Lok Sabha Election 2019, Uttar Pradesh profile: In western UP, Muzaffarnagar and SP stronghold Mainpuri among key seats

A potential candidate for statehood, if at all that happens in the near future, Western Uttar Pradesh consists of Braj and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh. The proposed name for the prospective state is Harit Pradesh, which signifies the importance of agriculture in this part of the region. The region is considered economically better off than other regions of the state, primarily due to its strong growth rates as a result of the Green Revolution.

The region has 29 Lok Sabha seats, with a historically significant population of Jats, Gurjars as well as Muslims. The Braj region, which is part of Western Uttar Pradesh, is also significant for the Hindus as it is believed to be the location of Lord Krishna’s early life. In the Rohilkhand region, the percentage of Muslim population reaches nearly half-way mark, which indicates their political significance for political parties like Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress.

In the last General Elections in 2014, BJP, riding on a Narendra Modi wave, won all the seats in Western Uttar Pradesh except Mainpuri, Firozabad, Badaun and Mainpuri.

In the coming elections, the BSP is set to fight on 11 seats while the SP will contest in 15 seats. The RLD will be fighting on Mathura, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar seats.

With 80 seats, the state has the single biggest chunk of Lok Sabha seats in its kitty. The sheer number of seats have determined the political destiny of India.

Uttar Pradesh will go through long seven-phase polling starting from 11 April 2019. The voting will end on 19 May, which is the final date of polling. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May. While eight constituencies each go to polls on 11 and 18 April, 10 constituencies will be voting on 23 April. On 29 April, 13 constituencies will go to polls, while 14 constituencies each will be voting on 6 and 12 May. In the final phase, 13 constituencies will go to polls.

Here are the brief profiles of the constituencies in Western Uttar Pradesh comprising of Braj and Rohilkhand regions that go to polls from this part of the state:

1. Agra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,814,739 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,10,962

Male electors: 10,03,777

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes, in 2008. As part of the delimitation process, Bah Assembly constituency went to the newly created Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency, while Jalesar Assembly constituency in Etah district was added to Agra Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Etmadpur, Agra Cantt (SC), Agra South, Agra North, Jalesar (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party won in 1999 and 2004 polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 elections. While in 1999 and 2004 polls, Raj Babbar won the seat contesting on SP ticket, former Union minister Ram Shankar Katheria won the seat as a BJP candidate in 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: Agra is considered a centre of Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh. Part of the Braj belt, the constituency has a plurality of Jatav voters (1,90,000+) and a sizeable number of Muslim voters (1,87,000), as per a 2016 survey by I-PAC. Yadavs, Thakurs and Brahmins are also found sizeable numbers in the constituency.

2. Aligarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 17,93,126 (2014 estiamtes)

Female electors: 8,27,131

Male electors: 9,65,995

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Khair, Barauli, Atrauli, Koil, Aligarh

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Sheela Gautam of the BJP won the seat. In the next elections, Bijendra Singh of the Congress won the seat, while Raj Kumari Chauhan won the seat in 2009 elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Satish Kumar Gautam won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: Aligarh has a strong association with Muslim politics of the country. Muslims constitute 20 percent of the population and are influential during elections. However, despite its strong association with Muslim politics, the constituency has never elected a Muslim to the Lok Sabha. The Jat community is also a sizeable vote bank with their presence in over 80 villages of Aligarh district. Lodh, an OBC community, also is very influential among the Hindu vote bank.

3. Aonla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 16,53,577 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,36,517

Male electors: 9,17,060

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Aonla, Bithari Chainpur, Dataganj, Faridpur, Shekhupur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Kunwar Savraj Singh won the seat, first as a Samajwadi Party candidate and then as a JD(U) candidate. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi won the seat in 2009 elections while Dharmendra Kashyap of the BJP won the seat in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: The seat has been won by Thakur candidates eight times. This highlights the dominance of the community in the electoral landscape of the constituency. Muslim, Dalit, Brahmin, Kashyap and Kurmi communities are also found in large numbers in this constituency.

