Lok Sabha election result 2019 LEADS LIVE updates: Narendra Modi leads from Varanasi; Sadhvi Pragya edges ahead in Bhopal

May 23, 2019 09:45:40 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

  • 09:45 (IST)

    Maneka Gandhi trails from Sultanpur, Varun Gandhi leads in Pilibhit

    BJP candidate and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is trailing from Sultanpur, whereas her son — also a BJP candidate — Varun Gandhi is leading from Pilibhit.

  • 09:44 (IST)

    Harish Rawat leading from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

     Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress chief minister Harish Rawat is presently leading in the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency. 

  • 09:43 (IST)

    TMC's Abhishek Banerjee gains lead from Diamond Harbour

    TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee gains is currently leading from the hotly contested seat of Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

  • 09:42 (IST)

    Sharad Pawar's nephew Parth Pawar trailing from Maval

    Sharad Pawar's nephew Parth Pawar (NCP) is trailing from Maval in Maharashtra.

  • 09:41 (IST)

    SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal leading from Firozpur

    Apart from Badal, the key candidates in the Firozpur constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Congress' Sher Singh Ghubaya and Harjinder Singh Kaka Sran of AAP.

  • 09:40 (IST)

    Kiren Rijiju leading in Arunachal West

    Union minister Kiren Rijijiu has taken a lead in Arunachal West constituency.

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Jaya Prada takes lead in Rampur

    After trailing initially, BJP's Jaya Prada has now taken a lead against SP candidate Azam Khan in Rampur.

  • 09:38 (IST)

     BJP's Sambit Patra trailing from Puri in Odisha

    BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is currently behind in Odisha.

  • 09:37 (IST)

    Hans Raj Hans leading Delhi North West, Ravi Kishan takes edge in Gorakhpur

    BJP's star candidates Hans Raj Hans and Ravi Kishan are both leading in their constituencies — North West Delhi and Gorakhpur.

  • 09:35 (IST)

    BJP's VK Singh leading in Ghaziabad 

    VK Singh who is in a direct fight with SP-BSP candidate Surendra Goyal is leading from Ghaziabad.

  • 09:34 (IST)

    Manoj Tiwari leads from North East Delhi, Atishi trails in East Delhi

    BJP's Manish Tiwari is currently leading from the North East Delhi seat whereas AAP's Atishi is trailing from the East Delhi constituency.

  • 09:31 (IST)

    Ravi Shankar Prasad edges ahead in Patna Sahib 

    BJP minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading in Patna Sahib against Congress' Shatrughan Sinha.

  • 09:26 (IST)

    Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal leading from Bhatinda

    BJP ally in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal is presently leading in Bhatinda.

  • 09:15 (IST)

    Narendra Modi leads in Varanasi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently leading from his seat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. 

  • 09:14 (IST)

    Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur takes lead in Bhopal

    After initially trailing to Congress' Digvijaya Singh, the BJP candidate is now leading from the Bhopal hot seat in Madhya Pradesh.

  • 09:12 (IST)

    BJP's Babul Supriyo Leads in Asansol 

    BJP's sitting MP Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol constituency in West Bengal.

  • 09:11 (IST)

    Kirron Kher, Sunny Deol leading

    BJP's star candidates Kirron Kher and Sunny Deol are leading from their seats in Punjab's Chandigarh and Gurdaspur respectively.

  • 09:10 (IST)

    Amit Shah leading from Gandhinagar

    BJP president Amit Shah is leading from Gujarat's Gandhinagar constituency which used to be party veteran Lal Krishna Advani's seat.

  • 09:09 (IST)

    Shashi Tharoor trailing from Thiruvananthapuram

    Congress's star campaigner Shashi Tharoor is trailing from his seat in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

  • 09:07 (IST)

    Sumalatha Ambareesh leading in Mandya

    Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of the late film star and former Union minister MH Ambareesh, is leading from Mandya.

  • 09:06 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh leading from Lucknow

    Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is leading from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow constituency. 

  • 09:04 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi leading from Raebareli

    UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, a seat which has been a Congress bastion.

  • 09:02 (IST)

    Azam Khan leading from Rampur

    Samajwadi Party's controversial candidate Azam Khan is leading from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. he is pitted against BJP's Jaya Prada.

  • 08:46 (IST)

    Rahul leads in Wayanad, trails in Amethi

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi is currently trailing in Amethi with his BJP rival Smriti Irani leading from the hot seat. The Congress president is, however, leading Wayanad.

  • 08:45 (IST)

    BJP leads in 104 seats

    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has taken an early lead as counting of votes for the general elections results gathers pace across the country. The saffron party is leading in 104 seats as opposed to Congress' 22.

May 23, 2019 09:45:40 IST

