpractice on the day of polling. He alleged that the TDP denied voters belonging to a particular community from casting their votes. These officers were reportedy complicit and showed favouritism.
11:07 (IST)
BJP's Barrackpore candidate moves SC for anticipatory bail, says TMC govt may order arrest due to political vendetta
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear plea of BJP candidate from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh seeking protection from arrest, at 12:30 pm today. Singh, who is a four-time legislator from TMC recently jumped ship to the BJP.
Earlier, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had also expressed suspicion that Singh could either be arrested or killed because he had abandoned TMC to join BJP.
10:57 (IST)
Repolling begins at North Kolkata seat where voting was marred by allegations of rigging
Polling is underway at polling station number 200 in North Kolkata parliamentary constituency. ECI had declared void the poll held on 19 May at the polling station.
BJP's Rahul Sinha, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, and CPI(M)'s Kaninika Bose Ghosh are in the fray from Kolkata Uttar constituency.
10:32 (IST)
Smriti Irani pays homage to BJP workers killed in political violence
Union Minister Smriti Irani remembered BJP workers who died in the poll violence in Kerala and West Bengal. She said, "No words will ever be enough to pay homage to those who died. However , the best tribute would be that every day we contribute constructively to Nation building." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned the poll violence at the NDA's meeting yesterday.
10:24 (IST)
BJP claims 36 allies backing it as Opposition bid to fortify anti-BJP front continues
Riding high on exit polls prediction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah hosted a dinner party for their allies in National Capital. The BJP claimed that 36 allies have pledged support to the National Democratic Alliance in writing ahead of counting day, even as the Opposition's bid, primarily led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu continued to consolidate a non-NDA front.
Modi described the NDA as an alliance of India's hope and aspirations, saying it has become an "organic entity" like a family and is representative of the country's regional aspirations. The NDA leaders at the meeting, which was presided by Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, felicitated the prime minister and praised his council of ministers for their work.
10:23 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu takes lead in consolidating anti-BJP front; meets HD Deve Gowda
From time to time, there have been several efforts within the Opposition rank and file to consolidate a front to keep the BJP out of power. However, leading such forays is the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken it upon himself to round up as many leaders as possible before results are out. This is despite exit polls predicting a walkover for the NDA and a perceived lethargy in the Congress camp, which has invited all non-BJP, non-NDA parties to Sonia Gandhi's residence on counting day.
From Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav to Arvind Kejriwal and HD Deve Gowda, Naidu has met over 21 Opposition party leaders since polling has concluded. Last, he was seen visiting former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru.
10:08 (IST)
BJP will keep an open mind, says Baijayant Panda on possibility of BJD joining NDA
Ex-Biju Janata Dal veteran and now a BJP leader, Baijayant Panda has said that the BJP was confident of forming the government on its own. However, on a question of the possibility of BJD joining hands with the NDA, Panda said that his new party will keep an open mind to consider such a possibility.