4. Amroha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 15,44,242 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,14,796

Male electors: 8,29,446

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Amroha, Dhanaura (SC), Garhmukteshwar, Hasanpur, Naugawan Sadat

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Raashid Alvi won the seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. In the 2004 elections, Independent candidate Harish Nagpal won the seat. In the 2009 elections, Devendra Nagpal of the Rashtriya Lok Dal registered a victory while BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar captured the seat in the last elections.

Demographics: Muslims and Jats have dominated the electoral landscape in Amroha. The constituency is part of the Muslim belt in Western Uttar Pradesh. In fact, Muslims constitute 70 percent of the total population of the district and form over 40 percent of the electorate in the constituency. Dalits also are found in sizeable numbers, especially in rural areas.

5. Badaun Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 17,69,145 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,91,105

Male electors: 9,78,040

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Badaun, Bilsi, Dataganj, Bisauli, Sheikhupur and Sahaswan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This seat has been a Samajwadi Party stronghold since 1996. In the 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Saleen Iqbal Sherwani won the seat while Dharmendra Yadav won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Muslims and Yadavs are the predominant communities in the constituency with each having 15 percent of the votes share in the electorate.

6. Bareilly Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 16,64,081

Female electors: 7,52,671

Male electors: 9,11,410

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt, Bhojipura, Meerganj and Nawabganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a BJP bastion, repeatedly returning Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar to the Lok Sabha since 1991. The only time he failed to enter the Parliament was in 2009, when Pravin Singh Aron of the Congress defeated him.

Demographics: There is a sizeable number of Agarwal and Arons in the constituency The Gangwar community, comprising of around three lakh votes, and Muslims, who form 34 percent of the electorate, will be the deciding factor in the election.

7. Baghpat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 15,05,175 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,54,494

Male electors: 8,50,681

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Siwalkhas, Modinagar, Baghpat, Baraut and Chhaprauli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is a stronghold of Jat leader Ajit Singh. He continuously won the seat between 1989 and 2009 elections, except in 1998 elections. He was defeated by former Mumbai Police Commissioner and BJP candidate Satyapal Singh in 2014 elections.

Demographics: As the former constituency of ex-prime minister Charan Singh, Baghpat is at the heart of Jat politics in Uttar Pradesh. Jats have dominated the politics of this area. However, Muslims and Jatavs – like in other parts of Western Uttar Pradesh – are also found in considerable numbers in the constituency.

8. Bijnor Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,62,065 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,13,459

Male electors: 8,48,606

Reserved: No

Delimited: Bijnor became an open category seat

Assembly Constituencies: Bijnor, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Meerapur, Purqazi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Seesh Ram Singh Devi won the seat on a BJP ticket. In 2004 elections, Munshiram of the RLD won the seat. In 2009 elections, RLD was once again successful on this seat, with its candidate being Sanjay Singh Chauhan. In 2014 elections, Kunwar Bharatendra Singh won this seat as a BJP candidate.

Demographics: Bijnor is part of Western Uttar Pradesh, where Jats along with Muslims, are the dominant communities. Jatavs and non-Jatav Dalits from the Kashyap, Dhobi, Prajapati, Valmiki and Bhuiyar (weavers) communities are also found in significant numbers.

9. Bulandshahr Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 17,36,447(2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,05,616

Male electors: 9,30,831

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Anupshahr, Bulandshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Syana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has won the seat three times in the last four elections. Chhatrapal Singh won the seat in 1999 elections, while former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh won it in the next election. In the 2009 elections, the seat went to Samajwadi Party’s Kamlesh Balmiki before he lost to Bhola Singh of the BJP in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency in Western Uttar Pradesh has around 4 lakh Muslims, 3.50 lakh Jats and 2.50 lakh Dalits. Lodh, an OBC community, are also found in significant numbers in this constituency.

10. Etah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 15,77,457 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,20,483

Male electors: 8,56,974

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Amanpur, Etah, Kasganj, Marhara, Patiyali

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Devendra Singh Yadav won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In 2009, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh fought as a Jan Kranti Party candidate and won. In 2014 elections, Kayan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: The Etah Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by Lodh, Yadav and Rajput voters. Kalyan Singh and his son Rajveer belong to the Lodh community, an OBC sub-caste, which is the third largest OBC group after Yadavs and Kurmis.

