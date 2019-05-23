Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP ups its vote share in Uttar Pradesh despite losing 11 seats

Beating all odds, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party looks set to win at least 60 seats in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, which was banking on the consolidation of the Dalit and Yadav vote bank, has been decimated. While the BSP is leading in 12 seats, the Samajwadi Party is ahead in only five seats. The Congress party is leading in one seat, Rae Bareli, where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading.

What makes this victory more significant is the fact that the saffron party looks set to touch the 50 percent mark in terms of the vote share. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP only gained 42.34 percent of the vote share despite winning an unprecedented 71 out of 80 seats. This is a rise of over seven percent in vote share since the last general elections. The rise in vote share this time contrasts with the loss of 11 seats in the ongoing elections.

The vote share of the BJP is also higher than what it captured during the Assembly elections in 2017. In the Assembly election, the saffron party won a staggering 312 seats but garnered less than 42 percent of the vote share.

The National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to return to power with a bigger mandate. As per the latest trends, the BJP on its own has crossed 300 seats for the first time in its history. The larger alliance, on the other hand, is leading in 351 seats. The BJP president Amit Shah and Modi too have won their seats by comfortable margins.

Follow all the latest updates from Lok Sabha election results 2019 here

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.