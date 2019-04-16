Lok Sabha Election 2019: Your guide to fifth phase of voting, constituencies going to polls and the election schedule

In the fifth phase of voting, seven states comprising 51 Lok Sabha constituencies will vote in the Lok Sabha Election 2019 on 6 May.

Voting will take place in some seats of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be among the most watched contests between BJP and Congress in Phase 5.

Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

State-wise list of constituencies voting in Phase 5 on 6 May:

States Constituencies Bihar (5 seats) Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats) Anantnag (in all polling stations falling in Shopian and Pulwama districts.), Ladakh Jharkhand (4 seats) Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh Madhya Pradesh (7 seats) Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul Rajasthan (12 seats) Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur Uttar Pradesh (14 seats) Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Gonda West Bengal (7 seats) Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uleberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag

Following are the details of Lok Sabha constituencies set to vote in Phase 5 of polling:

Bihar

1. Sitamarhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 15,74,914

Female electors: 7,42,544

Male electors: 8,32,370

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly constituencies: Bathnaha (SC), Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Runnisaidpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Nawal Kishore Rai won the seat in 1999 but lost it to RJD’s Sitaram Yadav in 2004. JD(U) candidate Arjun Roy won the seat in 2009 while in 2014, RLSP candidate Ram Kumar Sharma clinched the seat.

Demographics: Located along the Nepal border, it covers large parts of Sitamarhi district. With a population of 34,23,574, Sitamarhi district has a sizeable number of Muslims residing there (7.4 lakh). Due to Maoist presence in the area, it is also an economically backward region, receiving funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund.

2. Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 16,27,969

Female electors: 7,50,685

Male electors: 8,77,284

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After delimitation, Madhubani assembly segment includes parts of Pandaul and Rahika.

Assembly constituencies: Harlakhi, Benipatti, Bisfi, Madhubani, Keoti, Jale

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Hukm Deo Narayan Yadav has been the MP thrice since 1999. In 2004, he lost to Congress’ Shakeel Ahmed.

Demographics: It covers parts of Madhubani and Darbhanga districts. 13.52 lakh people are Hindus in the Madhubani district, which also has a sizeable Muslim population of 17.5 lakh people. Apart from agriculture, the economy of the district depends on the export of products with the Madhubani motif.

3. Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 15,51,363

Female electors: 7,20,420

Male electors: 8,30,943

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Gaighat, Aurai, Bochahan (SC), Sakra (SC), Kurhani, Muzaffarpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Five-time Lok Sabha MP Jai Narain Prasad Nishad won the seat twice in 1999 and 2009 on a JD(U) ticket. JD(U) leader George Fernandes won the 2004 election. In 2014, Nishad’s Ajay Nishad grabbed the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: Muzaffarpur's name was etched in Indian political history when the late socialist leader George Fernandes won from here in the aftermath of the Emergency. Bhumihars, Yadavs, Muslims and Sahnis are found in equal numbers in this constituency. Bhumihar and Sahnis influence voting in their areas while Kayasthas are influential in the Muzaffarpur town. Vaishyas are also a sizeable section of the electorate here.

4. Saran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 15,39,744

Female electors: 7,05,383

Male electors: 8,33,361

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chapra parliamentary constituency was dissolved to form this seat in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha (SC), Amnour, Parsa, Sonepur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: One of the most politically significant constituencies in the country. RJD chief Lalu Prasad was elected from the erstwhile Chapra constituency prior to delimitation. He held the seat in 2009 as well. His wife Rabri Devi contested the 2014 polls but lost to BJP’s Rajib Pratap Rudy.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Saran district. The district has an SC population of 4,74,066 people. It also receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

5. Hajipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 16,49,547

Female electors: 7,54,500

Male electors: 8,95,047

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Patepur Assembly seat was moved to Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008, and upper-caste dominated Lalganj Assembly segment of Vaishali was added to Hajipur parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Hajipur, Lalganj, Mahua, Rajapakar (SC), Raghopur, Mahnar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Lok Janshakti Party chief and eight-time MP Ram Vilas Paswan has been at the seat since 1998 to present-day, except for one term in 2009 where he lost to JD(U)’s Ram Sundar Das.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Vaishali district. It has a population of 34,95,021. It is part of the Red Corridor and also receives funding from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Scheduled castes and Bhumihars dominate Hajipur in north Bihar.

***

Jammmu and Kashmir

1. Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency (in all polling stations falling in Shopian and Pulwama districts)

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 12,99,659 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,15,929

Male electors: 6,83,691

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tral, Pampore, Pulwama, Rajpora, Wachi, Shopian, Noorabad, Kulgam, Hom Shali Bugh, Anantnag, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag, Shangus, Bijbehara, Pahalgam

Results in last four elections: In 1999, JKNC candidate Ali Mohammed Naik won the election from this constituency. In 2004, JKPDP leader Mehbooba Mufti beat the JKN candidate by over 38,000 votes to be elected as the MP from here. Mirza Mehboob Beg, the JKN candidate who had been defeated in 2004, won the majority in 2009. Mufti won again in the 2014 election but resigned as MP in 2016 to become the chief minister of the state.

