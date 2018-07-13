Lok Sabha election: Narendra Modi to address 50 rallies across India by February 2019; PM spoke at 437 rallies ahead of 2014 polls

New Delhi: With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 50 rallies across the country by February next year, covering more than 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, sources said on Thursday.

This is in stark contrast to the 437 big rallies he addressed in the run up to the 2014 general election, according to NDTV. The report quoted BJP chief Amit Shah as saying that that Modi participated in 5,827 public interfacing events and travelled over three lakh kilometres across 25 states "to connect himself to the people everywhere" ahead of the 2014 polls.

According to PTI, the source said that BJP chief Amit Shah and senior leaders Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will address 50 rallies each ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

All the rallies have been planned to prepare the ground for the party's campaign. Each rally is being designed so that it covers two to three Lok Sabha constituencies, the source added.

Before the election dates of the Lok Sabha elections are announced, the BJP will already have covered at least 400 Lok Sabha constituencies by organising 200 rallies, a party leader said.

Besides these 50 rallies, Modi will also address rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where elections are scheduled later this year, the party leader said.

Wednesday's rally in Malout in Punjab was first of these rallies. Another similar farmers gathering is being planned at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh this month.

A party source said that the exercise has been planned to bring the organisation into election mode and prepare a platform for the BJP's campaign.

