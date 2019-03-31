Lok Sabha Election Campaign LIVE Updates: Pakistan couldn't divide India in 70 years, Modi-Shah did it in 5 years, says Arvind Kejriwal

Election Campaign 2019 LATEST updates: Narendra Modi criticises former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, "After Independence, the Indian struggle for development should have continued. The former finance minister said during a budget speech in 2014 that India should be proud that it stood at 11th position as World's largest economy. India has everything, every citizen has to dream. I did not say anything, we are now at 6th spot in 2019. India also now falls under elite space club."
"In the year 2013-14, I was the new face for the prime minister. My critics made me popular," said Narendra Modi in Delhi.
"Five years has gone by but current the Prime Minister of India has not kept the promises he made. There should be no confusion (on special status), as soon as our party comes to power in 2019, one of the first decision will be to give special status to Andhra Pradesh, " Rahul said.
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of insulting Hindus for not going to Ram janmabhoomi during her Ayodhya visit. "She said it is disputed land, so she didn't. She didn't go there as this would have upset a particular community," Adityanath said.
CPM chief Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that it's important for the Congress to clarify what the party means by fielding party president Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad. "What message is being conveyed by coming here and fighting against the LDF, the Congress has to decide. Any party can decide which candidate will contest from which seat but what's the message they want to convey, they'll have to explain to people."
Yechury also said that "removing" the BJP was the party's priority. "We are very clear, this election is an important one, that will decide whether a secular democracy will survive or not. Removing BJP is our priority."
Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his decision to contest Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad along with Amethi.
The law minister said the "truth" about Rahul's Hinduism has been revealed because Kerala's Wayanad is a constituency with "only 8 percent" Hindus, and the rest are minorities. "Some people are Hindus in thought and actions, and some are Hindus only before an election. They start going to temples only before the elections. The truth about the web of lies Rahul Gandhi has spun has been revealed."
"We did some research to find out why the Congress president chose Wayanad and saw that the constituency has only eight percent Hindus, rest are all minorities. The story of Rahul Gandhi's escape to Wayanad is in the composition of the constituency.
The BJP leader also said that Rahul's "roots" in Amethi "are crumbling". "Rahul Gandhi stands exposed today. If you like South India so much, why didn't you choose any other constituency?" Prasad questioned.
"On one hand he supports Hinduism, on the other hand he chooses to contest from a minoity-strong constituency," Prasad concluded.
BJP president Amit Shah, in a rally in Uttar Pradesh' Nagina on Sunday reacted to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Wayanad.
He said, "I read on WhatsApp that Rahul Gandhi has run towards Kerala, leaving Amethi behind. Why has he escaped to Kerala? All of you know that this time Rahul Gandhi is done for, in Amethi. So he is going to Kerala in a bid to win on the politics of polarisation."
In a rally as part of the Congress' campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada, party president Rahul Gandhi said that the "commitment" had been made by the Congress and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. "It's a commitment made by the country to Andhra Pradesh. It's our commitment that we'll give special status to Andhra Pradesh the moment we come to power in Delhi."
He added, "Mr Modi has been prime minister for 5 years and he has not fulfilled this commitment and frankly I am surprised that the parties in Andhra Pradesh aren't aggressively pushing for Mr Modi to give Andhra what it has been promised."
Kerala chief minister and CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan, in response to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad, said, "He's fighting in one of the 20 constituencies (in Kerala) and doesn't need to be seen as any different. We'll fight him. He should have contested from a constituency where BJP is contesting, it's nothing but a fight against Left."
Congress leader AK Anthony and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday announced that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also contest Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad. Rahul will be contesting the crucial general elections from two seats, Amethi and Wayanad.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided that the party will not be forming an alliance with AAP for the crucial Lok Sabha elections. His decision has been conveyed to Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit by party leaders PC Chacko and KC Venugopal, NDTV reported.
A formal announcement is likely today. Dikshit had, in a letter to Rahul and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, warned the top leadership an alliance with AAP would "hurt the Congress in the long run".
The ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha polls campaign Sunday with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda addressing a mega rally on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Titled 'Parivartana Samavesha', this will be the first rally jointly organised by the Congress and JD(S) after the combine came to power.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who visited BIEC ground near Nelamanagala to inspect the arrangements being made, said the event would be "historic." "This will be the first joint campaign by Congress and JD(S)... tomorrow's meeting is historic as it will send a clear message to people of the country from Karnataka for Lok Sabha polls," Kumaraswamy told reporters.
Congress and JD(S) ministers, MLAs and leaders will be part of the event. Sunday evening's rally will also be attended by lakhs of workers of both parties from Tumkur, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru urban districts, Congress and JDS sources said.
Following this, state leaders of both parties would organise similar joint meetings at several places across Karnataka, they said. According to seat sharing arrangements, the Congress and JD(S) have decided to contest in 21 and 7 seats respectively.
