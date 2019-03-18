Lok Sabha Election 2019, Uttar Pradesh profile: In arid Bundelkhand, BJP thrives in abundance; has all LS, Assembly seats in kitty

Spread across seven districts of Uttar Pradesh, Budelkhand is a historical region, which also includes parts of Madhya Pradesh. Bundelkhand has been in the news for facing drought since the last few years. Parched for water and battling chronic poverty, Bundelkhand remains one of the least developed regions in India.

The historical region has four Lok Sabha constituencies and 19 Assembly constituencies. On the back of its development agenda, the BJP was able to win all the four Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 General Elections as well as each of the 19 Assembly seats in this region during the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections.

In this election, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are in an alliance for the first time in at least 25 years. While the BSP is set to fight polls in Jalaun and Hamirpur, Samajwadi Party will be contesting from Jhansi and Banda Lok Sabha seats.

With 80 seats, the state has the single biggest chunk of Lok Sabha seats in its kitty. The sheer number of seats have determined the political destiny of India.

Uttar Pradesh will go through long seven-phase polling starting from 11 April 2019. The voting will end on 19 May, which is the final date of polling. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May. While eight constituencies each go to polls on 11 and 18 April, 10 constituencies will be voting on 23 April. On 29 April, 13 constituencies will go to polls, while 14 constituencies each will be voting on 6 and 12 May. In the final phase, 13 constituencies will go to polls.

Here is a brief profile of the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Bundelkhand:

1. Jalaun Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 45

Total electors: 19,03,332 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,57,648

Male electors: 10,45,684

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bhognipur, Madhogarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Garautha

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Brij Lal Khabri won the seat on a BSP ticket in the 1999 elections. Ghanshyam Anuragi of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2009. In 2004 as well as 2014 elections, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of the BJP was elected by the people.

Demographics: Jalaun is one of the 250 least developed districts, as per the Government of India. But according to reports, caste factors also weigh in while voting for the candidate in this district. Thakurs, Brahmins and Dalits have their pockets of influence in at least three constituencies: Orai, Kalpi and Madhogarh. OBCs though scattered across the districts are also significant in terms of vote banks.

2. Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 47

Total electors: 17,37,993 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,88,665

Male electors: 9,49,328

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Hamirpur, Rath, Mahoba, Charkhari, Tindwari

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ashok Kumar Chandel of the BSP won the seat in the 1999 election. In 2004 elections, Rajnarayan Budholiya of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2009 elections, Vijay Bahadur Singh of the BSP won the seat. In the last elections, Kunwar Pushpendra Kumar Chandel of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Hamirpur constituency is situated in the economically backward and drought-prone region of Bundelkhand. According to reports, caste plays a major role here in determining the winner. While OBC communities constitute half of the electorate, Muslims and Dalits form a significant chunk of voters too. Lodhs, an OBC sub-sect, are prominent in Hamirpur and nearby areas.

3. Jhansi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 46

Total electors: 10,34,085(2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,97,930

Male electors: 10,34,085

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur, Lalitpur, Mehroni

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Congress has won the seat twice in last two decades: Sujan Singh Bundela in the 1999 elections and Pradeep Jain Aditya in the 2009 elections. Chandrapal Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2004. In 2014, Union Minister Uma Bharti won the seat by a margin of 1.9 lakh votes.

Demographics: Jhansi is the historical epicentre of Bundelkhand, a region ravaged by drought for many years now. While development issues remain the top agenda, caste is an important factor here. Jhansi and nearby Lalitpur district ( two constituencies) have a sizeable number of Dalit – Pasi sub-caste – voters, who have traditionally been loyal to BSP. However, a number of non-Yadav OBCs are also influential in this area.

4. Banda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 48

Total electors: 16,01,917 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,17,104

Male electors: 8,84,813

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Baberu, Naraini(SC), Banda, Chitrakoot and Manikpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Ram Sajeevan of the BSP won the seat while Shyama Charan Gupta registered a victory on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2004 polls. Samajwadi Party held the seat in 2009 elections after RK Singh Patel was elected from the constituency. However, in 2014, Patel lost to Bhairon Prasad Mishra of the BJP.

Demographics: Kurmis, Jatavs and Maurya/Khushwahas are the influential communities in the constituency. In fact, even in the Modi wave of 2014, BSP candidates could still get a large chunk of the Jatav votes.

