Lok Sabha Election 2019, West Bengal profile: Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri set for tough fight with BJP keen to make inroads into TMC bastion

West Bengal, one of the most politically crucial states of India, will undergo lengthy seven-phase polling, starting from 11 April.

North Bengal will go to polls in two phases. While Cooch Behar and Alipurduars will be voting on 11 April, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Raiganj will be voting on 18 April.

Five constituencies across Maldha and Murshidabad go to polls on 23 April, while eight constituencies will be voting on 29 April. Among them are those constituencies which lie on the border with Jharkhand.

While seven constituencies go to polls on 6 May, eight constituencies each will vote on 12 and 19 May. The final phase will see Kolkata voting for its representatives.

TMC, the ruling party, will be seeking to improve its seat tally, while BJP is looking to make inroads into the unchartered territory. BJP has a grand agenda of winning at least 22 seats in this year’s election. Last elections, BJP won just two seats but improved its vote share substantially. On the other hand, the TMC won an unprecedented 34 out of 42 seats in the state.

After failing to reach any consensus on seat sharing with the Congress, the CPM is all alone in its fight to revive itself in its former bastion. With no alliances in place, the state is set to witness a multi-cornered fight.

With electioneering reaching a fever pitch in Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal, here is a look at the constituencies in the state:

1. Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,13,417 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,48,649

Female Electors: 7,64,768

Assembly Constituencies: Mathabhanga (SC), Coochbehar Uttar, Coochbehar Dakshin, Sitalkuchi (SC), Sitai (SC), Dinhata, Natabari

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes, the boundaries of the constituencies were redrawn after 2008 order.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency has historically elected candidates of the All India Forward Bloc. In 1999, Amrendranath Roy of the AIFB won the seat. The AIFB continued its winning streak in 2004 and 2009 elections too. In 2004, Hiten Barman defeated his TMC rival to win the seat. In 2009, TMC gave a tougher fight to AIFB candidate Nripendra Nath Roy, yet lost by a margin of 40,000 votes. In 2014, Renuka Roy of the Trinamool Congress won the seat. After her untimely death in 2016, the Partha Pratim Ray of the TMC won the seat in the bypoll.

Demographics: Many consider Cooch Behar to be one of the most neglected regions of Bengal. The local population in this constituency, apart from Bengalis, consist of Koch Rajbanshis, who claim to be the original inhabitants of the region of Cooch Behar. Classified as Scheduled Caste in West Bengal, the Koch Rajbanshis are a crucial vote-bank for every party in the constituency.

2. Alipurduars Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total Electors: 14,70,911 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,55,765

Female Electors: 7,15,146

Assembly Constituencies: Tufanganj, Kumargram (ST), Kalchini (ST), Alipurduars, Falakata (SC), Madarihat (ST), Nagrakata (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimitation: Yes. Vidhan Sabha seats were redrawn after 2008 delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency is a stronghold of the Revolutionary Socialist Party. However, the TMC won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Its candidate Dasrath Tirkey defeated sitting MP Manohar Tirkey. Joachim Baxla of the RSP won the seat four consecutive times till 2009 elections.

Demographics: Tribal communities make up at least 60 percent of the population in Alipurduars Lok Sabha constituency.

3. Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total Electors: 15,31,469 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,95,704

Female Electors: 7,35,765

Assembly Constituencies: Mekliganj (SC), Dhupguri (SC), Maynaguri (SC), Jalpaiguri (SC), Rajganj (SC), Dabgram-Phulbari, Mal (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The CPM has won this seat thrice in last four elections. Minati Sen of the CPM won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Mahendra Kumar Roy won the seat in 2009 before losing to Bijoy Chandra Barman in 2014 elections.

Demographics: Part of the tea-growing belt of North Bengal, a sizeable number of people are directly or indirectly linked to the tea industry. The area has a large number of refugees from present-day Bangladesh. Moreover, 15 percent of the population is believed to be tribal.