11. Etawah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 17,07,237 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,68,966

Male electors: 9,38,271

Reserved: Yes. Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Etawah, Bharthana, Dibiyapur, Auraiya, Sikandra

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party has won three out of the four times in the last two decades. Raghuraj Singh Shakya won the seat twice on a Samajwadi Party ticket: 1999 and 2004 elections. Premdas Katheria won the seat in the 2009 elections. Ashok Kumar Doharey of the BJP won the seat in 2014.

Demographics: Etawah is a bastion of the Samajwadi Party, on account of being the birthplace of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Although a reserved constituency, Etawah, has a significant number of Yadav voters. The electorate also consists of three lakh Dalits and around four lakh upper caste voters.

12. Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 15,80,582 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,03,311

Male electors: 8,77,271

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was formed in 2008 after the delimitation process.

Assembly Constituencies: Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, Bah

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the first-ever election, Seema Upadhyaya of the BSP won the seat defeating Congress leader Raj Babbar. In 2014 elections, Choudhary Babulal won the seat, defeating Seema Upadhyaya of the BSP.

Demographics: Known for its historical splendour, Fatehpur Sikri is a predominantly Muslim dominated constituency. The constituency also has a sizeable population of Dalits and other Scheduled Castes, especially in the rural side of the constituency. Rajputs and Khushwahas are also crucial enough vote bank to swing any election.

13. Farrukhabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 16,13,781

Female electors: 7,21,847

Male electors: 8,91,934

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Aliganj, Kaimganj, Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Samajwadi Party won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Both the times, Chandra Bhushan Singh was the party’s candidate. In 2009, then Union Minister Salman Khursheed won the seat. However, he lost his seat to BJP’s Mukesh Rajput in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: The Yadav community is of significant influence in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. Brahmins and Muslims too are crucial vote banks, especially in the main Farrukhabad town.

14. Firozabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 16,36,738 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,34,224

Male electors: 9,02,514

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tundla, Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Ji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party represented the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat between 999 and 2004. In 2009 elections, Akhilesh Yadav won the seat but decided to retain his other seat: Kannauj. In the ensuing bypoll, yesteryear actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Akshay Yadav, a scion of Yadav family, won the seat.

Demographics: Considered a pet constituency of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Firozabad is part of the Yadav belt in Uttar Pradesh. As per a report, Firzobad has over 16 lakh voters. The population of Yadav and Muslim voters are estimated at 3 lakh and 1.8 lakh respectively.

15. Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 19,86,117 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,80,262

Male electors: 11,05,855

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, Khurja

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Surendra Singh Nagar won the seat as a BSP candidate. In the 2014 elections, Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival by over 2.8 lakh votes.

Demographics: While Noida and its satellite towns are highly urbanised, the Assembly constituencies of Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja are largely rural. In this constituency, urban voters, Gurjars as well as Muslims are likely to determine the fate of the candidates.

16. Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 23,57,546 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 10,24,495

Male electors: 13,33,051

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Dholana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, then BJP president and now Union home minister Rajnath Singh won the seat. In 2014, BJP retained the seat after its candidate General VK Singh defeated his nearest rival by a whopping five lakh votes.

Demographics: Ghaziabad is primarily an urban constituency. The population composition is a mixed one as it includes migrants from many parts of the country. Nevertheless, Rajputs (both Hindu as well as Muslims), Vaishyas, Brahmins and Thakurs are a major vote bank in the constituency. Muslims and Dalits also form a large chunk of the electorate, especially in the developing areas of the city.

17. Hathras Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 17,58,927 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 789,019

Male electors: 9,69,908

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Atrauli Assembly segment removed from Hathras Lok Sabha seat and added to Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Hathras (SC), Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Iglas, Chhara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Kishan Lal Dilder won two back-to-back elections in 1999 and 2004 before Sarika Baghel of the RLD won the seat in 2009 elections. However, in 2014 polls, BJP won back the seat after its candidate Rajesh Kumar Diwakar defeated his nearest rival by a margin of over three lakh votes.

Demographics: Hathras Lok Sabha seat is known for being under the influence on Jat and Muslim voters. However, being an SC seat, BSP has been getting over lakh votes from this constituency since last few elections.