For the coalition to emerge as a formidable opposition to BJP and win more number of seats, it is crucial for the Congress to transfer its votes to the JD(S) and vice-versa. However, dissidence over seat sharing among workers of both parties, who have been arch rivals for decades, has caused worry to coalition leaders.
According to the sources, organising the joint campaign is aimed at addressing this disgruntlement and send out a message that both the alliance partners are together. Both parties that had fought against each other ahead of May 2018 assembly polls joined hands to form an alliance as the election threw up a hung verdict. Karnataka will go to the polls in two phases, 14 constituencies each, on 18 and 23 April.
31 March 2019
RECAP: Pinarayi Vijayan asked Congress to clarify intentions behind fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad
On 23 March, Kerala chief minister and CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Congress to clarify about the message it was sending out by asking party president Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from the state's Wayanad district.
The Kerala unit of the Congress, which is in opposition against the Left Democratic Front government in the state, had urged Rahul to contest from the seat.
“In Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP alliance is unarguably the main political force, whereas in Kerala it is the LDF. Gandhi is not coming to fight the BJP here, but the LDF,” Vijayan had told reporters.
“His (Rahul’s) arrival in Kerala, I believe, is not going to have a major impact in the electoral battle. But, with this move, the Congress would be sending out a message that it is not the BJP they are fighting, but the LDF. Congress needs to think what is the message they are trying to send out to the nation," the chief minister added.
Rahul's decision to contest from Wayanad as effort to 'bridge North-South divide'
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday, while announcing party president Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad along with the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said that the move was an attempt to "bridge the North-South divide".
He added that the decision also stemmed from the "attack on the social fabric" of India. Surjewala asserted that both Amethi and Wayanad were special for the Congress president.
Surjewala also said, "Why did Modi ji leave Gujarat and contest from Varanasi? Was he not confident in Gujarat? These are immature and childish comments. She (Smriti Irani) will complete a hat-trick of losses (in Amethi)."
AK Anthony announces Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest LS polls from Wayanad
Congress leader AK Antony, in a press conference on Sunday said, "Rahulji has given his consent to contest from two seats, very happy to inform you that he will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala."
Rahul Gandhi will also contest polls from Kerala's Wayanad
Congress leader AK Anthony and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday announced that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also contest Lok Sabha polls from Kerala's Wayanad. Rahul will be contesting the crucial general elections from two seats, Amethi and Wayanad.
Congress decides not to ally with AAP for Lok Sabha polls, says report
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided that the party will not be forming an alliance with AAP for the crucial Lok Sabha elections. His decision has been conveyed to Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit by party leaders PC Chacko and KC Venugopal, NDTV reported.
A formal announcement is likely today. Dikshit had, in a letter to Rahul and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, warned the top leadership an alliance with AAP would "hurt the Congress in the long run".
Ashwini Choubey 'misbehaves' with Bihar sub-district magistrate over MCC violation
Union Minister Ashwini Choubey was caught on camera while having a verbal altercation with a Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) in Bihar's Buxar after the official had stopped his convoy for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC).
In a video of the incident that occurred on Saturday night, Choubey, sitting on the front seat of a vehicle can be seen furiously reacting to the official who attempts to apprise the Union Minister about election commissions order.
“What’s the issue? Whose order is it. Send me to jail if you have to do something. This is my vehicle and you cannot seize it,” says Choubey to an official who in turn informs him that EC’s order is to confiscate the vehicles and not the individual and they will look into it.
Giriraj Singh shares stage with Manju Verma, Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case accused
Former Bihar minister Manju Verma who is out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case seen on stage during Union Minister and NDA candidate Giriraj Singh's rally in Begusarai on Saturday. Verma had been arrested under arms act linked to the Muzaffarpur case.
Amit Shah's assets grew three times to Rs 38.81 crore since 2012
The affidavit filed on Saturday by BJP chief Amit Shah while submitting his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat showed that his assets had grown over three times in the last seven years. According to the affidavit, the movable and immovable properties of Shah and his wife stood at Rs 38.81 crore, up from Rs 11.79 crore in 2012.
In Saturday's affidavit, Shah has mentioned that he and his wife's annual incomes, as per ITR of 2017-18, stood at Rs 2.84 crore, which comprised Rs 53.90 lakh for Shah and Rs 2.30 crore for Sonalben.
The income of Shah's wife more than doubled in a year as her 2016-17 ITR placed her annual income at Rs 1.05 crore. Shah's income as per his 2016-17 ITR was Rs 43.68 lakh.
Congress-JD(S) alliance to hold first joint rally for Lok Sabha election campaign
The ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha polls campaign on Sunday with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda addressing a mega rally on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Titled 'Parivartana Samavesha', this will be the first rally jointly organised by the Congress and JD(S) after the combine came to power.
16:49 (IST)
