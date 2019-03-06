Lok Sabha Election 2019: Vijayakanth's DMDK gets four seats in AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu

Actor-politician Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) will contest from four seats as a part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement came hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s joint rally of alliance parties in Tamil Nadu’s Vandalur.

Until Tuesday, reports claimed that the seat-sharing negotiations between AIADMK and Vijayakanth’s DMK were in final stages. The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led party has been in talks with DMDK since a month and have already entered into poll pacts with the BJP and PMK.

The DMK had also been in talks with DMDK. However, possibilities of alliances remained unclear even after Vijayakanth held an emergency meeting with key office-bearers on Tuesday. As per a report in The Hindu, the constituencies where the party could emerge victorious and candidates to be fielded by the party were discussed during this meeting.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, DMDK had sought seven Lok Sabha seats in the possible alliance, while AIADMK sources maintained that the party would only be given four seats.

This alliance now comprises of six parties – AIADMK, PMK, BJP, DMDK, NR Congress and Puthiya Thamizhagam.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin-led DMK will be contesting from 20 seats in Tamil Nadu and will lead an alliance comprising of Congress, CPM, CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML, KMDK and IJK.