Demographics: Lying in the southern part of the Kashmir Valley, the Anantnag constituency is spread across four districts of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag. Interestingly, the Election Commission of India, in an unprecedented move, has decided to hold elections in this constituency in three phases. Politics in this strategically important constituency has been boiling since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016.

2. Ladakh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 1,61,644 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 79,730

Male electors: 81,910

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nubra, Leh, Kargil, Zanskar

Results in last four elections: In 1999, NC candidate Hassan Khan won the election and was elected MP. Independent candidate Thupstan Chhewang won the election in 2004. In 2009, Hassan Khan ran as an independent candidate and won the election. In 2014, Chhewang ran the election with a BJP ticket won a majority by a mere 36 votes. In 2018, Chhewang resigned from his post as well as the BJP leaving the seat vacant.

Demographics: The constituency, consisting of Kargil and Ladakh districts, is one of the biggest in size in India. It is demographically divided between the Shia-dominated Kargil and Buddhist-dominated Ladakh. The tug-of-war between the two different demographics is an essential part of local politics.

***

Jharkhand

1. Kodarma Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 16,39,629

Female electors: 7,69,613

Male electors: 8,70,016

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Kodarma, Barkatha, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Jamua (SC), Gandey.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Babulal Marandi, who was also the first chief minister of Jharkhand, won the seat in 2004 General Election, defeating JMM’s Champa Verma by more than 1.5 lakh votes. Marandi resigned from the seat and the party in 2006 and floated his own political party JVM. In 2009, he contested as a JVM candidate and triumphed over Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninst)(Liberation)’s Raj Kumar Yadav. However, he had to forfeit the seat to BJP’s Ravindra Kumar Ray in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across the Kodarma district, and parts of Hazaribagh and Giridih districts. Kodarma has a population of 7,16,259 people, comprising 3,67,222 males and 3,49,037 females. Around 15.21 percent of the population comes under Scheduled Tribes. Hazaribagh district is a Hindu-majority district with 80.55 percent following Hinduism. The Census 2011 figures indicate that the percentage share of scheduled caste population to total population in Giridih district was 13.31 percent while that of scheduled tribes is 9.74 percent. The literacy rate is 63.1 percent in the district.

2. Ranchi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 16,48,464

Female electors: 7,79,681

Male electors: 8,68,783

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress MP Subodh Kant Sahay kept the BJP at bay for two terms, 2004 and 2009, defeating the saffron party candidate Ram Tahal Choudhary on both occasions. However, riding on the Modi wave, Choudhary vanquished Sahay in the 2014 General Election, by more than 1.99 lakh votes.

Demographics: Ranchi parliamentary constituency comprises parts Seraikella Kharsawan and Ranchi districts. Seraikella Kharsawan comes under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. According to Census 2011, the population of Seraikella Kharsawan district is 10.63 lakh persons. More than 60 percent of the population is engaged in the primary sector. Ranchi district is the seventh most densely populated state. In this district, 51.29 percent of the population comprises Hindus while Muslims constitute 28.77 percent as per Census 2011. Ranchi is also rich in natural and mineral resources.

3. Khunti Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 11,11,852

Female electors: 5,46,308

Male electors: 5,65,544

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Kolebira (ST), Simdega (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Veteran Congress leader and former Bihar minister, Sushila Kerketta, won the Khunti Lok Sabha seat, defeating tribal leader and BJP candidate Kariya Munda in 2004. Kerketta passed away in 2009. In the same year, Munda won the seat on the BJP ticket conquering Congress candidate Neil Tirkey. He was also the Deputy Speaker of the 15th Lok Sabha. Munda continued to hold the seat in the 2014 election as well.

Demographics: This Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire Khunti and Simdega district and includes parts of Ranchi and Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Historically known as the birthplace of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Khunti district has a population of 5,31,885 people. The district is part of the South Chotanagpur division. The region comes under the Red Corridor experiencing considerable Maoist insurgency. It has a tribal population of 3,89,626 people. Simdega district has a population of nearly six lakh people, where more than 86 percent of total workers depend on agriculture for their livelihood. Nearly 80 percent of its population comprises tribal communities. Its literacy rate is 67.99 percent. It is the only Christian majority district in the state (51.1 percent) with 3.06 lakh people following the religion as per the 2011 Census. Ranchi district’s population constitutes 8.83 percent (29,14,253 persons) of Jharkhand’s population, as per Census 2011. Its sex ratio stands at 949. The district has a literacy rate of 76.06 percent. The district is also a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grants Fund Programme.