4. Darjeeling Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total Electors: 14,37,126

Male Electors: 7,37,184

Female Electors: 6,99,942

Assembly Constituencies: Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari (SC), Siliguri, Phansidewa (ST), Chopra

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) Vidhan Sabha constituency created within Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. On the other hand, Islampur seat went to Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, SP Lepcha of the CPM won the seat. In 2004, CPM lost the seat to Congress’ Dawa Narbula. Since 2009 polls, the seat has been with the BJP. While former external affairs and finance minister Jaswant Singh won the seat in 2009 elections, Union Minister SS Ahluwalia won the seat in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Famed for its tea gardens and tourist avenues, Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency is starkly divided into hilly and plain areas. While the Gorkhas are dominant in the three hilly Assembly segments, the plains in Siliguri division have a plurality of Bengali voters as well as Hindi-speaking Marwari traders. In fact, Chopra constituency in Uttar Dinajpur district has a substantial Muslim population too.

5. Raiganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total Electors: 13,87,526

Male Electors: 7,24,014

Female Electors: 6,63,512

Assembly Constituencies: Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi, Hemtabad (SC), Kaliaganj (SC), Raiganj

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Islampur Vidhan Sabha seat shifted from Darjeeling to Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency elected the late Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi in the 1999 and 2004 elections. After he went into a coma, his wife Deepa Dasmunshi took over the seat in 2009. In 2014, Mohammad Saleem of the CPM won the seat, defeating Dasmunshi by a narrow margin of 1,600 votes.

Demography: The constituency of Raiganj is dominated by Muslims, with some estimates putting the population at around 50 percent of the total population. Hence, the Muslim vote bank in the constituency is crucial for TMC as well as the Left Front.

6. Balurghat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 6,53,848 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,00,649

Female electors: 1,254,497

Reserved: No

Assembly Constituencies: Itahar, Kushmandi (SC), Kumarganj, Balurghat, Tapan (ST), Gangarampur (SC), Harirampur

Delimitation: Yes. Kaliaganj (SC) Assembly seat is part of Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency while Gazole (ST) is part of Malda Uttar Lok Sabha constituency now.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a stronghold of the RSP until 2014 when Arpita Ghosh of the TMC won the seat.

Demographics: While six of the constituencies are in Muslim dominated Dakshin Dinajpur district, one is in Uttar Dinajpur. The Muslims in the Dakshin Dinajpur district constitute 25 percent of the population, whereas SCs and STs together constitute another one-fourth of the population. The district is 85 percent rural according to the 2011 Census.

7. Malda Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 14,25,428 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,40,749

Female electors: 6,84,679

Assembly Constituencies: Habibpur (ST), Gazole (SC), Chanchal, Harishchandrapur, Malatipur, Ratua, Maldaha (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Previously, Malda was a single constituency. In 2008, they were split into two new constituencies: Uttar and Dakshin.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Mausam Noor has been the MP from this seat since 2009.

Demographics: Malda Uttar Lok Sabha constituency is part of Malda district, where Muslims form just over 50 percent of the electorate. Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes form at least 29 percent of the population in the district.

8. Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 13,47,143 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,92,386

Female electors: 6,54,757

Assembly Constituencies: Manikchak, English Bazar, Mothabari, Sujapur, Baisnabnagar, Farakka, Samserganj

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Came into being in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections:Congress leader Abu Hasem Khan Choudhary has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: This constituency shares similar demographic features like that observed in neighbouring Uttar Maldah constituency. Interestingly, the incumbent MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhary is the brother of veteran Congress leader ABA Ghani Khan Choudhary, who held the unified Malda seat until his death in 2006.

9. Jangipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 13,91,656 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,14,890

Female electors:6,76,766

Assembly Constituencies: Suti, Jangipur, Raghunathganj, Sagardighi, Lalgola,Nabagram (SC), Khargram (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pranab Mukherjee represented the constituency between 2004 and 2012 when he became the President. Since 2012, the seat has been represented by Abhijit Mukherjee.

Demographics: Jangipur is one of the most Muslim dominated constituencies in India, with at least 64 percent of the electorate belonging to the religious minority.

10. Bahrampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 14,53,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,52,943

Female electors: 7,00,840

Assembly Constituencies: Burdwan (SC), Kandi, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Beldanga, Baharampur, Naoda

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Ketugram Assembly seat went to Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. New constituency of Rejinagar created.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress strongman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been representing the constituency since 1999.

Demographics: A Congress stronghold since last two decades, Baharampur in Murshidabad is dominated by Muslim voters, who constitute at least 63 percent of the population.

11. Murshidabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,53,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,52,943

Female electors: 7,00,840

Assembly Constituencies: Bhagwangola, Raninagar, Murshidabad, Hariharpara, Domkal, Jalangi, Karimpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Lalgola Assembly segment went to Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Moinul Hasan of the CPM won the seat in 1999 elections, Abdul Manan Hossain of the Congress won the seat in 2004 and 2009 elections. In 2014, Badaruddozza Khan of the CPM won the seat, beating the incumbent MP by a narrow margin of 18,000 votes.

Demographics: Murshidabad is one of the four constituencies in West Bengal where Muslims are over 50 percent of the electorate. The contest here is expected to be between the Congress, TMC and the incumbent CPM.

12. Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,476,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,69,981

Female electors: 7,06,802

Assembly Constituencies: Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakshipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar Uttar, Nabadwip

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Krishnanagar East and West were merged to form Krishnagar Uttar. Krishnaganj (SC) Assembly seat went to Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Satyabrata Mukherjee of the BJP surprisingly won the 1999 elections in the constituency, defeating CPM’s Dilip Chakraborty. However, CPM made a comeback in 2004, when its candidate Jyotirmoyee Sikdar won the seat. Since 2009 elections, the seat is held by actor-turned-politician Tapas Paul of the Trinamool Congress.

Demographics: The constituency has a sizeable Muslim population (around 25 percent) as well as a chunk of Christian voters. Matua, a Namshudra socio-religious community, are found in good numbers in the constituency.

13. Ranaghat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,602,849

Male electors: 831,318

Female electors: 771,531

Assembly Constituencies: Krishnanagar Dakshin, Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj (SC), Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC), Ranaghat Dakshin (SC), Chakdaha

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes, this is a new constituency which was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: SO far, only TMC candidates have won the elections held for this seat. In 2009 polls, Sucharu Mohan Haldar won the seat while Tapas Mandal retained the seat for the TMC in 2014 polls.

Demographics: Part of Nadia district, Matuas, a socio-religious community of Namashudras as well as Muslims are a significant chunk of the electorate in this constituency.

14. Bangaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,540,713 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 796,650

Female electors: 744,063

Assembly Constituencies: Kalyani SC, Haringhata SC, Bagda SC, Bangaon Uttar SC, Bangaon Dakshin SC, Gaighata SC, Swarupnagar SC

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. This constituency came into being in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections:The TMC has been winning this seat since 2009 elections. The incumbent MP is Mamata Thakur, who won the 2015 bypoll to enter Parliament.

Demographics: This constituency is at the epicentre of the West Bengal’s recent flirtations with the Matua community. The community, which migrated from present-day Bangladesh after 1947, is headquartered at Thakurnagar, which falls under this Lok Sabha constituency. Matuas are mostly Namshudras, who are Bengal’s second largest Scheduled Caste community. Interestingly, the incumbent MP is the wife of the late son of the community leader, who is affectionately called “Boroma”.

15. Barrackpore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 1,287,222 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,82,366

Female electors: 6,04,856

Assembly Constituencies: Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara, Barrackpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008. Titagarh Assembly constituency became Barrackpore Assembly constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Tarit Baran Topdar of the CPM won the seat before he was defeated by former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi, who continues to represent the constituency in the Parliament.

Demographics: The constituency is unique in the sense that there is a substantial non-Bengali speaking electorate. A total of 22 percent of the population are people who originate from Hindi-speaking areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Muslims constitute 10 percent of the population. The city of Barrackpore, which is part of the larger Lok Sabha constituency, is also considered part of the Kolkata metropolitan region.

16. Dum Dum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 14,05,981 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,15,569

Female electors: 6,90,412

Assembly Constituencies: Khardaha, Dum Dum Uttar, Panihati, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Dum Dum, Rajarhat Gopalpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Rajarhat (SC) became Rajarhat Gopalpur (unreserved) while Belgachia East Assembly segment ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sougata Roy of the TMC is the current MP representing the constituencies. Before Roy, Tapan Sikdar of the BJP won the seat twice in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 polls, Amitava Nandy of the CPM won. However, he lost the seat to Roy in the 2009 polls.

Demographics: Part of the greater Kolkata metropolitan area, the largely urban Dum Dum constituency has never been a stronghold of one particular party ever since it came into existence in 1977. At least 98 percent of the population lives in urban areas, while 11 percent of constituency belongs to the Scheduled Castes.

17. Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 1,512,792 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 774,305

Female electors: 7,38,487

Assembly Constituencies: Habra, Ashoknagar, Rajarhat New Town, Bidhannagar, Madhyamgram, Barasat, Deganga

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Bagadaha and Bangaon Vidhan Sabha constituencies were no longer part of Barasat Lok Sabha constituency after 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ranjit Kumar Panja of the TMC won the seat in the 1998 and 1999 elections. Subrata Bose of the Forward Bloc won the seat in 2004 elections. Since 2009 polls, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of the TMC is representing the constituency.

Demographics: Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, which comes under the North 24 Paraganas district, has a sizeable chunk of Matua and Muslim voters.

18. Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,490,596 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,77,768

Female electors: 7,12,828

Assembly Constituencies: Baduria, Haroa, Minakhan (SC), Sandeshkhali (ST), Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar, Hingalganj (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. After 2008, Hasnabad Assembly seat ceased to exist, while Basirhat Assembly seat got bifurcated into Basirhat Uttar and Basirhat Dakshin. Swarupnagar seat got merged with neighbouring Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ajoy Chakraborty of the CPI won the seat between 1996 and 2004. In 2009, Haji Nurul Islam of the Trinamool Congress won the seat. The party repeated its performance in the 2014 elections, as Idris Ali defeated his nearest CPI rival to win the seat.

Demographics: In the aftermath of the 2010 Deganga riots, Basirhat was under the spotlight for the ensuing communal polarisation. The constituency is over 50 percent Muslim, which explains why last time around both CPM and the TMC fielded candidates from the minority community here.

19. Jaynagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 1,458,724 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,57,902

Female electors: 7,00,822

Assembly Constituencies: Gosaba (SC), Basanti (SC), Kultali (SC), Jaynagar (SC), Canning Paschim (SC), Canning Purba, Magrahat Purba (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. After 2008, Sandeshkhali Assembly seat went to Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, while Magrahat Purba Assembly constituency was added to Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency returned Sanat Kumar Mandal of the RSP eight times to the Parliament. In 2009, however, Tarun Kumar Mondal was elected on a Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) ticket. In 2014, Pratima Mondal of the TMC defeated her nearest RSP rival to win the seat.

Demographics: Muslims are the single biggest chunk of electors in Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency, comprising one-third of the electorate. Different groups of Scheduled Castes form at least 38 percent of the electorate in this constituency.

20. Mathurapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,488,784 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,72,279

Female electors: 7,16,505

Assembly Constituencies: Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Sagar, Kulpi, Raidighi, Mandirbazar (SC), Magrahat Paschim

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A CPM stronghold, Radhika Ranjan Pramanick was a five-term MP from the constituency – 1989 to 2004. In 2004 elections, Basudeb Barman was elected as the new MP. In 2009 elections, the CPM lost the seat for the first time in 25 years as Choudhary Mohan Jatua of the TMC was elected as the MP. Jatua was re-elected in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Schedule Castes and Muslims, who together constitute over 50 percent of the population in the constituency, generally determine the electoral fate of the candidates.

21. Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 15,55,914 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,16,259

Female electors: 7,39,655

Assembly Constituencies: Diamond Harbour, Falta, Satgachia, Bishnupur (SC), Maheshtala, Budge Budge, Metiaburuz

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008. Garden Reach Assembly constituency ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1996 and 2009, Samik Lahiri of the CPM continued to win the seat. In 2009 elections, Somendra Nath Mitra of the TMC won the seat. The seat is currently being held by Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Demographics: Metiabruz, Maheshtala and Diamond Harbour Vidhan Sabha segments have a plurality of Muslim voters, while non-Muslim voters gain primacy in rest of the Assembly segments within the Lok Sabha constituency. According to a 2009 report, Muslims may be accounting for two-fifth of the electorate in the constituency.

22. Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 15,95,746 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,11,441

Female electors: 7,84,305

Assembly Constituencies: Baruipur Purba (SC), Baruipur Paschim, Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar, Tollyganj

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, veteran TMC leader Krishna Bose was elected from this constituency. In 2004, Sujan Chakraborty of the CPM managed to snatch the seat back from the TMC. Since the 2009 polls, the seat is being held by the TMC. Sugata Bose is the sitting MP from Jadavpur. The seat is also significant for having elected stalwarts like Indrajit Gupta of the CPI, Somnath Chatterjee of the CPM and current chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Demographics: Part of Kolkata Metropolitan Area, Jadavpur, according to a report in India Today, has a sizeable number of Muslim voters (33 percent or more), who can determine the electoral fate of candidates.

23. Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 16,85,296 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,90,251

Female electors: 7,95,045

Assembly Constituencies: Kasba, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Kolkata Port, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Before 2008, Tollygunge and Chowrangee Assembly segments were part of this Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Mamata Banerjee represented the constituency between 1991 and 2011, when she vacated the seat to become the state chief minister. Since 2011, the seat is being held by Subrata Bakshi of the TMC.

24. Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 14,33,985 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,97,437

Female electors: 6,36,548

Assembly Constituencies: Chowranghee, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala, Kashipur Belgachhia

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. The constituency came into existence after the merger of Kolkata North East and Kolkata North West constituencies.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sudip Bandopadhyay of the TMC has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: The Assembly segments that once made up parts of North East constituency are known to have a sizeable population of Muslims, who can swing the election in anyone’s favour.

25. Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total Electors: 1,505,099 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,02,653

Female Electors: 7,02,446

Assembly Constituencies: Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail (SC), Panchla

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Swadesh Chakraborty of the CPM won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009 elections, he lost of Ambica Banerjee by a margin of over 20,000 votes. Since 2013, the seat is being held by Prasun Banerjee.

Demographics: The constituency covers the area of Howrah, one of the oldest and heavily crowded places in Kolkata. Interestingly, estimates suggest that at least 25 percent of the population is non-Bengali, originating from Hindi-speaking areas of UP, Bihar and Rajasthan. This is a factor which was also exploited by the BJP last elections.

26. Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 14,48,632 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,61,951

Female electors: 6,86,681

Assembly Constituencies: Uluberia Purba, Uluberia Uttar (SC), Uluberia Dakshin, Shyampur, Bagnan, Amta, Udaynarayanpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Kalyanpur Assembly segment ceases to exist after 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Hannan Mollah of the CPM represented Uluberia in the Lok Sabha between 1980 and 2009. In 2009 and 2014 elections, Sultan Ahmed of the TMC won the seat. After Ahmed’s death in 2017, his wife Sajda Ahmed won the seat in a by-election.

Demographics: Muslims constitute at least 40 percent of the electorate in this constituency. This meant that all parties expect the BJP fielded Muslim candidates in the 2018 bypoll. However, BJP fielded a Hindu candidate in order to reap the split in Muslim votes.

27. Sreerampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 16,24,038 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,47,931

Female electors: 7,76,107

Assembly Constituencies: Jagatballavpur, Domjur, Uttarpara, Sreerampur, Champdani, Chanditala, Jangipara

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Panchla Assembly segment shifted to Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ali Akbar Khandokar of TMC won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 elections, Santasri Chatterjee of the CPM won the seat. However, he lost to Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC in 2009 elections. Banerjee is the sitting MP.

Demographics: Sreerampur, an industrial zone in West Bengal, is one of the three constituencies in the state where voters from Hindi speaking states of Rajasthan, UP and Bihar are a major factor.

28. Hooghly Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,30,042 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,36,584

Female electors: 7,93,458

Assembly constituencies: Singur, Chandannagar, Chunchura, Balagarh (SC), Pandua, Saptagram, Dhanekhali (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rupchand Pal of the CPM represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 2009. Since 2009, Ratna De of the TMC is the sitting MP.

Demographics: Known for being the epicentre of the Singur protests, Hooghly is part of the industrial-agriculture belt in the state. In Hooghly, Muslims constitute at least 15 percent of the population, while tribal groups like Mundas and Santhals are approximately 5 percent of the population.

29. Arambagh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 16,00,293 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,33,629

Female electors: 7,66,664

Assembly Constituencies: Haripal, Tarakeswar, Pursurah, Arambag (SC), Goghat (SC), Khanakul, Chandrakona (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: The seat became reserved for SCs from 2008 onwards.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: CPM’s Anil Basu won the seat consecutively between 1984 and 2009. In 2009 elections, Shakti Mohan Malik of the CPM won the seat. He lost the seat to Aparupa Poddar of the TMC in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Arambagh had been a stronghold of the Left even during tough times. In fact, Anil Basu of the CPM registered the biggest electoral victory in Indian history in 2004 (now surpassed) in this constituency. However, in 2014, the seat fell to TMC for the first time. The majority of the constituency is rural in nature.

