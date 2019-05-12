Lok Sabha election: Delhi records 20.37% voter turnout in first four hours of polling; EVM glitches reported across National Capital

New Delhi: Amid reports of EVM glitches, the national capital recorded 20.37 percent polling till 11 am on Sunday, officials said. Voting began at 7 am and is scheduled to go on till 6 pm.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were among noted personalities who cast their vote. New Delhi, which is home to many VVIP voters, recorded 17.99 percent voting till 11 am while Northeast Delhi recorded 22.32 percent of votes.

The voting percentage for the rest of the five seats was: East Delhi (20.56 percent), Northwest Delhi (21.41 percent), West Delhi (20.76 percent), South Delhi (21.22 percent) and Chandni Chowk (18.31 percent).

Polling also started late on some booths while there were reports of EVM malfunctioning in different parts of the city. Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.

Sita, 23, a BEd student, a resident of Nizamuddin East area said, "I voted, with the issue of improvement in education on my mind. Education can bring about all-round change in lives of people."

Prerna Kapoor, 20, a first-time voter, and a resident of Kalkaji, said, " I feel responsible, and empowered after having become a part of the electoral process. Everybody should vote. I voted keeping in mind the bigger picture for the country. The problem of terrorism, India's economy and health are major issues for me."

