Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Fearing rigging, Opposition parties keep round-the-clock vigil outside strongrooms in sensitive seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates; Election Commission of India to start counting of 542 constituencies on 23 May: The Opposition parties in several states are keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the storage rooms where the voting machines are kept in high security.

Digvijaya Singh, senior Congress leader and the party's candidate in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, and his wife, visited voting machine store room at the central jail in the city last night. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress workers sat outside the EVM store rooms in Meerut and Raebareli, the stronghold of the Gandhis from where Sonia Gandhi is seeking a re-election, NDTV reported.

Udit Raj has asked why was Supreme Court objecting to counting more VVPATs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday met former prime minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda as part of his efforts to mobilise opposition parties on the controversy over alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Confabulating with Gowda for over an hour here late Tuesday night after a meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi on the EVM issue earlier in the day, Naidu said 23 parties were raising the issue and demanding transparency and accountability. "Earlier, even the BJP had opposed EVMs," he said. "In Uttar Pradesh, we are seeing EVMs in hotels and homes... strong rooms are being changed," Naidu alleged.



Ex-Biju Janata Dal veteran and now a BJP leader, Baijayant Panda has said that the BJP was confident of forming the government on its own. However, on a question of the possibility of BJD joining hands with the NDA, Panda said that his new party will keep an open mind to consider such a possibility.

The leaders of 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha election results and asked it to ensure transparency and fairness in the counting process by verifying EVM results with VVPATs.

The opposition leaders, including from the Congress, the DMK, the TDP and the BSP, submitted a memorandum to the poll panel, demanding the tallying of votes of electronic voting machines with a paper trail of votes (VVPATs) of five randomly identified polling booths in an assembly segment before counting begins on Thursday.

Before meeting the poll panel, the leaders met at the Constitution Club to discuss the current political situation and the need for fairness in the counting process. They held talks after meeting the Election Commission as well and decided they would be in constant touch with each other on counting day and after that too to discuss possibilities of forming a coalition government, an opposition leader told PTI.

"It is requested that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified (05) polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes and not after the completion of last round of counting.

"If any discrepancy is found anywhere during the VVPAT verification, 100% counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done," the memorandum to the Election Commission stated.

The meeting came on a day the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking 100 per cent matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with EVMs.

Demanding fairness in elections, the leaders of the 22 parties who signed the memorandum said they represent the voice of 70 per cent of the electorate of the country.

They said they reached out to the Election Commission in January 2019 to increase VVPAT slips counting to 100 per cent or revert to the old paper ballot system.

"We told the EC that VVPAT machines should be counted first and if there is any discrepancy, then all of them in that segment should be counted," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters here after meeting the poll panel.

The poll body has now said it will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue, added Azad's party colleague Abhishek Singhvi.

"We are asking the EC to respect the mandate of people. It cannot be manipulated," Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu told reporters.

Alleging large-scale EVM bungling in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra demanded the deployment of central forces.

The opposition parties also raised concerns over the transportation of EVMs ahead of counting of votes and urged the Election Commission to probe the issue.

The opposition parties said they are seeking transparency and fairness in the counting of votes and respecting the mandate of the people of the country.

Those who attended the meeting included Congress' Azad, Singhvi, Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), CPI-M's Sitaram Yechuri and T K Rangarajan, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), NCP's Praful Patel and Majeed Memon (NCP) and DMK's K Kanimozhi. Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, RJD's Manoj Jha, CPI's S Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja, LJD's Javed Razawa, NC's Devender Rana and JD-S' Kupendra Reddy were also among those present.

"On VVPATs and the EVM tally, the EC is yet to come out with a procedure in case there is a mismatch. Even if there is one mismatch in the VVPAT samples picked for counting and EVMs, to maintain the integrity of the electoral process, all VVPATs in that Assembly segment must be counted," Yechury said after the meeting.

NCP's Majid Memon said the parties are demanding that "there should be fairness in the counting of votes".

