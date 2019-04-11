Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: 8 constituencies in Western UP to be closely watched; litmus test for Mayawati-Akhilesh gathbandhan

Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: The eight constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh that go to polls will be closely watched as there is a lot riding on the outcome. The 11 April poll will be the first major test of whether the gathbandhan of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, and Ajit’s Rashtriya Lok Dal actually work on the ground.
Ninety-one Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories, including all in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go to polls on Thursday in the first phase, with Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh among several Union ministers in the fray.
While the voting in most of the constituencies will begin at 7 am and end by 6 pm, timings in North East and areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) could either be 7 am to 5 pm, 7 am to 4 pm, or 7 am to 3 pm, according to the Press Information Bureau.
In Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha, Assembly polls to 175, 32 and 28 seats, respectively, will be held simultaneously in the first phase.
Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: 11, 18, 23, and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May. Counting will be done on 23 May.
In Andhra Pradesh, strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state Assembly as over 3.93 crore voters get to exercise their franchise.
This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.
Polling for all 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats will be held simultaneously. There are 2,118 candidates for the state polls and 319 for the Lok Sabha elections.
TDP president and chief minster N Chandrababu Naidu will be seeking election from Kuppam, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri.
YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, an aspirant for the chief minister's post, is fighting from his family's pocket-borough Pulivendula.
In 2014, the TDP won 101, YSRC 68, BJP four, Navodayam Party one and an Independent one in the state polls. In Lok Sabha seats, the TDP bagged 15, YSRC eight and BJP two.
All 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will go to polls in phase-one.
The TRS having swept the December Assembly polls is hoping for an encore in the company of AIMIM while the Opposition Congress and BJP appear to be focussed on winning select number of seats. There are 443 candidates in the fray.
The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is a special case as 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers, are in the fray.
Congress leader Renuka Chowdary (Khammam), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda) and daughter of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, are among the prominent candidates.
In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP will clash on eight seats with the newly-formed SP-BSP-RLD alliance.
In Muzaffarnagar, RLD chief Ajit Singh will take on BJP's Sanjeev Balyan. His son Jayant Chaudhary is fielded against Union minister Satyapal Singh in Baghpat. Union ministers VK Singh and Mahesh Sharma are BJP candidates in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, respectively.
Seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will go to polls, with Union minister Nitin Gadkari locked in a battle with Congress's Nana Patole, a former BJP MP.Union minister and BJP leader, Hansaraj Ahir is seeking a fourth term from Chandrapur.
In Bihar, four Lok Sabha seats will see polling on Thursday. LJP leader Chirag Paswan is contesting from Jamui reserved seat. He is the sitting MP and is locked in a virtual straight contest with Bhudeo Chaudhary of RLSP.
In the North East, of the two seats in Arunachal Pradesh Union minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from Arunachal West. Five seats in Assam will go to polls, with former chief minister Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi testing poll waters from Kaliabor.
In Chhattisgarh, where only Bastar is going to polls on Thursday, security has been tightened following a Naxal attack in the constituency's Dantewada area on Tuesday. A BJP leader and four security personnel were killed in the attack.
Polls will go as per schedule in the state, the Election Commission has said.
Sixty lakh voters in Odisha will exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls for four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly seats on Thursday.
The first phase of polls will decide the fate of 217 candidates. There are 26 hopefuls in fray for Lok Sabha seats and 191 for Assembly seats.
Polls for all the five seats in Uttarakhand, which were won by the BJP in 2014, will be held the first phase.
Prominent candidates from the Congress include Pritam Singh (Tehri), former chief minister Harish Rawat (Nainital) and senior BJP leader BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri from Pauri.
Interesting contests are expected in Tehri, where BJP has pitted twice MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah against Pritam Singh, and in Nanital where senior BJP leader Ajay Bhatt, who is making his poll debut, is pitted against Congress' Harish Rawat.
Two seats each in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya will see polling in the first phase.
Thursday will also see the lone Lok Sabha seats of Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep, going to polls.
