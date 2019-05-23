Lok Sabha election result 2019 WINNERS LIVE updates: EC attributes five wins to BJP, Narendra Modi to win Varanasi by margin of 3.85 votes

Lok Sabha election result 2019 WINNERS LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to win his "Kashi" Varanasi constituency as trends across the country show a favourable situation for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.

BJP Union Minister Giriraj Singh is likely to win the Begusarai constituency from Bihar. He will have defeated CPM's candidate and popular student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is trailing in the party's bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, is set to win the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

BJP'S Anurag Thakur has almost swept the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh, meanwhile BJP chief Amit Shah is leading by over two lakh votes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and is all set to win the seat.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has won from Wayanad in Kerala by a margin of just under 4 lakh votes.

With the counting of votes underway across 1,100 centres to elect the new Lok Sabha and numbers trickling in fast, all eyes are on the candidates who will emerge victorious at the end of the day as leads have started to consolidate already with may candidates surging ahead with over two lakh votes.

The results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which were held in seven phases between 11 April and 19 May, were declared on Thursday.

Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country in 2019 general election. The two-month-long political battle saw the involvement of over 90 crore voters.

The election to the Lok Sabha constituency of Vellore in Tamil Nadu was canceled in wake of cash seizures by the Election Commission.

This was the first general election where voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units were deployed in all seats.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.