30. Tamluk Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 15,27,273 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,96,779

Female electors: 7,30,494

Assembly Constituency: Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia (SC), Nandigram

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Lakshman Chandra Seth of the CPM won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Suvendu Adhikari of the TMC won the election in 2009 and 2014. In the 2016 bypoll, Dibyendu Adhikari of the TMC won the seat.

31. Kanthi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 14,90,409 (2014 estimated)

Male electors: 7,77,345

Female electors: 7,13,064

Assembly Constituencies: Chandipur, Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri (SC), Kanthi Dakshin, Ramnagar

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008. Egra constituency was shifted to Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, while Mugberia Assembly segment ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Nitish Sengupta of the TMC won the seat in 1999 elections. In 2004 elections, Prasanta Pradhan of the CPM won the seat. Since the 2009 election, TMC’s Sisir Kumar Adhikari is representing the constituency.

Demographics: Part of Purba Midnapore district in southern Bengal, Kanthi, a largely rural constituency, has a substantial Muslim population, which can be a major factor in deciding close contests.

32. Ghatal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 16,10,489 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,35,803

Female electors: 7,74,686

Assembly Constituencies: Panskura Paschim, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal (SC), Keshpur (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2009.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Gurudas Dasgupta of CPI won the seat. In 2014 polls, Dipak Adhikari (Dev) of the TMC won the seat.

33. Jhargram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 14,75,112 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,53,840

Female electors: 7,21,272

Assembly Constituencies: Nayagram (ST), Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Garhbeta, Salboni, Binpur (ST), Bandwan (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: CPM’s Rupchand Murmu represented the constituency between 1991 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, CPM’s Pulin Bihari Baske won the seat. However, he lost to TMC’s Uma Saren in 2014 polls.

Demographics: This constituency is dominated by the tribal electorate. Tribals constitute 30 percent of the population in this constituency. The Santhals are the most dominant tribe, as they account for 50 percent of the total tribal population in the state. It is to be noted that BJP has been making inroads into the tribal vote bank in this constituency.

34. Medinipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Parliamentary Constituency - 34

Total Electors: 1,499,673 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 770,363

Female Electors: 729,310

Assembly Constituencies: Egra, Dantan, Keshiary (ST), Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Kharagpur, Medinipur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. After delimitation, Egra Vidhan Sabha segment transferred to Medinipur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former home minister Indrajit Gupta was the most prominent MP from this constituency. After his death in 2001, Prabodh Panda continued to represent the constituency till 2014, when he lost to Sandhya Roy of TMC.

Demographics: Medinipur, which comprises large parts of the Paschim Midnapore district, is situated in Jangalmahal region, a contagious tribal belt in West Bengal. Tribal population, estimated to be around 15 percent, can be crucial for political parties in this constituency.

35. Purulia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 14,71,933 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,64,758

Female electors: 7,07,175

Assembly Constituencies: Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar (ST), Kashipur, Para (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1991 and 2009, Bir Singh Mahato of the AIFB represented the constituency. In 2009 elections, Narahari Mahato won the seat on an AIFB ticket. The TMC breached this bastion for the first time in 2014 when Mriganko Mahato defeated his AIFB rival by over 1.5 lakh votes.

Demographics: Purulia is one of the four constituencies of West Bengal where tribal votes can influence the elections. Tribals account for at least 20 percent of the electorate in Purulia. Kurmis, an Adivasi group dominant in Jangalmahal region, are found in sizeable numbers in the constituency.

36. Bankura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 15,03,812 (2014 estimated)

Male electors: 7,75,893

Female electors: 7,27,919

Assembly Constituencies: Raghunathpur (SC), Saltora (SC), Chhatna, Ranibandh (ST), Raipur (ST), Taldangra, Bankura

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Moon Moon Sen, the yesteryear actress, is the sitting MP belonging to the TMC. She defeated nine-term CPM MP Basudeb Acharia in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Bankura is part of the Jangalmahal belt, a region dominated by tribal groups. Santhals Bhumij, Koras, Mahali, Mech, Munda and Kora are some of the tribes in the area. Tribal population in Bankura stands at only 10 percent. However, if one adds Kurmis, who have been demanding Scheduled Tribe status since long, to the list, Bankura may stand out as a tribal-dominated rural constituency.

