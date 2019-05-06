Lok Sabha Election 2019; Voter Turnout Dashboard: Here's a look at how voting is taking place across the country

Four phases of voting have been completed and the fifth one, being held on Monday, sees seven states comprising 51 Lok Sabha constituencies going to vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Voting will take place in some seats of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be among the most watched contests between BJP and Congress in Phase 5.

Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

State-wise list of constituencies voting in Phase 5 on 6 May:

States Constituencies Bihar (5 seats) Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats) Anantnag (in all polling stations falling in Shopian and Pulwama districts.), Ladakh Jharkhand (4 seats) Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh Madhya Pradesh (7 seats) Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul Rajasthan (12 seats) Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur Uttar Pradesh (14 seats) Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Gonda West Bengal (7 seats) Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uleberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag

