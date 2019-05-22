Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Guide to check results, trends on Election Commission website and app

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 | After a six-week long electoral process, the result for the 2019 Lok Sabha election is set to be known soon with the counting of votes beginning at 8 am on 23 May, 2019 (Thursday).

The poll panel had specially created a website for results and trends: results.eci.gov.in. The website is set to go live at 8 am and will let users look at the results and trends constituency-wise and party-wise.

Another way to check the results is via the 'Voter Helpline App', which can be downloaded by Android and iOS users from app stores. According to the Election Commission website, digital display boards have also been set up at several public places to show the trends and results.

The voting was held in seven phases, between 11 April and 19 May. Around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million eligible voters exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants. The results are expected only by late Thursday evening.