37. Bishnupur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 14,66,921 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,59,317

Female electors: 7,07,604

Assembly Constituencies: Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur (SC), Indas (SC), Sonamukhi (SC), Khandaghosh (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. Taldangra, Raipur (ST) and Ranibandh (ST) Assembly segments went to Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. Indpur ceased to exist as a constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sandhya Bauri was elected on a CPM ticket in the 1999 elections. In 2004 and 2009 elections, CPM candidate Susmita Bauri was elected the MP. In 2014, Saumitra Khan of the TMC was elected MP.

Demographics: The eponymous region, known for its historical sites and Hindustani classical music, was a bastion of the Left until 2014. The elections in this constituency are highly influenced by the Scheduled Caste population, which is estimated to be around 32 percent.

38. Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 15,32,244 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,95,545

Female electors: 7,36,699

Assembly Constituencies: Raina (SC), Jamalpur (SC), Kalna (SC), Memari, Purbasthali Dakshin, Purbasthali Uttar, Katwa

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Created in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, CPM’s Anup Kumar Saha became an MP from this constituency. Sunil Kumar Mandal of the TMC won the seat in 2014 elections.

39. Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 15,83,498 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,21,377

Female electors: 7,62,121

Assembly Constituencies: Bardhaman Dakshin, Bardhaman Uttar (SC), Monteswar, Bhatar, Galsi (SC), Durgapur Purba, Durgapur Paschim

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. This is a new constituency created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Saidul Haque of the CPM won the election in 2009. Mumtaz Sanghamita of the TMC defeated Haque in 2014 elections to win the seat.

Demography: The constituency comes under Burdwan district, which is known as the rice bowl of West Bengal. At least, 72 percent of the constituency is rural. In the last election, two women candidates fought the election here, in a bid to woo over 7.6 lakh women voters – one of the highest in the state.

40. Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 14,69,684 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,91,896

Female electors: 6,77,788

Assembly Constituencies: Pandaveswar, Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol, Dakshin, Asansol Uttar, Kulti, Barabani

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Babul Supriyo won the seat in the 2014 elections. He defeated the sitting MP Bansa Gopal Choudhary of the CPM. Between 1998 and 2005, Bikash Choudhary of the CPM represented the constituency.

Demographics: Asansol is the second largest city in West Bengal, situated close to Jharkhand, coal and railway industries have dominated the economic landscape of this area. Coal workers are a big vote bank in the constituency. Due to economic opportunities in the area, a large number of non-Bengali Hindi speaking migrants too have settled in Asansol, making it a cosmopolitan vote bank for parties like the BJP.

41. Bolpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 15,38,429 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,98,384

Female electors: 7,40,045

Assembly Constituencies: Ketugram, Mangalkot, Ausgram (SC), Bolpur, Nanoor (SC), Labpur, Mayureswar

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Caste.

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008, the seat became reserved for SCs.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency gained legendary status due to its association with veteran leader Somnath Chatterjee, who represented the constituency between 1985 and 2009. In 2009, the seat was won by Ram Chandra Dome of the CPM. In 2014 elections, Dome lost to TMC candidate Anupam Hazra.

Demographics: Situated near the Jharkhand border, Bolpur, which is a rural constituency, consists of at least 30 percent voters who belong to the Scheduled Castes.

42. Birbhum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 14,95,108 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,73,457

Female electors: 7,21,651

Assembly Constituencies: Dubrajpur (SC), Suri, Sainthia (SC), Rampurhat, Hansan, Nalhati, Murarai

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008. The seat was made open for all candidates.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Chandra Dome was a long-serving MP from Birbhum, representing the constituency between1989 and 2009. Since 2009, TMC’s Satabdi Roy represents the constituency.

Demographics: Bordering Jharkhand, Birbhum is largely a rural constituency, dominated by Schedule Castes and tribal communities. Among the tribes, the Santhals account for over 80 percent of the tribal population in the district. Scheduled Caste population accounts for a third of the total population.

