Lok Sabha Election Campaign LIVE Updates: Pinarayi Vijayan says Rahul Gandhi contesting polls from Wayanad is 'nothing but fight against Left'

Election Campaign 2019 LATEST updates: Kerala chief minister and CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan, in response to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad, said, "He's fighting in one of the 20 constituencies (in Kerala) and doesn't need to be seen as any different. We'll fight him. He should have contested from a constituency where BJP is contesting, it's nothing but a fight against Left."

Congress leader AK Anthony and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday announced that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also contest Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad. Rahul will be contesting the crucial general elections from two seats, Amethi and Wayanad.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided that the party will not be forming an alliance with AAP for the crucial Lok Sabha elections. His decision has been conveyed to Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit by party leaders PC Chacko and KC Venugopal, NDTV reported.

A formal announcement is likely today. Dikshit had, in a letter to Rahul and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, warned the top leadership an alliance with AAP would "hurt the Congress in the long run".

The ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha polls campaign Sunday with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda addressing a mega rally on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Titled 'Parivartana Samavesha', this will be the first rally jointly organised by the Congress and JD(S) after the combine came to power.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who visited BIEC ground near Nelamanagala to inspect the arrangements being made, said the event would be "historic." "This will be the first joint campaign by Congress and JD(S)... tomorrow's meeting is historic as it will send a clear message to people of the country from Karnataka for Lok Sabha polls," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Congress and JD(S) ministers, MLAs and leaders will be part of the event. Sunday evening's rally will also be attended by lakhs of workers of both parties from Tumkur, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru urban districts, Congress and JDS sources said.

Following this, state leaders of both parties would organise similar joint meetings at several places across Karnataka, they said. According to seat sharing arrangements, the Congress and JD(S) have decided to contest in 21 and 7 seats respectively.

For the coalition to emerge as a formidable opposition to BJP and win more number of seats, it is crucial for the Congress to transfer its votes to the JD(S) and vice-versa. However, dissidence over seat sharing among workers of both parties, who have been arch rivals for decades, has caused worry to coalition leaders.

According to the sources, organising the joint campaign is aimed at addressing this disgruntlement and send out a message that both the alliance partners are together. Both parties that had fought against each other ahead of May 2018 assembly polls joined hands to form an alliance as the election threw up a hung verdict. Karnataka will go to the polls in two phases, 14 constituencies each, on 18 and 23 April.