18. Kairana Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 15,31,755

Female electors: 6,91,132

Male electors: 8,40,623

Reserved: N0

Delimited: Yes. Shamli Assembly constituency came into existence after delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Nakur, Gangoh, Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The RLD has won this seat three times in the last 20 years. In the 1999 elections, Amir Alam Khan won the seat while Anuradha Choudhary continued RLD’s winning streak in 2004. Tabbasum Hasan won the seat first as a BSP candidate in 2009 elections, then as RLD candidate in the 2018 bypolls. In 2014, Hukum Singh of the BJP won the election with little over 50 percent vote share.

Demographics: Kairana has been in the news for the communal polarisation in the aftermath of the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013. At least 30 percent of the electorate in the constituency is Muslim. About 2.5 lakh voters are Dalits while Jats add up to around 1.70 lakh voters. Gurjars and Sainis, two OBC communities, also form a significant chunk of the electorate.

19. Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 16,53,065

Female electors: 7,52,497

Male electors: 9,00,568

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In the 2008 delimitation, Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency was added to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Bhongaon, Jaswantnagar, Karhal, Kishni and Mainpuri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Yadav stronghold if not only of the Samajwadi Party. The constituency has sent 13 Yadavs to the Parliament since 1952. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of Samajwadi Party, has won this seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014. In 1999, Balram Singh Yadav won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. In the 2014 bypoll, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat.

Demographics: The Yadavs are the most dominant caste in this constituency. According to reports, 35 percent of the voters are Yadavs. The second most dominant caste in the constituency is that of the Rajputs, who constitute 20 percent of the electorate. The other dominant castes are the Shakya, Brahmins, SCs and Muslims.

20. Mathura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 16,82,260

Female electors: 7,50,645

Male electors: 9,31,615

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Choudhary Tejveer Singh of the BJP won the seat before losing to Manvendra Singh in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD won the seat before losing to Hema Malini of the BJP in the last elections.

Demographics: A spiritual centre for millions of devout Hindus, Mathura is part of the Braj region, where the economically and politically influential Jat community holds the sway. Muslims are the second most important vote bank in this constituency.

21. Meerut Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 17,64,388 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,92,432

Male electors: 9,71,956

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Meerut South, a new Assembly constituency, was added after delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Kithore, Meerut Cantonment, Meerut, Meerut South, Hapur (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Avatar Singh Bhadana of the Congress won the seat. Haji Shahid Akhlaque of the BSP won the seat in the 2004 elections before Rajendra Agarwal won the seat twice – 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: Meerut is part of what is called the sugarcane belt in the state. This region is relatively well off than the rest of Uttar Pradesh. Like it is the case in its neighbouring districts, Jats are a dominant voter bank in Meerut alongside the Gurjars. Muslims are also a sizeable portion of the electorate.

22. Moradabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 17,72,046

Female electors: 8,10,084

Male electors: 9,61,962

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Barhapur Assembly seat was added to the Moradabad constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Barhapur, Kanth, Moradabad Nagar, Moradabad Rural, Thakurdwara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Chandra Vijay Singh of Akhil Bharatiya Loktantrik Congress won the seat in 1999. In the 2004 elections, Shafiqur Rahman Barq of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2009, former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin won the seat on a Congress ticket. In 2014, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of the BJP won the seat defeating his nearest Samajwadi Party rival.

Demographics: Moradabad Lok Sabha is a Muslim dominated Lok Sabha constituency, with Kanth, Moradabad Nagar, Moradabad Rural having plurality of Muslim voters. According to one report, Moradabad has over 40 percent voters who belong to the Muslim community.

23. Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 15,88,483 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,13,297

Male electors: ,875,186

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Budhana Assembly seat was created, which became part of Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Budhana, Charthawal, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Sardhana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, S Saiduzzaman won the seat as a Congress candidate. In 2004 Lok Sabha polls, Munnawar Hasan of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. Kadir Rana of the BSP won the seat in 2009 polls but lost to Sanjeev Baliyan of the BJP in the 2014 elections. Notably, the constituency gained notoriety in the aftermath of the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

Demographics: Muslims constitute the single biggest electorate in all five seats falling in the constituency. The Dalit community, especially the Jatav and Chamar sub-castes, constitute the second biggest chunk of voters. Jats, who dominate the landscape of Western Uttar Pradesh are also influential in the constituency.