4. Hazaribagh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 15,18,831

Female electors: 7,06,344

Male electors: 8,12,487

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribagh

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister of finance Yashwant Sinha contested the 2004 General Election from Hazaribagh constituency but lost to Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the CPI. However, the senior BJP leader won the seat in 2009, defeating Congress’ Saurabh Narain Singh. In 2014, Sinha’s son, Jayant Sinha emerged victorious with a winning margin of 16.45 percent votes. He is also the Union minister of state for civil aviation in the Narendra Modi government. On 18 March, the Ranchi district administration filed a poll code violation case against Jayant. The case was filed on a complaint by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha that wrote to Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer L Khiangte, claiming that Sinha has used the convocation ceremony at IIM-Ranchi to publicise the BJP government's achievements, in gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Ramgarh district and parts of Hazaribagh district. According to Census 2011, Hazaribagh has a population of nearly 17.34 lakh people, of which 58.41 percent are literate. The district of Ramgarh has a population of 9.49 lakh people, comprising 494230 males and 455213 females. The Scheduled Tribes population in the district stands at 2.01 lakh people.

***

Madhya Pradesh

1. Tikamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 6

Total Electors: 15,29,003 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,20,908

Female Electors: 7,08,095

Assembly Constituencies: Tikamgarh, Jatara, Prithvipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chhatarpur, Bijawar

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Virendra Kumar is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The constituency covers the whole of Tikamgarh and part of Chhatarpur district. The areas that are covered under the Lok Sabha constituency are one of the most economically backward regions in India. At least 77 percent of the population lives in rural areas. The Scheduled Castes form at least one-fourth of the total population in the Lok Sabha constituency.

2. Damoh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 7

Total Electors: 16,51,106 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,82,506

Female Electors: 7,68,600

Assembly Constituencies: Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, Hatta

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, BJP’s Ramkrishna Kusumaria was elected for the fourth consecutive time. In the next election, Chandrabhan Bhaiyya of the BJP won the seat. In the 2009 elections, Shivraj Singh Lodhi was able to retain the seat as a BJP candidate. In the last election, former Union minister Prahlad Patel of the saffron party defeated Choudhary Mahendra Pratap Singh of the Congress by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Demography: The constituency covers parts of Damoh, Chhatarpur and Sagar districts. According to the caste calculations in the Lok Sabha constituency, political parties always prefer to nominate candidates belonging to the Backward Castes. This is because OBC electors are numerically significant in Damoh. Kurmis and Lodhis are the two major OBC communities in the constituency. They together constitute over 27 percent of the electorate. On the other hand, Scheduled Castes are about 15 percent of the population.

3. Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 8

Total Electors: 17,02,794 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,07,312

Female Electors: 7,95,482

Assembly Constituencies: Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Murwara, Bahoriband

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Parts of the constituency were merged with the newly created Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Except for the period between 1999 and 2004, when senior Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi won the seat, Khajuraho has been the political citadel of the BJP. In 2004, Ramkrishna Kusumaria won the seat, while five years later, BJP candidate Jeetendra Singh Bundela retained the seat. In the last election, Nagendra Singh of the BJP won the seat.

Demography: Khajuraho, famous for its ancient architectural marvels, is situated in economically under-developed Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh. Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency is considered the home turf of Union Minister Uma Bharti. The constituency, which covers the whole of Panna district and parts of Chattarpur and Katni districts, is dominated by castes categorised under the OBCs. The Kurmi and Lodhi community are the two significant communities in the constituency. Scheduled Castes constitute less than 20 percent of the population, while Panna district has a significant Scheduled Tribes electorate too.

4. Satna Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 9

Total Electors: 14,58,084 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,72,026

Female Electors: 686,058

Assembly Constituencies: Chitrakoot, Raigaon, Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1998 and 1999 elections, Ramanand Singh won the seat on a BJP ticket. Since 2004, the seat is held by BJP’s Ganesh Singh.

Demography: Once known for being the bastion of former Union Minister Arjun Singh, Satna Lok Sabha constituency covers the whole of Satna district. The constituency is geographically a part of the Baghelkhand division of the Vindhya region. The constituency, like in other parts of the state, is dominated by voters belonging to the OBC community. Since Satna was home to many tiny princely states, the influence of the Thakur community is still felt. Satna also has a significant tribal population, with some estimates pegging them at around 20 percent of the total population.

