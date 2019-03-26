Lok Sabha election: After LK Advani, MM Joshi left out of BJP candidates' list; party veterans also not included as star campaigners

New Delhi: Party veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have not made it to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) list of 40 leaders who will be campaigning for the party's candidates during the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

It is worth mentioning that both Advani and Joshi have also not made to the list of parliamentary candidates announced so far by the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and top leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Yogi Adityanath are some of the key leaders who are part of this list of star campaigners.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from 11 April and will go on till 19 May in seven phases. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases, and counting of votes will take place on 23 May. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.