24. Nagina Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,93,411

Female electors: 6,97,857

Male electors: 7,95,554

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Najibabad, Nagina, Dhampur, Nehtaur, Noorpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Yashwir Singh of the Samajwadi Party won the seat while Yashwant Singh of BJP won the seat in the last elections.

Demographics: Part of the Muslim-dominated belt in Western Uttar Pradesh, Nagina, Muslims and Dalits, especially Jatavs, form the large part of the electorate. Jats, who traditionally dominate Braj region, too are a sizable vote bank in this constituency.

25. Pilibhit Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 16,71,151 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 7,67,731

Male electors: 9,03,420

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the delimitation, Powyan Assembly seat merged with Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency while Baheri Assembly seat, once part of Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency, became part of Pilibhit.

Assembly Constituencies: Baheri, Barkhera, Bisalpur, Pilibhit, Puranpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pilibhit is a stronghold of Maneka Gandhi, who has been winning this seat continuously between 1989 and 2014, except for losing once in 1991 elections. In 2009, she vacated the seat for his son Varun Gandhi, who went on to represent the constituency till 2014.

Demographics: The Muslim (3.5 lakh) and the Dalit community account for about a third of the Pilibhit’s electorate (16 lakh). The Kurmi (3.5 lakh) and the Lodh-Rajput (2 lakh) have traditionally backed the BJP.

26. Rampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,16,984

Female electors: 7,44,900

Male electors: 8,72,084

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Begum Noor Bano of the Congress party won the seat. Yesteryear actress Jaya Prada won the seat in the 2004 and 2009 elections as a Samajwadi Party candidate. In 2014, the seat was won by Nepal Singh of BJP.

Demographics: Rampur is notably a Muslim-majority constituency. This can be gauged by the fact that all elections except four have seen Muslim candidates returning to the Lok Sabha. According to the 2011 Census, Muslims constitute a little over 50 percent of the population of the Rampur district, in which the seat falls.

27. Saharanpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,08,833 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,35,515

Male electors: 8,73,318

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the 2008 delimitation, Muzzafarabad Assembly constituency turned into Behat Assembly constituency. On the other hand, Saharanpur Nagar was another Assembly seat which became part of Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Behat, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Mansoor Ali Khan of BSP won the seat while Rasheed Masood of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2004. Jagdish Singh Rana won back the seat for the BSP in 2009 before losing to Raghav Lakhanpal of BJP in 2014 elections.

Demographics: A crucial constituency for BJP, Congress Samajwadi Party and BSP, Saharanpur is part of the Western Uttar Pradesh. Like its neighbouring constituencies, Saharanpur is Muslim dominated with 42 percent of the population belonging to the said community. Jats, Gujjars and Scheduled Castes voters are also important factors in this constituency. Notably, the constituency saw communal tensions in the aftermath of the Muzaffarnagar riots.

28. Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 16,93,245

Female electors: 7,61,642

Male electors: 9,31,603

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly Constituencies: Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi, Asmoli, Sambhal

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch won the seat in the 1999 elections. In 2004, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In the 2009 elections, Shafiqur Rahman Barq won as a candidate of the BSP. However, he lost to Satyapal Singh Saini of the BJP in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Muslims and Dalits. Muslims constitute 44 percent of the electorate, while the Dalits constitute 16 percent of the electorate. According to a report, the consolidation of the 60 percent of the voters is key for the victory of any candidate.

29. Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 19,79,294

Female electors: 8,79,274

Male electors: 11,00,020

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Powayan Assembly constituency was once part of Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Dadraul, Jalalabad, Katra, Powayan, Shahjahanpur, Tilhar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Jitendra Prasad of the Congress won the seat in the 1999 elections, while Jitin Prasada retained the seat for the Congress in the next elections. Mithlesh Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2009 before Minister of Sttate for Agriculture Krishna Raj won the seat for the BJP.

Demographics: Lodh, an OBC community, is an influential vote bank in this constituency. Dalit community, to which the current MP belongs, is also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency. The Shakya, Maurya, Kushwaha and Saini communities are the other notable castes in this constituency.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.