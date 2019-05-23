Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Narendra Modi leading in Varanasi, Amit Shah in Gandhinagar; Rahul Gandhi leading in Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance is on course to form the next government as per the latest trends. The ruling alliance is leading in 342 seats while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance is leading only in 92 seats. Others, which constitute the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Telangana Rashtriya Samiti, Biju Janata Dal and the Telugu Desam Party, are leading in 108 seats.

Among the key candidates in the Opposition, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading in Rae Bareli, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad. Nakul Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath is leading from the family bastion of Chhindwara.

NCP leader Supriya Sule is leading in the NCP-stronghold of Baramati by over 30,000 votes. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading from Mainpuri. He is the sitting MP from Azamgarh, where his son Akhilesh Yadav is currently leading. Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh and sitting MP from Kannauj, is leading by a margin of 13,000 votes.

Several BJP leaders, including the party chief and the prime minister, are also leading in their seats. BJP president Amit Shah is leading from Gandhinagar by over a 2.25 Lakh votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi by over 2 Lakh votes.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is leading in Mathura by over 20,000 votes. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is leading by over 60,000 votes in East Delhi against Aam Aadmi Paty's Atishi. Union Minister Giriraj Singh is leading in Begusarai by over 90,000 votes against CPI's star candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Bhopal candidate and controversial Hindutva leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading against Congress' Digvijaya Singh by over 1 lakh votes. In what may be a massive jolt for the Congress president, Smriti Irani is leading from the Congress pocket borough of Amethi against Rahul Gandhi.