5. Rewa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 10

Total Electors: 15,44,719 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,21,800

Female Electors: 7,22,919

Assembly Constituencies: Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan (SC), Rewa, Gurh

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Sunderlal Tiwari of the Congress won the seat. In the 2004 elections, senior BJP leader Chandramani Tripathi won the seat. However, in the 2009 elections, BSP scored a surprised by wresting the seat from the BJP. In the 2014 polls, BSP’s Deoraj Singh Patel lost to BJP’s Janardhan Mishra by over 1.6 Lakh votes.

Demography: Unlike in many parts of the state where OBC voters are dominant, Rewa boasts of strong Brahmin and Thakur vote banks, which account for half of the electorate. This also explains the dominance of Brahmins and — to a lesser extent — Thakur candidates in the constituency. Among the OBCs, the Kurmi community is influential in the constituency.

6. Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 17

Total Electors: 15,68,127 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,35,492

Female Electors: 7,32,635

Assembly Constituencies: Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Hoshangabad, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Udaipura

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Itarsi was merged with Hoshangabad Assembly seat.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Hoshangabad has been a BJP bastion since 1989. This constituency has been represented by Sartaj Singh five times between 1989 and 2009. Former chief minister Sundarlal Patwa also represented the constituency in the 13th Lok Sabha. The seat is currently held by Uday Pratap Singh of the BJP.

Demography: Situated on the banks of the river Narmada, Hoshangabad city is a regional economic hub. The Lok Sabha constituency covers the whole of Hoshangabad and parts of Narsinghpur and Raisen districts. One-fourth of the population resides in urban areas. About 16 percent of the population belongs to the Scheduled Castes.

7. Betul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 29

Total Electors: 16,07,822 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,36,835

Female Electors: 7,70,987

Assembly Constituencies: Multai, Amla, Betul, Ghoradongri, Bhainsdehi, Timarni, Harda, Harsud

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has been winning on this seat since 1996. Since 2009, Jyoti Dhurve is the sitting MP. In the 2014 elections, Dhurve defeated Congress’s Ajay Shah Makrai by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes.

Demography: Over 40 percent of the population in Betul belong to the Scheduled Tribes. Being a constituency which borders Maharashtra, there is a sizable number of Marathi-speaking electorate too.

***

Rajasthan

1. Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 17,18,421 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,08,672

Male electors: 9,09,749

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Bhadra and Nohar Assembly segments were removed from this constituency in 2008. Raisinghnagar, Suratgarh and Pilibanga Assembly constituencies were added from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sadulshahar, Ganganagar, Karanpur, Suratgarh, Raisinghnagar (SC), Sangaria, Hanumangarh, Pilibanga (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP stronghold, Nihal Chand won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, he lost to Congress leader Bharat Ram Meghwal. However, Chand won the seat again in 2014 and is a four-time MP from the constituency.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts. The region is also known as the ‘Punjab of Rajasthan’ as it is primarily inhabited with Punjabi Hindus and Sikhs. It has a sizeable number of Meghwal voters. Jats, Sonis, Brahmins, Kumhars and Aggarwals are also part of the electorate.

2. Bikaner Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 15,91,068

Female electors: 7,44,004

Male electors: 8,47,064

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Raisinghnagar, Suratgarh and Pilibanga Assembly segments were removed from this constituency in 2008. Khajuwala and Anupgarh Assembly constituencies were created post-delimitation. Bikaner Assembly segment was split into two parts – Bikaner West and Bikaner East.

Assembly constituencies: Anupgarh (SC), Khajuwala (SC), Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, Nokha

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi won the seat. However, he lost to BJP’s Dharmendra in the next General Election in 2004. Since 2009, BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal has been representing the constituency.

Demographics: It covers the entire Jhunjhunun district and a part of Sikar district. Part of the Shekhawati region, Jats dominate the electorate. Muslims and Rajputs also have a sizeable presence in this constituency.

3. Churu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 17,53,825

Female electors: 8,25,785

Male electors: 9,28,040

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhadra and Nohar Assembly segments were added from Ganganagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Dungargarh Assembly segment was moved to Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh, Sujangarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP stronghold. Party leader Ram Singh Kaswan represented the constituency from 1999 to 2014. In 2014, his son Rahul Kaswan won the seat, defeating BSP’s Abhinesh Maharishi.

Demographics: It covers the entire Churu district and parts of Hanumangarh district. The constituency has over 3.5 lakh Jat voters and has elected a Jat as its representative in the Lok Sabha except in the 1984 General Election.

4. Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 16,96,788

Female electors: 8,03,434

Male electors: 8,93,354

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Udaipurwati Assembly segmented was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Pilani (SC), Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri, Fatehpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sis Ram Ola was the MP from 1999 to 2013 when he passed away. In 2014, BJP leader Santosh Ahlawat won the seat, defeating Congress leader Raj Bala Ola.

Demographics: It covers the entire Jhunjhunun district and a part of Sikar district. Part of the Shekhawati region, Jats dominate the electorate. Muslims and Rajputs also have a sizeable presence in this constituency.

