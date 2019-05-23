Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election 2019: World leaders congratulate Modi, US president Donald Trump tweets he looks forward to working with PM

Politics FP Staff May 24, 2019 08:50:13 IST

As soon as it became clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party is racing ahead to form the next government with a comfortable majority, world leaders began sending congratulatory messages to Modi on his unprecedented victory. As per the final results, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance has won 353 seats while the BJP has on its own won 303 seats. This is for the first time since 1984 polls that a party will return to power with a majority of its own.

Follow Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates here

Sri Lanka's ruling duo of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe were the first to congratulate Modi on his victory. "Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you,' tweeted the Sri Lankan prime minister. A little later, Sirisena tweeted his congratulatory message, "Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future.@narendramodi"

Russian president Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Modi for the "convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections." In a telephonic conversation, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck congratulated Modi.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani also took to Twitter to congratulate Modi. "Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia," he tweeted.

Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli also took to Twitter to congratulate Modi on his landslide victory. "I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you. #PMOIndia," he tweeted.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who last month won a record fourth term as prime minister, congratulated Modi in Hebrew as well as Hindi. Congratulating his friend, Netanyahu wished to continue strengthening the friendship between India and Israel.

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan congratulated Modi and said that he looks forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.

Chinese president Xi Jinping too congratulated Modi on NDA's victory and expressed his desire to develop closer partnership with India.

United States president Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Modi and expressed his desire to work on building India-US ties. Moreover, Congratulating Modi on his re-election, the United States said that the just concluded elections in India, the largest democratic exercise in human history, is an inspiration for people around the world.

United States vice-president Mike Pence too wished "American ally" and friend Modi on his Parliamentary victory. Pence also praised Indian people's commitment to democracy.

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said it was truly an inspiration to see so many Indians exercise their democratic rights. "I look forward to working with PM Modi and the Indian government to strengthen the US-India partnership," he said. One lesson from Modi's win is that dynastic, establishment candidates are weak, another Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said. "Democrats need to make sure that our candidate against Trump can connect with people's frustration and offer a positive vision for change," Khanna said.

Several top American lawmakers too congratulated Modi and vowed to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. "I look forward to strengthening the important US-India partnership," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tweeted. "I look forward to working together to strengthen and expand the strong relationship between our two nations," Congressman George Holding, Co-Chair of the House India Caucus, said. Senator Kevin Thomas congratulated Modi and said, "India and the US share a great relationship and looking forward to continuing cooperation going forward."

Three-term Indian American Congressman Dr Ami Bera issued a statement congratulating the citizens of the country who participated in the elections over the past five weeks. "These were the largest democratic elections ever and reflected India's commitment to its founding ideals. I also congratulate Prime Minister Modi on his victory and look forward to working with him and his government to advance the values and interests that bind our two nations," he said. "As the longest serving Indian American in Congress, the future of our relationship remains, as ever, bright and enduring," Bera said.

Richard Verma, former US Ambassador to India, said he was looking forward to the next chapter in the US-India relations, which remains the defining relationship of this century. "And congrats to all who took part in this massive exercise in democracy - really something to behold," he added.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 08:50:13 IST

