Lok Sabha election result 2019 LEADS LIVE updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav leads in Mainpuri; HD Deve Gowda trails from Tumkur

Lok Sabha election result 2019 LEADS latest updates: Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading against BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya in Mainpuri constituency, meanwhile, JD(S) veteran and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda is trailing from Karnataka's Tumkur.

BJP candidate and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is trailing from Sultanpur, whereas her son — also a BJP candidate — Varun Gandhi is leading from Pilibhit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently leading from his seat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi whereas BJP's first-time candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is leading from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is currently trailing in Amethi with his BJP rival Smriti Irani leading from the hot seat. The Congress president is, however, leading Wayanad, even as the party's star contender in the state Shashi Tharoor is trailing from Thiruvananthapuram.

The BJP has taken a huge early lead within half an hour of counting. The party is leading in 62 seats with gains in Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. In Karnataka, the BJP is leading in more than 20 seats.

As the numbers start to trickle in, leads will consolidate giving early edges to political parties but there are many heated contests in this general election which would be keenly watched.

There are many hot seats in Lok Sabha election 2018 which will be keenly watched including Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Raebareli which are Congress bastions and being represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi respectively. Rahul is contesting against BJP's firebrand leader Smriti Irani and he is also trying his luck in Kerala's Wayanad seat. Meanwhile, in the Varanasi constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is up against Congress' Ajay Rai and SP's Shalini Yadav.

Another interesting contest is in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal where BJP's Sadhvi Pragya is up against Congress' senior leader Digvijaya Singh in a royal battle of saffron siege.

Whereas, in the capital city of Delhi, it's a triangular contest between the Congress, the BJp and the Aam Aadmi Party with all the three parties vying for the coveted seven Lok Sabha seats.