5. Sikar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 17,70,424

Female electors: 8,26,193

Male electors: 9,44,231

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Lachhmangarh, Dhod (SC), Sikar, Danta Ramgarh, Khandela, Neem Ka Thana, Srimadhopur, Chomu

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Subhash Meharia won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Mahadeo Singh Khandela won the seat, defeating Meharia. He was succeeded by BJP leader Sumedhanand Saraswati in 2014.

Demographics: It covers almost the entire Sikar district and a part of Jaipur district. Part of the Shekhawati region as well, Jats have a strong presence. This time, CPM’s entry into the region by pitting former MLA Amra Ram also may make it a tough spot for the Congress. Farmers in the region are not happy as well, which may lead to tilting the electoral balance.

6. Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 16,99,462

Female electors: 7,93,187

Male electors: 9,06,275

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh (ST), Bansur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Lalchand Kataria won the election in 2009. However, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been representing this constituency since 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jaipur district and a part of Alwar district. Jats, Rajputs and Scheduled Castes form a major chunk of the electorate in Jaipur Rural.

7. Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 19,57,818

Female electors: 9,10,350

Male electors: 10,47,468

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Jaipur Rural was created as a separate parliamentary constituency. Johribazar, Bani Park and Phaqi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008. Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Line, Malviya Nagar, Bagru and Adarsh Nagar Assembly segments were newly-created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishan Pole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bagru (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Mahesh Joshi won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Ramacharan Bohara in the next general election.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jaipur district. Brahmins and Rajputs are the key caste communities that decide the electoral fate in this constituency.

8. Alwar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 16,28,067

Female electors: 7,56,728

Male electors: 8,71,339

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Thanagazi Assembly segment was moved to Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Alwar Rural and Alwar Urban were created post-delimitation. Khairthal Assembly segment was dissolved. Ramgarh constituency was moved from Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat. Rajgarh-Laxmangarh segment was carved out in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural (SC), Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh – Laxmangarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Jaswant Singh Yadav won the seat in 1999. In 2004, Congress leader Karan Singh Yadav clinched the seat and was succeeded by Congress candidate Jitendra Singh in 2009. However, Jitendra lost to BJP leader Chand Nath in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Alwar district. Yadavs are a key caste community in Alwar. They account for nearly 4 percent of the electorate in the constituency. It is also home to nearly 3 lakh Meo Muslims. This is also the constituency where Pehlu Khan’s lynching took place.

9. Bharatpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 16,86,897

Female electors: 7,75,828

Male electors: 9,11,069

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Ramgarh Assembly seat was moved to Alwar Lok Sabha constituency. Deeg and Kumher assembly segments were merged into one in 2008. Nadbai, Weir and Bayana Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Bayana Lok Sabha constituency, which was dissolved post-delimitation. Laxmangarh Assembly segment was also dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Kathumar (SC), Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir (SC), Bayana (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Vishvendra Singh won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Ratan Singh beat BJP candidate Khemchand. However, the BJP won the seat again in 2014 when its candidate Bahadur Singh defeated Congress leader Suresh Jatav.

Demographics: It covers a part of Alwar district and the entire Bharatpur district. There is a sizeable presence of Jatav caste members who follow BSP supremo Mayawati.

10. Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 15,49,662

Female electors: 7,03,997

Male electors: 8,45,665

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence as part of an implementation of the delimitation exercise in 2008. Dholpur, Bari and Rajakhera Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Bayana Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Baseri (SC), Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim (ST), Hindaun (SC), Karauli, Sapotra (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Khiladi Lal Bairwa won the seat in 2009, defeating BJP’s Manoj Rajoria. However, Rajoria won the election in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire districts of Karauli and Dholpur. It is dominated by Bairwa and Jatav voters, followed by Gurjar and Meena voters. Brahmin, Mali, Rajput and Muslim voters are present too but SCs play a decisive role here.

11. Dausa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 15,24,095

Female electors: 7,09,447

Male electors: 8,14,648

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Bassi Assembly segment was added from Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Thanagazi Assembly constituency was added from Alwar Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Bassi (ST), Chaksu (SC), Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai (SC), Dausa, Lalsot (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Congress stronghold traditionally and more so the domain of the Pilot family. In 1999, Congress leader Rajesh Pilot won the seat and was succeeded by wife Rama Pilot in 2000 bypoll following his death in June that year. In 2004, her son and Congress leader Sachin Pilot won the seat. However, in 2009, Independent candidate Kirodilal Meena clinched the seat but lost to BJP leader Harish Chandra Meena in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Dausa district and parts of Jaipur and Alwar districts. It is a part of Rajasthan’s tribal belt. STs form 26.5% of the district population of Dausa. Getting the support of the Meena community is key to winning elections in Dausa Lok Sabha constituency. It has over 3 lakh Meena voters.

12. Nagaur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 16,78,662

Female electors: 7,91,931

Male electors: 8,86,731

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Degana and Merta Assembly constituencies were moved to Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal (SC), Nagaur, Khinvsar, Makrana, Parbatsar, Nawan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Ram Raghunath Choudhary won the seat in 1999 but lost it to BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Dangawas in 2004. In 2009, Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha won the seat but was defeated by BJP leader CR Choudhary in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nagaur district. As per 2014 estimates, there are over 35 percent Jat voters, 15-17 percent Muslim voters, 16 percent Dalit voters and around 14 percent belonging to OBCs in this Lok Sabha constituency.

***

Uttar Pradesh

1. Dhaurahra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 15,58,039 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,11,241

Male electors: 8,46,798

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into being after the 2008 delimitation

Assembly Constituencies: Dhaurahra, Hargaon, Kasta, Maholi Mohammdi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Congress leader Jitin Prasada won the seat after shifting from Shahajahanpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2014, Rekha Verma of the BJP defeated Prasada to register a win on this seat.

Demographics: Dhaurahra is majorly a rural constituency, part of Lakhimpur Kheri, the largest district in Uttar Pradesh. This constituency, which is close to the Nepal border, has an influential Kurmi electorate. Kurmis, considered part of the OBCs grouping, are the second biggest OBC group in Uttar Pradesh after Yadavs.

2. Sitapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 15,50,263

Female electors: 7,12,282

Male electors: 8,37,981

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Biswan, Laharpur, Mahmoodabad, Sevata, Sitapur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Bahujan Samaj Party has won the seat thrice since the 1999 elections. BJP’s Rajesh Verma is the incumbent MP from the constituency. He won the seat twice before on a BSP ticket. In 2009, Kaisar Jahan won the seat on a BSP ticket.

Demographics: Pasi, a sub-caste within the Dalit community, has a considerable presence in this constituency. Kurmis an OBC community, also have influenced elections in this constituency. Moreover, approximately 25 percent of the total electorate is Muslim.

3. Lucknow Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 19,49,956

Female electors: 8,97,785

Male electors: 10,52,171

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bakshi Ka Talao was transferred to Mohanlalganj (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, making Lucknow a significantly urban constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantt.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is one of the most high-profile constituencies in India, having elected former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1991 and 2004. After Vajpayee retired from active politics, his prodigy Lalji Tandon represented the seat till 2014 before making way for current Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Demographics: A highly urbanised constituency, this BJP bastion is dominated by upper caste voters, especially Brahmins. Muslims, a large number of them belonging to the Shia sect, are found in large numbers in this constituency.

4. Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 18,38,194

Female electors: 8,42,881

Male electors: 9,19,313

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sidhauli (SC), Malihabad (SC), Bakshi Kaa Talab, Sarojini Nagar, Mohanlalganj (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Reena Choudhary of the Samajwadi Party won the election fighting on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Samajwadi Party continued to win the seat until 2014. In the 2014 election, Kaushal Kishore of the BJP defeated Sushila Saroj of the Samajwadi Party.

Demographics: The Pasi community, the second largest Dalit caste after Jatavs, have considerable influence in the constituency.

5. Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 15,94,954 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,37,079

Male electors: 857,875

Reserved: No

Delimited: Maharajganj (reserved) renamed Bachhrawan

Assembly Constituencies: Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni, Unchahar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Congress bastion, Indira Gandhi held the seat between 1967 and 1977. In 1999 elections, Congress stalwart Satish Sharma won the seat. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the incumbent MP from Rae Bareli, having won three times consecutively.

Demographics: Brahmins are at least 10 percent of the population, while Muslims are 15 percent of the electorate. Pasi, a sub-caste of Dalits, and Kshatriyas also have a notable presence in this constituency.

6. Fatehpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 49

Total electors: 18,04,777 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,18,855

Male electors: 9,85,922

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur, Ayah Shah, Husainganj, Khaga

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ashok Kumar Patel won the 1999 Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate. In the next election, Mahendra Prasad Nishad of the BSP won the seat. However, he lost the 2009 elections to Rakesh Sachan of the Samajwadi Party. BJP’s Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti won the seat after defeating her nearest rival by over 1,70,000 votes.

7. Kaushambi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 50

Total electors: 17,38,994

Female electors: 7,83,670

Male electors: 9,55,324

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. This constituency only came into being in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Babaganj, Kunda, Sirathu, Manjhanpur, Chail

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, Shailendra Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Vinod Kumar Sonkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat.

Demographics: The Pasi community is considered to have electoral influence in this constituency. Thakurs also are a sizeable portion of the electorate in the constituency.

8. Barabanki Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 53

Total electors: 17,21,282

Female electors: 7,95,336

Male electors: 9,25,946

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Haidergarh, Ram Nagar, Barabanki, Zaidpur, Kursi and Dariyabad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Sagar Rawat of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in the 1999 elections. Kamala Prasad Rawat of the BSP won the seat in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Panna Lal Punia won the seat on a Congress ticket. But he lost to Priyanka Singh Rawat of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: Barabanki, once notorious for opium cultivation and its role in the drug trafficking, has a high proportion of Dalit population. Most Dalits here belong to the Pasi and Chamar sub-castes. The constituency also has a significant Kurmi influence, with former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma being the top-most leader from the community.

9. Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 16,69,843 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,79,248

Male electors: 8,90,595

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Congress bastion, having elected members of the Nehru-Gandhi family since the 1980 elections. In the 1999 elections, Sonia Gandhi, former Congress chief, won the seat. Since 2004, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has held the seat.

Demographics: Thakurs, who constitute nearly 15 percent of the population and Brahmins, who constitute 20 percent of the population are the most significant caste factors in the constituency. At least, 95 percent of the constituency lives in rural areas, according to the 2011 Census.

10. Faizabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 54

Total electors: 17,38,701 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,02,665

Male electors: 9,36,036

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Dariyabad, Rudauli, Milkipur, Bikapur, Ayodhya

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Vinay Katiyar of the BJP won the seat. But in the next election, he lost the seat to Mitrasen Yadav of the BSP. Congress party’s Nirmal Khatri won the seat in 2009 but lost to Lallu Singh of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: The constituency mostly covers the eponymous district. Faizabad is significant in Indian political history for being the epicentre of the Ayodhya movement. Brahmins, Yadavs, Thakurs and Kurmis are the dominant castes in the area. The 2011 Census states that at least 15 percent of the population in the district is Muslim.

11. Bahraich Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 56

Total electors: 16,38,645 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,55,869

Male electors: 8,82,776

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Balha, Matera, Mahasi became the new Assembly constituencies within the Lok Sabha constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Balha, Nanpara, Matera, Mahasi and Bahraich

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Padamsen Chaudhary of the BJP won the seat in the 1999 elections. Rubab Sayda of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2004. After the delimitation process, Kamal Kishore of the Congress won the seat. He lost to Savitri Bai Phule of the BJP (now Congress) in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Dalits and Muslims are the key components of the electorate in this constituency. A Muslim-Dalit combination can make or break candidatures in this constituency. In fact, the Bahraich Vidhan Sabha constituency, which comes under this constituency, is dominated by Muslims (40 percent of the population).

12. Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 57

Total electors: 17,11,967 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,83,698

Male electors: 9,28,269

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, Tarabganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Beni Prasad Verma, the former Union minister, was elected from the constituency as a Samajwadi Party candidate in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009 and 2014 elections, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh won, first as a Samajwadi Party candidate and then as a BJP candidate.

Demographics: Kurmis and Lodhs, two of the powerful non-Yadav OBC communities, are the dominant castes in the constituency. Moreover, Muslims constitute over 20 percent of the population in the constituency.

13. Gonda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 59

Total electors: 17,10,827 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,75,659

Male electors: 9,35,168

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Utraula, Gaura, Gonda, Mankapur, Mehnaun

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Brij Bhishan Sharan Singh won the seat. Kirti Vardhan Singh, who won the 2004 election, later joined the BJP and is currently representing the seat. In 2009, then Congress leader Beni Prasad Verma won the seat.

Demographics: According to a report, Gonda, a rural constituency, is dominated by Muslims, Brahmins and Kurmis, who constitute 22, 20 and 15 percent of the electorate respectively. In addition, Dalits constitute 13 percent while Kshatriya and Yadavs are eight percent of the electorate. At least 14 percent of the electorate are of other castes.

14. Banda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 48

Total electors: 16,01,917 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,17,104

Male electors: 8,84,813

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Baberu, Naraini(SC), Banda, Chitrakoot and Manikpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Ram Sajeevan of the BSP won the seat while Shyama Charan Gupta registered a victory on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2004 polls. Samajwadi Party held the seat in 2009 elections after RK Singh Patel was elected from the constituency. However, in 2014, Patel lost to Bhairon Prasad Mishra of the BJP.

Demographics: Kurmis, Jatavs and Maurya/Khushwahas are the influential communities in the constituency. In fact, even in the Modi wave of 2014, BSP candidates could still get a large chunk of the Jatav votes.

***

West Bengal

1. Bangaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,540,713 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 796,650

Female electors: 744,063

Assembly Constituencies: Kalyani SC, Haringhata SC, Bagda SC, Bangaon Uttar SC, Bangaon Dakshin SC, Gaighata SC, Swarupnagar SC

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. This constituency came into being in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections:The TMC has been winning this seat since 2009 elections. The incumbent MP is Mamata Thakur, who won the 2015 bypoll to enter Parliament.

Demographics: This constituency is at the epicentre of the West Bengal’s recent flirtations with the Matua community. The community, which migrated from present-day Bangladesh after 1947, is headquartered at Thakurnagar, which falls under this Lok Sabha constituency. Matuas are mostly Namshudras, who are Bengal’s second largest Scheduled Caste community. Interestingly, the incumbent MP is the wife of the late son of the community leader, who is affectionately called “Boroma”.

2. Barrackpore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 1,287,222 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,82,366

Female electors: 6,04,856

Assembly Constituencies: Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara, Barrackpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008. Titagarh Assembly constituency became Barrackpore Assembly constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Tarit Baran Topdar of the CPM won the seat before he was defeated by former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi, who continues to represent the constituency in the Parliament.

Demographics: The constituency is unique in the sense that there is a substantial non-Bengali speaking electorate. A total of 22 percent of the population are people who originate from Hindi-speaking areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Muslims constitute 10 percent of the population. The city of Barrackpore, which is part of the larger Lok Sabha constituency, is also considered part of the Kolkata metropolitan region.

3. Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total Electors: 1,505,099 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,02,653

Female Electors: 7,02,446

Assembly Constituencies: Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail (SC), Panchla

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Swadesh Chakraborty of the CPM won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009 elections, he lost of Ambica Banerjee by a margin of over 20,000 votes. Since 2013, the seat is being held by Prasun Banerjee.

Demographics: The constituency covers the area of Howrah, one of the oldest and heavily crowded places in Kolkata. Interestingly, estimates suggest that at least 25 percent of the population is non-Bengali, originating from Hindi-speaking areas of UP, Bihar and Rajasthan. This is a factor which was also exploited by the BJP last elections.

4. Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 14,48,632 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,61,951

Female electors: 6,86,681

Assembly Constituencies: Uluberia Purba, Uluberia Uttar (SC), Uluberia Dakshin, Shyampur, Bagnan, Amta, Udaynarayanpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Kalyanpur Assembly segment ceases to exist after 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Hannan Mollah of the CPM represented Uluberia in the Lok Sabha between 1980 and 2009. In 2009 and 2014 elections, Sultan Ahmed of the TMC won the seat. After Ahmed’s death in 2017, his wife Sajda Ahmed won the seat in a by-election.

Demographics: Muslims constitute at least 40 percent of the electorate in this constituency. This meant that all parties expect the BJP fielded Muslim candidates in the 2018 bypoll. However, BJP fielded a Hindu candidate in order to reap the split in Muslim votes.

5. Sreerampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 16,24,038 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,47,931

Female electors: 7,76,107

Assembly Constituencies: Jagatballavpur, Domjur, Uttarpara, Sreerampur, Champdani, Chanditala, Jangipara

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Panchla Assembly segment shifted to Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ali Akbar Khandokar of TMC won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 elections, Santasri Chatterjee of the CPM won the seat. However, he lost to Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC in 2009 elections. Banerjee is the sitting MP.

Demographics: Sreerampur, an industrial zone in West Bengal, is one of the three constituencies in the state where voters from Hindi speaking states of Rajasthan, UP and Bihar are a major factor.

6. Hooghly Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,30,042 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,36,584

Female electors: 7,93,458

Assembly constituencies: Singur, Chandannagar, Chunchura, Balagarh (SC), Pandua, Saptagram, Dhanekhali (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rupchand Pal of the CPM represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 2009. Since 2009, Ratna De of the TMC is the sitting MP.

Demographics: Known for being the epicentre of the Singur protests, Hooghly is part of the industrial-agriculture belt in the state. In Hooghly, Muslims constitute at least 15 percent of the population, while tribal groups like Mundas and Santhals are approximately 5 percent of the population.

7. Arambagh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 16,00,293 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,33,629

Female electors: 7,66,664

Assembly Constituencies: Haripal, Tarakeswar, Pursurah, Arambag (SC), Goghat (SC), Khanakul, Chandrakona (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: The seat became reserved for SCs from 2008 onwards.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: CPM’s Anil Basu won the seat consecutively between 1984 and 2009. In 2009 elections, Shakti Mohan Malik of the CPM won the seat. He lost the seat to Aparupa Poddar of the TMC in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Arambagh had been a stronghold of the Left even during tough times. In fact, Anil Basu of the CPM registered the biggest electoral victory in Indian history in 2004 (now surpassed) in this constituency. However, in 2014, the seat fell to TMC for the first time. The majority of the constituency is rural in nature.

